Resistance of mammary fibrosis to immune checkpoint therapy linked to macrophage infiltration, Wnt pathway expression

MedicalXpress
Targeting cancer-supporting cells boosts immunotherapy in previously insensitive tumors
Removing a single protein from cells that surround tumors can improve the sensitivity of certain cancers to immunotherapy, researchers have found. Scientists from The Institute of Cancer Research, London, in collaboration with AstraZeneca removed, in mice, a receptor protein called Endo180 found on cancer-associated fibroblasts, cells that can help breast cancer to grow and spread, which boosted treatment response. Analyzing patient data, they found that targeting this protein in cancer patients could improve the effectiveness of immunotherapy in breast cancer.
MedicalXpress
Key genetic code change drives common lung cancer type
A team led by researchers at NYU Langone Health's Perlmutter Cancer Center has identified a gene that drives development of the second most common type of lung carcinoma, offering greater insight into how the disease might be treated. There is currently no approved, targeted, first-line therapy for lung squamous carcinoma...
MedicalXpress
Novel T cell receptor therapy shows early anti-tumor activity
Afamitresgene autoleucel (afami-cel; formerly ADP-A2M4), an adoptive T cell receptor (TCR) therapy targeting the MAGE-A4 cancer antigen, achieved clinically significant results for patients with multiple solid tumor types in a Phase I clinical trial led by researchers at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center. The outcomes, published today...
MedicalXpress
New biomarker for early prediction of response to CAR-T cell therapy
A MedUni Vienna research team has discovered a highly potent biomarker for clinical response to CAR-T cell therapy, describing the prerequisites for optimal use of this novel therapy for lymphoma treatment. The current findings are an essential step toward optimizing this promising therapy. The results of the study were recently published in the journal Frontiers in Immunology.
MedicalXpress
First-in-kind psychedelic trials to treat opioid and methamphetamine use disorders
Three million people in the United States have had opioid use disorder, and another 1.5 million people have dealt with methamphetamine misuse within the last year alone. But two new clinical trials out of the UW Transdisciplinary Center for Research in Psychoactive Substances (TCRPS), housed within the University of Wisconsin–Madison School of Pharmacy, aim to address these pressing issues with a promising psychoactive agent: psilocybin.
MedicalXpress
Study finds older cancer patients would benefit from geriatric assessment screening
A new study led by the University of Toronto and its partner institutions has found that older adults—who account for more than 70% of cancer diagnoses—would benefit from undergoing a geriatric assessment screening before they start chemotherapy. The study, published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology and led...
MedicalXpress
Study finds increase in women 65 and older dying of cervical cancer
A new study conducted by UC Davis Comprehensive Cancer Center researchers shows an alarming number of California women 65 and older are facing late-stage cervical cancer diagnoses and dying from the disease. This is despite guidelines that recommend most women stop screening for cervical cancer at this age. "Our findings...
MedicalXpress
Fewer cases of melanoma observed among people taking vitamin D supplements
Fewer cases of melanoma were observed among regular users of vitamin D supplements than among non-users, a new study finds. People taking vitamin D supplements regularly also had a considerably lower risk of skin cancer, according to estimates by experienced dermatologists. The study, conducted in collaboration between the University of Eastern Finland and Kuopio University Hospital and published in Melanoma Research, included nearly 500 people with an increased risk of skin cancer.
MedicalXpress
Vitamin D improves immune response to tuberculosis, study finds
A rare patient has made it possible for researchers to prove that vitamin D—the "sun vitamin"—helps the body fight tuberculosis. Most people probably associate tuberculosis with a leaky loft in 19th-century Paris. But as a matter of fact, tuberculosis is not ancient history. It is estimated that 2...
MedicalXpress
Group summarizes new guidelines for treating patients with diabetes and chronic kidney disease
The latest clinical practice guideline from the Kidney Disease: Improving Global Outcomes (KDIGO) organization offers advice for treating patients with diabetes and chronic kidney disease (CKD). A synopsis published in Annals of Internal Medicine focuses on the key recommendations pertinent to the following issues: comprehensive care, glycemic monitoring and targets, lifestyle interventions, antihyperglycemic therapies, and educational and integrated care approaches to management.
MedicalXpress
Postoperative restrictive opioid prescription protocol feasible for most patients
Implementation of a restrictive opioid prescription protocol (ROPP)—prescribing an opioid supply of three or fewer days—to surgical patients after hospital discharge is feasible for most patients, according to a study published online Jan. 5 in JAMA Oncology. Emese Zsiros, M.D., Ph.D., from the Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center...
MedicalXpress
Two separate eye diseases may contribute to common blinding eye condition
Two separate eye diseases may contribute to age-related macular degeneration (AMD), a leading cause of blindness in the United States, according to a new study from New York Eye and Ear Infirmary of Mount Sinai. The research, published January 9 in Eye is the first to demonstrate that two different...
MedicalXpress
Enhancing pharmacy services for patients does not impact health care utilization
New research from Boston Medical Center found that enhancing pharmacy services for patients with high levels of health care utilization did not lead to reduced hospital admissions and emergency department visits. Published in JAMA Network Open, researchers highlight that, compared with usual pharmacy care, more frequent screening for health-related social needs and patient navigation embedded in pharmacy care did not reduce health care utilization.
MedicalXpress
Support for home cancer testing
Screening for bowel cancer using at-home fecal immunochemical tests could help to reduce the frequency of colonoscopies for some at above-average risk individuals, with a new study finding there is a low risk of advanced tumors following multiple negative tests. "Due to the risks, costs and burden on the health...
MedicalXpress
Antipsychotic withdrawal—an unrecognized and misdiagnosed problem
It's not withdrawal, it's a relapse of your illness. This is what many people trying to stop their antipsychotic drugs are told when seeking support to get off the medication. Antipsychotics are a group of drugs used to treat psychosis (when people lose some contact with reality). It is thought that high levels of a brain chemical called dopamine may cause the symptoms of psychosis, such as hearing voices or feeling paranoid. Antipsychotics help to reduce the intensity of these symptoms by blocking the effect of dopamine.
MedicalXpress
Caregivers of people living with dementia experience discrimination, says study
Caregivers of people living with dementia are treated negatively by others and face discrimination, finds a new study led by UCL researchers. The research, published in BJPsych Open found that on top of known challenges experienced by caregivers, those who look after someone living with dementia also become stigmatized. For...
MedicalXpress
Texas A&M research aims to improve Lyme disease diagnostics
Research by two Texas A&M University scientists is focused on improving Lyme disease treatment outcomes by developing a test that's both more accurate and more efficient than the current test for the infection. Lyme disease, the fastest growing vector-borne illness in the U.S., according to the Bay Area Lyme Foundation,...
MedicalXpress
Eating almonds daily boosts exercise recovery molecule by 69% among 'weekend warriors'
For those who exercise regularly, eating almonds each day might be the ideal new year's resolution. A randomized controlled trial in Frontiers in Nutrition showed that female and male participants who ate 57g almonds daily for one month had more of the beneficial fat 12,13-dihydroxy-9Z-octadecenoic acid (12,13-DiHOME) in their blood immediately after a session of intense exercise than control participants. This molecule, a so-called oxylipin (oxidized fat) is synthetized from linoleic acid by brown fat tissue, and has a beneficial effect on metabolic health and energy regulation.
MedicalXpress
HIV remains a leading killer in Africa despite medical breakthroughs—how to eliminate it
About 38 million people around the world are living with HIV. About 70% of them live in Africa. This shows that there is no solution to the AIDS pandemic without a solution in Africa. In 2021, there were 1.5 million new cases of HIV—just over 4,000 cases per day around the world. At the same time, close to 700,000 people died. The big challenge is to address the dual realities of people still dying from HIV in large numbers, and the large numbers of new infections. The upside is that there is a clear plan with clear goals on how to address this. In 2016, countries came together at the United Nations to agree on what the world's strategy should be. The goal is to end AIDS as a public health threat by 2030. We spoke with leading scientist Professor Salim Abdool Karim about how to close the gaps.
MedicalXpress
New US rule on abortion pills: What changes?
US public health officials this week authorized pharmacies to sell abortion pills by prescription. What exactly does that change for women in the United States, after several states banned abortion last year?. Where were they sold before?. A medication-induced abortion, also known as medical abortion, involves taking two different drugs...
