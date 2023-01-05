Read full article on original website
Lead Poisoning: Exposure Can Affect Everyone, Here’s How
Community leaders have been taking steps to combat lead poisoning in the region, however, it’s not an easy fix. “We know that Ohio has the third highest percentage of elevated blood levels in the country,” says Dr. Roopa Thakur, medical director for the Ohio Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics Lead-Free Ohio Program and medical director for Cleveland Clinic, Community Care Youth Strategies and Community Health and Partnerships. “We know that about 41 percent of those are children who live in Cuyahoga County, and that’s why there’s such a huge focus on lead poisoning in the past couple of years, because as that data came out, we were starting to realize just how many of our kids are affected.”
Is Ohio finally on board for Amtrak expansion? State ‘strongly considering’ seeking federal money for new train service
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The state of Ohio is “strongly considering” applying for federal dollars that could lead to expanded passenger rail service throughout the state, including establishment of a new route connecting Cleveland, Columbus, Dayton and Cincinnati. Meanwhile, officials in Northeast Ohio are definitely planning to pursue...
Ohio auditor’s office opens special investigation into bonuses paid to ex-MetroHealth CEO Akram Boutros
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Ohio auditor’s office is now among the agencies looking into $1.9 million in bonus payments that led to the firing of former MetroHealth System CEO Dr. Akram Boutros. The state auditor’s Special Investigations Unit opened an ongoing investigation in December, the auditor’s office confirmed...
TikTok, other Chinese apps banned from state-owned phones under Gov. Mike DeWine executive order
COLUMBUS, Ohio—State of Ohio employees are no longer allowed to download or use TikTok or a number of other Chinese-owned apps on state-owned devices for security reasons, under an executive order issued Sunday by Gov. Mike DeWine. DeWine’s executive order, announced shortly after the Greene County Republican was sworn...
Ohio expected to get its first World Heritage Site in Hopewell earthworks this summer, Gov. Mike DeWine says
COLUMBUS, Ohio—Ohio’s 2,000-year-old Hopewell ceremonial earthworks around Ohio are expected to be named a UNESCO World Heritage Site this summer by United Nations officials, Gov. Mike DeWine said in his second inaugural address Monday. The earthworks, made up of several archeological sites in Ross, Warren and Licking counties,...
New COVID-19 variant likely to become dominant in Northeast Ohio in coming weeks, infectious disease doctors say
A new COVID-19 variant is getting a lot of attention after it became dominant in the Northeastern United States. But XBB.1.5, as it’s known, is not yet the dominant strain in Northeast Ohio or the Midwest. Local physicians agree, however, the new variant is likely to become the dominant...
Lorain County turns red, while Cuyahoga and other Greater Cleveland counties stay yellow for moderate COVID-19 spread: CDC map
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Lorain County flipped to red, for high COVID-19 spread, while Cuyahoga County, while Cuyahoga and other Greater Cleveland counties remained yellow on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake, Medina, Portage and Summit counties were classified as yellow this...
One dead after Ohio police chase ends with vehicle crash in Monroe County
DUNDEE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 46-year-old Ohio woman was killed after a vehicle she was a passenger in had crashed in Monroe County following a police chase.The crash happened at about 9:53 p.m. on Jan. 6 at the intersection of West Monroe and Tecumseh streets in the Village of Dundee. According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, Lesley Rosales was a passenger in a red 2007 Ford Fusion driven by a 31-year-old Ohio man when Toledo police attempted to stop it.The driver has active felony warrants and refused to stop for Ohio authorities.The vehicle fled into Michigan, prompting Ohio...
What You Need to Know about Ohio’s New Distracted Driving Law
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Kara Hitchens from AAA joined the Living Dayton team to share what you need to know about Ohio’s new distracted driving law. According to Kara, distracted driving has been made a primary offense, and officers can now pull you over for being on your phone. Before this law, Ohio used to be one of four states that did not have distracted driving as a primary offense.
Changes to Ohio SNAP benefits coming in 2023
Several changes are coming in 2023 for those who receive SNAP benefits.
Gov. Mike DeWine highlights mental-health efforts in second inaugural address
COLUMBUS, Ohio—Gov. Mike DeWine, in his second inaugural address on Monday, called for making Ohio “the best state in the nation” for mental-health treatment, research, and prevention efforts. “We are ridding Ohio of the stigma – yes the stigma – that comes with addiction and mental illness,”...
Major motion picture to be filmed at Ohio restaurant
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – An Ohio restaurant will be shutting down for several weeks, and it’s got a special surprise. Arnold’s Bar and Grill in Cincinnati announced that “a certain famous rabbit’s employers” had rented the building out to produce a major motion picture. The post displayed a photo of the restaurant with an image […]
