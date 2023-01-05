ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX Carolina

Gamecocks edge out Bulldogs on the road

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina women’s basketball kept it’s perfect season intact with a 58-51 win at Mississippi State Sunday, January 8. The Gamecocks improve to 4-0 in SEC play with the win and extend their unbeaten streak to 22-consecutive wins. Led by Zia Cook with 14 points and Aliyah Boston locked down another double-double with 12 points and 15 rebounds.
COLUMBIA, SC
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Dawn Staley's Classy Decision

On Sunday, the South Carolina head coach - and the rest of her team - made a cool gesture for former Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach. Staley and her team wore a Mike Leach-inspired shirt in honor of the former head coach. That's a great move by the Gamecocks.
COLUMBIA, SC
seniorshousingbusiness.com

Greystone Arranges $27.1M Financing for Merrill Gardens at Columbia in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Greystone has arranged $27.1 million in financing for Merrill Gardens at Columbia, a seniors housing community in Columbia. The regional bank loan for the 120-unit independent living and assisted living community was executed as a floating-rate financing carrying a five-year term and 30-year amortization. The loan featured three years of interest-only payments and a mid-200 basis point loan spread.
COLUMBIA, SC
tribpapers.com

Land Preservation & Boykins Go Hand in Hand

Boykin, SC – In rural South Carolina, there is a small town well worth visiting just before Christmas. This year, the 26th annual Boykin Christmas Parade once again took place near Camden, S.C. This beloved tongue-in-check parade returned after a 2-year disruption due to COVID. It is a delightful Mardi Gras-like parade full of surprises every year. Apparently, at the first parade in 1991, Santa Claus arrived by parachute!
CAMDEN, SC
News19 WLTX

Former Columbia city councilman Brian DeQuincey Newman remembered

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Brian DeQuincey Newman was 40 years old when he died Wednesday. According to friends, it was due to a blood clot in the heart. As the great-nephew of civil rights leader the Rev. I. DeQuincey Newman, Brian became the youngest person ever elected to the Columbia City Council. He also served as an assistant solicitor with the Fifth Circuit Solicitor's Office and chaired the Central Midlands Regional Transit Authority's board of directors.
COLUMBIA, SC
statehousereport.com

MYSTERY PHOTO: Old bridge

Here’s an old picture of an old South Carolina bridge. We’re not sure if it’s even around anymore. But where was it? Send us your guess – as well as your name and hometown – to feedback@statehousereport.com. Jay Altman of Columbia was first to share,...
LEXINGTON, SC
columbiabusinessreport.com

Columbia, Greenville commercial real estate firms merge

Commercial real estate firms NAI Earle Furman in Greenville and NAI Columbia have merged, a final step in a four-year process among eight local Columbia partners and NAI Earle Furman. “We are excited that NAI Columbia is officially rolling into our business family,” Jon Good, CEO of NAI Earle Furman...
COLUMBIA, SC
wgac.com

Two Confirmed Tornado Touchdowns Wednesday in South Carolina

The National Weather Service has confirmed two EF-0 tornadoes passed through Lexington County during a series of storms in South Carolina Wednesday morning. The first twister hit southwest of south Congaree around 10:45 a.m., resulting in wind gusts up to 75 mph. The tornado was 50 yards wide and traveled just under three miles before dissipating. Officials think the tornado traveled between Cathy Lane and Old Orangeburg Road. Trees were uprooted and branches were scattered throughout the area, but no injuries were reported.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Multiple people displaced by Saturday fire in Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Fire officials say no one was injured but multiple people have been forced out of their homes following a Saturday afternoon apartment fire in Columbia. Officials with Columbia-Richland Fire said that first-shift crews were called to apartments on Howell Court in the Booker Washington Heights community. around 4 p.m.
COLUMBIA, SC
WLTX.com

SCDOT details timeline for Hardscrabble Road construction's completion

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Since 2017, Hardscrabble Road has been under construction leaving residents ready for the project to end. "I feel like it's been taking forever," said commuter Kim Brockington. "It takes me forever to get to work and to get home from work and I'm hoping that it's over soon as possible."
COLUMBIA, SC
