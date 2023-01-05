ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emerson, AR

Lonnie Joe Roberson

Lonnie Joe Roberson, 95, of Magnolia passed away Saturday, January 7, 2023 at Wentworth Place in Magnolia. Lonnie was born on July 14, 1927 in Stephens to the late Olonzo Strickland “Lonnie” and Maxine Luvenia (Lemons) Roberson. He served in the United States Army and was a longtime faithful member of Jackson Street Methodist Church and Asbury Methodist Church.
John Brock Moore

John Brock Moore, 83, of Stephens passed away Friday, January 6, 2023 at The Springs in Magnolia. John was born on July 28, 1939 in Camden to the late Joel and Lillian Pauline (Atkins) Moore. He was a teacher and retired from the El Dorado Public School District. He loved working and serving at the Salem Baptist Church in Stephens, where he was a longtime faithful member. He was a beloved husband, father and grandfather who will be dearly missed.
Richard Grey Murphy Jr.

Richard Grey Murphy Jr., 41, of Magnolia passed away Monday, January 2, 2023 in Berryville. Grey was born on October 20, 1981 in Magnolia. He graduated from the University of Arkansas with a bachelor of business administration. He was an independent safety engineer who owned and operated Murphy Safety Engineering and Consulting, LLC.
Governor appoints Ryan Phillips, Jim Andrews to judgeships

Gov. Asa Hutchinson, among his final acts as governor, filled on Friday two judicial vacancies affecting Columbia and neighboring counties. The governor appointed Magnolia attorney Ryan Phillips as district judge for the 39th Judicial District for a term expiring December 31, 2024. Phillips replaces Judge David Graham, who was elected as a judge in the 13th Judicial Circuit Court.
Defendants knock hole through Shipley Do-Nut franchise lawsuit

Defendants have responded and filed a counter-claim in a Columbia County lawsuit that pits the parent company and a subsidiary of Shipley Do-nuts against local franchise holders. Last August, Shipley Franchise Company and Shipley Do-Nut Flour and Supply Co., both Houston-based companies, filed suit in Columbia County Circuit Court against...
State Line Avenue wreck kills two

TEXARKANA -- Two young Texarkana residents died about 3:15 a.m. Monday in a wreck at 2400 North State Line Avenue. According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Treyon Cooksey, 21, of TexARKana, was driving an unspecified vehicle north on the street when it left the roadway and collided with a utility pole and an elevated concrete foundation.
Columbia County final divorce decrees through Friday, January 6, 2023

Final divorce decrees in Columbia County during January 2023 filed with the Columbia County Circuit Clerk. The name listed first is the plaintiff. Most recent decrees are listed first. Amy Mills vs. Brandon Mills. January 4. Married November 13, 2012 Plaintiff is restored to the maiden name of Amy Lynn...
Buc-ee's plans $50 million travel center in west Ruston

Buc-ee’s will build a $50 million, 53,000-square-foot location in Ruston, LA, with plans to open the super-sized convenience store by 2025. The company and the City of Ruston made the announcement on Monday. This will be the Texas company’s first location in Louisiana. It will be built along the...
SWOSU overcomes SAU in GAC action

WEATHERFORD, OK – Southern Arkansas senior guard Mychala Linzy scored 18 points, but Southwestern Oklahoma overcame a halftime deficit with a big third quarter to top Southern Arkansas 91-81 Saturday afternoon in Great American Conference action. The contest featured five tied scores and four lead changes, but none of...
COVID-19 cases up sharply in Columbia County

New active cases of COVID-19 in Columbia County rose by more than half on Friday, according to the Arkansas Department of Health. Cases also rose in Lafayette, Nevada and Union counties. There were no new COVID-related deaths in the five-county area of South Arkansas. COVID-19 Metrics for Columbia County. Total...
