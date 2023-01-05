ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

aquariusblu73
3d ago

Such a heartbreaking story. I just don't nor will I ever understand why there's so much hate, so many killings so many death's. May he rest in peace and God bless and keep his family in his arms. 🕊️🙏

WWMTCw

Kalamazoo resident shot, hospitalized in Vernon Street shooting

Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officers are investigating a Saturday afternoon shooting that sent one person to the hospital. South Side shooting: One person injured in shooting near South Side neighborhood, police investigating. The shooting happened on Vernon Street after officers received a call about someone being shot, according to...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Detroit News

Mich. man charged with murder after firing AR-15 at New Year's party, killing 2

Paw Paw — A Michigan man accused of firing an AR-15 near a New Year's Eve party fireworks display and killing two people is expected to appear in court Wednesday. Christopher Alan Toppenberg, 62, of Lawrence Township, is scheduled to appear in Seventh District Court in Paw Paw for a probable cause conference, according to court records.
PAW PAW, MI
fox2detroit.com

West Michigan man still missing after leaving home without medication, phone in November

WYOMING, Mich. (FOX 2) - Ray Tarasiewicz left his Wyoming, Mich. home without his phone, medication, or debit and credit cards on Nov. 21, 2022. Tarasiewicz, 69, was last seen shoveling snow at his home near Burlingame Avenue and 44th Street SW, just a few miles from Grand Rapids, after his wife left for work that morning. When his wife arrived home that afternoon, he was gone.
WYOMING, MI
