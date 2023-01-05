Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
magnoliareporter.com
Lonnie Joe Roberson
Lonnie Joe Roberson, 95, of Magnolia passed away Saturday, January 7, 2023 at Wentworth Place in Magnolia. Lonnie was born on July 14, 1927 in Stephens to the late Olonzo Strickland “Lonnie” and Maxine Luvenia (Lemons) Roberson. He served in the United States Army and was a longtime faithful member of Jackson Street Methodist Church and Asbury Methodist Church.
magnoliareporter.com
John Brock Moore
John Brock Moore, 83, of Stephens passed away Friday, January 6, 2023 at The Springs in Magnolia. John was born on July 28, 1939 in Camden to the late Joel and Lillian Pauline (Atkins) Moore. He was a teacher and retired from the El Dorado Public School District. He loved working and serving at the Salem Baptist Church in Stephens, where he was a longtime faithful member. He was a beloved husband, father and grandfather who will be dearly missed.
magnoliareporter.com
Richard Grey Murphy Jr.
Richard Grey Murphy Jr., 41, of Magnolia passed away Monday, January 2, 2023 in Berryville. Grey was born on October 20, 1981 in Magnolia. He graduated from the University of Arkansas with a bachelor of business administration. He was an independent safety engineer who owned and operated Murphy Safety Engineering and Consulting, LLC.
magnoliareporter.com
Governor appoints Ryan Phillips, Jim Andrews to judgeships
Gov. Asa Hutchinson, among his final acts as governor, filled on Friday two judicial vacancies affecting Columbia and neighboring counties. The governor appointed Magnolia attorney Ryan Phillips as district judge for the 39th Judicial District for a term expiring December 31, 2024. Phillips replaces Judge David Graham, who was elected as a judge in the 13th Judicial Circuit Court.
magnoliareporter.com
Defendants knock hole through Shipley Do-Nut franchise lawsuit
Defendants have responded and filed a counter-claim in a Columbia County lawsuit that pits the parent company and a subsidiary of Shipley Do-nuts against local franchise holders. Last August, Shipley Franchise Company and Shipley Do-Nut Flour and Supply Co., both Houston-based companies, filed suit in Columbia County Circuit Court against...
magnoliareporter.com
State Line Avenue wreck kills two
TEXARKANA -- Two young Texarkana residents died about 3:15 a.m. Monday in a wreck at 2400 North State Line Avenue. According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Treyon Cooksey, 21, of TexARKana, was driving an unspecified vehicle north on the street when it left the roadway and collided with a utility pole and an elevated concrete foundation.
magnoliareporter.com
Columbia County final divorce decrees through Friday, January 6, 2023
Final divorce decrees in Columbia County during January 2023 filed with the Columbia County Circuit Clerk. The name listed first is the plaintiff. Most recent decrees are listed first. Amy Mills vs. Brandon Mills. January 4. Married November 13, 2012 Plaintiff is restored to the maiden name of Amy Lynn...
magnoliareporter.com
Buc-ee's plans $50 million travel center in west Ruston
Buc-ee’s will build a $50 million, 53,000-square-foot location in Ruston, LA, with plans to open the super-sized convenience store by 2025. The company and the City of Ruston made the announcement on Monday. This will be the Texas company’s first location in Louisiana. It will be built along the...
magnoliareporter.com
SWOSU overcomes SAU in GAC action
WEATHERFORD, OK – Southern Arkansas senior guard Mychala Linzy scored 18 points, but Southwestern Oklahoma overcame a halftime deficit with a big third quarter to top Southern Arkansas 91-81 Saturday afternoon in Great American Conference action. The contest featured five tied scores and four lead changes, but none of...
magnoliareporter.com
COVID-19 cases up sharply in Columbia County
New active cases of COVID-19 in Columbia County rose by more than half on Friday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. Cases also rose in Lafayette, Nevada and Union counties. There were no new COVID-related deaths in the five-county area of South Arkansas. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total...
Comments / 0