California State

Study finds increase in women 65 and older dying of cervical cancer

A new study conducted by UC Davis Comprehensive Cancer Center researchers shows an alarming number of California women 65 and older are facing late-stage cervical cancer diagnoses and dying from the disease. This is despite guidelines that recommend most women stop screening for cervical cancer at this age. "Our findings...
Texas A&M research aims to improve Lyme disease diagnostics

Research by two Texas A&M University scientists is focused on improving Lyme disease treatment outcomes by developing a test that's both more accurate and more efficient than the current test for the infection. Lyme disease, the fastest growing vector-borne illness in the U.S., according to the Bay Area Lyme Foundation,...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Support for home cancer testing

Screening for bowel cancer using at-home fecal immunochemical tests could help to reduce the frequency of colonoscopies for some at above-average risk individuals, with a new study finding there is a low risk of advanced tumors following multiple negative tests. "Due to the risks, costs and burden on the health...
New randomized trial shows simple letters promote better-informed opioid prescribing

Researchers reported new findings from a clinical trial of letters to promote safer and better-informed opioid prescribing. The study, which aimed to encourage clinicians to check on patients in a state database before prescribing them opioids, reported significant and durable gains toward this goal. The research will be published in the January issue of the journal Health Affairs.
MINNESOTA STATE
Call to address women's reproductive needs holistically

New research, published in The Lancet Public Health, brought together a variety of different types of evidence—including previous studies, new data on women's preferences, and case studies of existing practice across the globe—to develop a model, which could be used to help design services in a way that better meets the needs of women and their partners.

