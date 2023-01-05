Read full article on original website
Study finds increase in women 65 and older dying of cervical cancer
A new study conducted by UC Davis Comprehensive Cancer Center researchers shows an alarming number of California women 65 and older are facing late-stage cervical cancer diagnoses and dying from the disease. This is despite guidelines that recommend most women stop screening for cervical cancer at this age. "Our findings...
Texas A&M research aims to improve Lyme disease diagnostics
Research by two Texas A&M University scientists is focused on improving Lyme disease treatment outcomes by developing a test that's both more accurate and more efficient than the current test for the infection. Lyme disease, the fastest growing vector-borne illness in the U.S., according to the Bay Area Lyme Foundation,...
Support for home cancer testing
Screening for bowel cancer using at-home fecal immunochemical tests could help to reduce the frequency of colonoscopies for some at above-average risk individuals, with a new study finding there is a low risk of advanced tumors following multiple negative tests. "Due to the risks, costs and burden on the health...
New randomized trial shows simple letters promote better-informed opioid prescribing
Researchers reported new findings from a clinical trial of letters to promote safer and better-informed opioid prescribing. The study, which aimed to encourage clinicians to check on patients in a state database before prescribing them opioids, reported significant and durable gains toward this goal. The research will be published in the January issue of the journal Health Affairs.
Targeted care reverses racial/ethnic health disparities in colon cancer screening, researchers find
Colorectal cancer is a leading cancer-related cause of death in the United States, ranking third in incidence and deaths. Effective colorectal cancer screening has been shown to reduce the risk of death from the disease by almost 70%; however, numerous disparities in colorectal cancer continue to be discovered and defined.
Military service members who hide their suicidal thoughts are more likely to store their firearms unsafely
Military service members who haven't told anyone about their suicidal thoughts or talked with a behavioral health professional are most likely to store their firearms unsafely, according to a Rutgers study. The study appears in the journal Suicide and Life-Threatening Behavior. "These findings highlight a real problem with our suicide...
Cannabis-related emergency department visits among older adults on the rise
As a growing number of older adults are experimenting with cannabis to help alleviate chronic symptoms, a new University of California San Diego School of Medicine study has identified a sharp increase in cannabis-related emergency department visits among the elderly. The study, published Jan. 9, 2023 in the Journal of...
Call to address women's reproductive needs holistically
New research, published in The Lancet Public Health, brought together a variety of different types of evidence—including previous studies, new data on women's preferences, and case studies of existing practice across the globe—to develop a model, which could be used to help design services in a way that better meets the needs of women and their partners.
