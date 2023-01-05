ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Lead Poisoning: Exposure Can Affect Everyone, Here’s How

Community leaders have been taking steps to combat lead poisoning in the region, however, it’s not an easy fix. “We know that Ohio has the third highest percentage of elevated blood levels in the country,” says Dr. Roopa Thakur, medical director for the Ohio Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics Lead-Free Ohio Program and medical director for Cleveland Clinic, Community Care Youth Strategies and Community Health and Partnerships. “We know that about 41 percent of those are children who live in Cuyahoga County, and that’s why there’s such a huge focus on lead poisoning in the past couple of years, because as that data came out, we were starting to realize just how many of our kids are affected.”
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
OHIO STATE
Is Ohio finally on board for Amtrak expansion? State ‘strongly considering’ seeking federal money for new train service

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The state of Ohio is “strongly considering” applying for federal dollars that could lead to expanded passenger rail service throughout the state, including establishment of a new route connecting Cleveland, Columbus, Dayton and Cincinnati. Meanwhile, officials in Northeast Ohio are definitely planning to pursue...
OHIO STATE
OHIO STATE
Lorain County turns red, while Cuyahoga and other Greater Cleveland counties stay yellow for moderate COVID-19 spread: CDC map

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Lorain County flipped to red, for high COVID-19 spread, while Cuyahoga County, while Cuyahoga and other Greater Cleveland counties remained yellow on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Medina, Portage and Summit counties were classified as yellow this...
LORAIN COUNTY, OH
CBS Detroit

One dead after Ohio police chase ends with vehicle crash in Monroe County

DUNDEE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 46-year-old Ohio woman was killed after a vehicle she was a passenger in had crashed in Monroe County following a police chase.The crash happened at about 9:53 p.m. on Jan. 6 at the intersection of West Monroe and Tecumseh streets in the Village of Dundee. According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, Lesley Rosales was a passenger in a red 2007 Ford Fusion driven by a 31-year-old Ohio man when Toledo police attempted to stop it.The driver has active felony warrants and refused to stop for Ohio authorities.The vehicle fled into Michigan, prompting Ohio...
MONROE COUNTY, MI
WDTN

What You Need to Know about Ohio’s New Distracted Driving Law

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Kara Hitchens from AAA joined the Living Dayton team to share what you need to know about Ohio’s new distracted driving law. According to Kara, distracted driving has been made a primary offense, and officers can now pull you over for being on your phone. Before this law, Ohio used to be one of four states that did not have distracted driving as a primary offense.
DAYTON, OH
OHIO STATE
OHIO STATE
WDTN

Major motion picture to be filmed at Ohio restaurant

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – An Ohio restaurant will be shutting down for several weeks, and it’s got a special surprise. Arnold’s Bar and Grill in Cincinnati announced that “a certain famous rabbit’s employers” had rented the building out to produce a major motion picture. The post displayed a photo of the restaurant with an image […]
CINCINNATI, OH
