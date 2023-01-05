ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Comments / 10

Debbie Tanner
4d ago

22 years old What a damn shame Why Oh Why do these young punks do something right and good with their lives At 22 he has destroyed his life and for what

Reply
8
Brian Deagan
4d ago

the kid is a baby . i know it dont make it right to shoot at cops .look how young he is its a dam shame his life is over

Reply(1)
5
QueSeraSera
4d ago

40 years have to be served out of 60. He’s gotta behave himself also or he could get more time if he messes up. The sentence just doesn’t add up, I get what he did was premeditated and wrong but 40 years to serve.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTNH

Marlborough man gets 72-year sentence for ’80s attacks

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man was sentenced Monday to 72 years in prison on kidnapping charges in connection with the 1984 home invasion attacks on four women who say they were sexually assaulted — crimes that were solved in 2020 with the help of a genealogy database. Michael Sharpe, 71, a former leader […]
MARLBOROUGH, CT
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts State Police: Two arrested after woman stabbed with scissors, kicked, in road rage incident

Two from Massachusetts have been arrested in a road rage incident where a driver was reportedly stabbed with scissors and kicked. According to Massachusetts State Police, at 4:45 p.m. on Saturday, Troopers from the State Police-South Boston Barracks responded to Quincy Shore Drive at Bay State Road for a report of an assault following a road rage incident. Responding Troopers, along with Quincy Police, Quincy Firefighters, and Brewster Ambulance personnel, located a Chevrolet Equinox and its driver, a 22-year-old woman who had suffered stab wounds to her head and arm. That victim was transported to Carney Hospital in Dorchester, where she was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and later released.
BOSTON, MA
valleypatriot.com

Lawrence Men Indicted for Attacks on Correctional Officers

MIDDLETON, Mass — Two inmates at the Middleton Jail and House of Correction have been indicted on serious charges for their role in an Oct. 22 altercation that injured two correctional officers. (Story here) The indictments were handed down last week by an Essex County Superior Court grand jury....
MIDDLETON, MA
bpdnews.com

17-Year-Old Suspect Arrested on Firearm Related Charges Following Foot Pursuit in Dorchester

At about 7:55 PM on Saturday January 7, 2023, officers assigned to District C-11 (Dorchester) arrested a 17-year-old male from Dorchester on firearm related charges following a foot pursuit that concluded in the area of 29 Longfellow Street in Dorchester. The officers were on patrol when they approached to speak with a group of individuals as part of an investigation near 40 Draper Street. Upon seeing the officers, the suspect appeared to adjust an unknown object in the waistband area of his pants before taking off running. The officers pursued the suspect on foot and observed him remove a handgun from his pants which he then discarded on the ground before he was placed in custody without further incident. The weapon was determined to be a loaded .40 caliber Hi-Point JCP40 handgun.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

2 people shot in brazen daytime shooting in Brockton

BROCKTON, Mass. — The Brockton Police are investigating a brazen daytime shooting that sent two men from Fall River to the hospital early Monday afternoon, police said. The shooting occurred shortly after 1 p.m. at the intersection of Turner and Wyman Streets. After the incident, the 26-year-old and 20-year-old...
BROCKTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Shooting death of armed 20-year-old UMass student after mental health incident with police prompts protest

CAMBRIDGE – Family and friends have organized a protest after a 20-year-old UMass student was shot by police and later died after a mental health incident. According to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Cambridge Police Commissioner Christine Elow, on Wednesday at approximately 1:15 p.m., Cambridge Emergency Communications received a 911 call from a Cambridgeport resident, who had witnessed a man jump out of the window of a neighboring apartment and further reported that the man was in possession of a machete. The caller said that he appeared to be cutting himself with both the weapon, later identified as a kukri knife and broken window glass.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
eastgreenwichnews.com

Police Log: 4 DUIs, Faux Kidnapping, Scary Flashlight

11:43 a.m. – A caller told police a visiting family member had left the house 15 minutes earlier after getting a troubling phone call; the family member was still on the phone as he left in a car. Calls and texts to the man went unanswered. At 2 p.m. the man returned and told police a young woman sounding like his daughter had called him crying, saying she had been kidnapped. Then a man got on the phone and told him to go to a Western Union location and wire him $3,000 for the return of his daughter. The caller said if he could not find a Western Union, he was to go to a jewelry store and buy $3,000 worth of jewelry. At some point he realized various family members were trying to reach him. The man spoke with his son, who told him his daughter was safe and, in fact, in the EG house they were visiting, prompting the man to hang up on the fraudulent caller and return to the EG residence.
EAST GREENWICH, RI
bpdnews.com

Search Warrant Leads to a Drug Trafficking and Firearm Arrest in Mattapan

On Friday, January 6, 2022, officers assigned to District C-6 (South Boston), District C-11 Drug Control Unit (Dorchester) and the FBI, arrested Kenneth Wallace, 43, of Mattapan, after an ongoing drug in investigation and the execution of three search warrants at 15 Boyden Street in Mattapan. As a result of...
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

2 Shot in Brockton, Police Say

Two men were shot in Brockton, Massachusetts, police said Monday. The victims, 26 and 20, are both from Fall River, according to the Brockton Police Department. They were shot at a gas station on North Main Street shortly after 1 p.m. Both men were hospitalized, but police did not have...
BROCKTON, MA
GoLocalProv

Providence Police Seize Guns and Ammunition After SUV Crashes Into Cruiser

Providence Police seized several guns and ammunition on Saturday. The seizure took place after the suspect’s vehicle collided with a police cruiser. Shortly after noon on Saturday, police said they were on patrol in the area of Atwells Avenue and Manton Avenue when they observed a Silver Acura SUV speeding on Atwells.
PROVIDENCE, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy