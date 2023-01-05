John Brock Moore, 83, of Stephens passed away Friday, January 6, 2023 at The Springs in Magnolia. John was born on July 28, 1939 in Camden to the late Joel and Lillian Pauline (Atkins) Moore. He was a teacher and retired from the El Dorado Public School District. He loved working and serving at the Salem Baptist Church in Stephens, where he was a longtime faithful member. He was a beloved husband, father and grandfather who will be dearly missed.

STEPHENS, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO