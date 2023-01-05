Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
Excessive bed occupancy in hospitals leads to rising mortality, finds analysis
Researchers have long suspected a link between bed occupancy and mortality in hospitals. Now, a study by the University of Basel has provided the missing data, revealing that smaller hospitals reach their capacity limit much earlier. Since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, if not before, we've got used to...
MedicalXpress
Study finds older cancer patients would benefit from geriatric assessment screening
A new study led by the University of Toronto and its partner institutions has found that older adults—who account for more than 70% of cancer diagnoses—would benefit from undergoing a geriatric assessment screening before they start chemotherapy. The study, published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology and led...
MedicalXpress
First-in-kind psychedelic trials to treat opioid and methamphetamine use disorders
Three million people in the United States have had opioid use disorder, and another 1.5 million people have dealt with methamphetamine misuse within the last year alone. But two new clinical trials out of the UW Transdisciplinary Center for Research in Psychoactive Substances (TCRPS), housed within the University of Wisconsin–Madison School of Pharmacy, aim to address these pressing issues with a promising psychoactive agent: psilocybin.
MedicalXpress
Two separate eye diseases may contribute to common blinding eye condition
Two separate eye diseases may contribute to age-related macular degeneration (AMD), a leading cause of blindness in the United States, according to a new study from New York Eye and Ear Infirmary of Mount Sinai. The research, published January 9 in Eye is the first to demonstrate that two different...
MedicalXpress
Fewer cases of melanoma observed among people taking vitamin D supplements
Fewer cases of melanoma were observed among regular users of vitamin D supplements than among non-users, a new study finds. People taking vitamin D supplements regularly also had a considerably lower risk of skin cancer, according to estimates by experienced dermatologists. The study, conducted in collaboration between the University of Eastern Finland and Kuopio University Hospital and published in Melanoma Research, included nearly 500 people with an increased risk of skin cancer.
MedicalXpress
Study finds increase in women 65 and older dying of cervical cancer
A new study conducted by UC Davis Comprehensive Cancer Center researchers shows an alarming number of California women 65 and older are facing late-stage cervical cancer diagnoses and dying from the disease. This is despite guidelines that recommend most women stop screening for cervical cancer at this age. "Our findings...
MedicalXpress
Postoperative restrictive opioid prescription protocol feasible for most patients
Implementation of a restrictive opioid prescription protocol (ROPP)—prescribing an opioid supply of three or fewer days—to surgical patients after hospital discharge is feasible for most patients, according to a study published online Jan. 5 in JAMA Oncology. Emese Zsiros, M.D., Ph.D., from the Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center...
MedicalXpress
Group summarizes new guidelines for treating patients with diabetes and chronic kidney disease
The latest clinical practice guideline from the Kidney Disease: Improving Global Outcomes (KDIGO) organization offers advice for treating patients with diabetes and chronic kidney disease (CKD). A synopsis published in Annals of Internal Medicine focuses on the key recommendations pertinent to the following issues: comprehensive care, glycemic monitoring and targets, lifestyle interventions, antihyperglycemic therapies, and educational and integrated care approaches to management.
MedicalXpress
Texas A&M research aims to improve Lyme disease diagnostics
Research by two Texas A&M University scientists is focused on improving Lyme disease treatment outcomes by developing a test that's both more accurate and more efficient than the current test for the infection. Lyme disease, the fastest growing vector-borne illness in the U.S., according to the Bay Area Lyme Foundation,...
MedicalXpress
Vitamin D improves immune response to tuberculosis, study finds
A rare patient has made it possible for researchers to prove that vitamin D—the "sun vitamin"—helps the body fight tuberculosis. Most people probably associate tuberculosis with a leaky loft in 19th-century Paris. But as a matter of fact, tuberculosis is not ancient history. It is estimated that 2...
MedicalXpress
Researchers discover exploiting microbiome bacteria in patients with lung infections improves low oxygen levels
Newspaper headlines from the U.S. to the U.K. and most places in between highlight the surge in sick patients suffering from respiratory viruses. The so-called "tripledemic" of lung infections including respiratory synclinal virus (RSV), influenza (flu) and COVID-19 (coronavirus) is likely to last throughout the winter season. This explosion of infections requires more treatment options to support overloaded hospitals and overworked medics as they restore people's health.
MedicalXpress
Antipsychotic withdrawal—an unrecognized and misdiagnosed problem
It's not withdrawal, it's a relapse of your illness. This is what many people trying to stop their antipsychotic drugs are told when seeking support to get off the medication. Antipsychotics are a group of drugs used to treat psychosis (when people lose some contact with reality). It is thought that high levels of a brain chemical called dopamine may cause the symptoms of psychosis, such as hearing voices or feeling paranoid. Antipsychotics help to reduce the intensity of these symptoms by blocking the effect of dopamine.
MedicalXpress
Frequent use of antibiotics may heighten inflammatory bowel disease risk in adults over 40
Frequent use of antibiotics may heighten the risk of inflammatory bowel disease—Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis—among adults over 40, suggests research published online in the journal Gut. The risk seems to be cumulative and greatest 1-2 years after use and for those antibiotics targeting gut infections, the findings...
MedicalXpress
Eating almonds daily boosts exercise recovery molecule by 69% among 'weekend warriors'
For those who exercise regularly, eating almonds each day might be the ideal new year's resolution. A randomized controlled trial in Frontiers in Nutrition showed that female and male participants who ate 57g almonds daily for one month had more of the beneficial fat 12,13-dihydroxy-9Z-octadecenoic acid (12,13-DiHOME) in their blood immediately after a session of intense exercise than control participants. This molecule, a so-called oxylipin (oxidized fat) is synthetized from linoleic acid by brown fat tissue, and has a beneficial effect on metabolic health and energy regulation.
MedicalXpress
Support for home cancer testing
Screening for bowel cancer using at-home fecal immunochemical tests could help to reduce the frequency of colonoscopies for some at above-average risk individuals, with a new study finding there is a low risk of advanced tumors following multiple negative tests. "Due to the risks, costs and burden on the health...
MedicalXpress
Excessive scarring shown to be associated with atopic eczema, hypertension and musculoskeletal diseases
Seeking to discover the association between excessive scarring and other conditions, researchers in the School of Immunology & Microbial Sciences and St John's Institute of Dermatology at King's College London used medical records available through the UK Biobank to investigate co-morbidities of keloid and hypertrophic scars. Excessive scarring was found...
MedicalXpress
Key genetic code change drives common lung cancer type
A team led by researchers at NYU Langone Health's Perlmutter Cancer Center has identified a gene that drives development of the second most common type of lung carcinoma, offering greater insight into how the disease might be treated. There is currently no approved, targeted, first-line therapy for lung squamous carcinoma...
MedicalXpress
Targeting cancer-supporting cells boosts immunotherapy in previously insensitive tumors
Removing a single protein from cells that surround tumors can improve the sensitivity of certain cancers to immunotherapy, researchers have found. Scientists from The Institute of Cancer Research, London, in collaboration with AstraZeneca removed, in mice, a receptor protein called Endo180 found on cancer-associated fibroblasts, cells that can help breast cancer to grow and spread, which boosted treatment response. Analyzing patient data, they found that targeting this protein in cancer patients could improve the effectiveness of immunotherapy in breast cancer.
MedicalXpress
A vaccine against COVID-19 found to protect against infection and brain damage caused by the virus
Although the pathology of the respiratory system is the main impact of COVID-19, many patients also manifest important neurological symptoms, such as loss of smell (anosmia), headaches, malaise, cognitive loss, epilepsy, ataxia and encephalopathy, among others. However, this effect on the nervous system by the coronavirus has not been characterized...
MedicalXpress
Fluid on the lungs: A little-known hazard linked to open water swimming
Fluid on the lungs (or pulmonary edema, as it's formally known) is a relatively little-known hazard associated with open water swimming, warn doctors in the journal BMJ Case Reports after treating a woman with the condition. Older age, swimming long distances, cold water, and female sex are among the risk...
