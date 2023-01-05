11:43 a.m. – A caller told police a visiting family member had left the house 15 minutes earlier after getting a troubling phone call; the family member was still on the phone as he left in a car. Calls and texts to the man went unanswered. At 2 p.m. the man returned and told police a young woman sounding like his daughter had called him crying, saying she had been kidnapped. Then a man got on the phone and told him to go to a Western Union location and wire him $3,000 for the return of his daughter. The caller said if he could not find a Western Union, he was to go to a jewelry store and buy $3,000 worth of jewelry. At some point he realized various family members were trying to reach him. The man spoke with his son, who told him his daughter was safe and, in fact, in the EG house they were visiting, prompting the man to hang up on the fraudulent caller and return to the EG residence.

