ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Despite transparency pledge, Hobbs inauguration donation amounts unclear

By Jordan Bontke
ABC15 Arizona
ABC15 Arizona
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21ZKPL_0k4pFKBo00

With thousands in attendance, Katie Hobbs was ceremonially sworn-in as governor on Thursday.

The fifth female governor for the state of Arizona touted transparency during the campaign but how much each sponsor is paying to help fund the inauguration isn’t clear.

Under “Accountable Arizona” on her campaign website, she pledges to build a government that is “of, by, and for the people.” It goes on to say, “We will make your government more transparent, because people deserve to know what their leaders are doing with their money.”

On her inauguration website, a long list of sponsors ranges from APS, Phoenix Suns, major corporations like Amazon and Pepsi Co., credit unions, advocacy groups, and various associations.

However, the site doesn’t show how much each sponsor has donated.

On Tuesday, ABC15's Mark Phillips asked Hobbs in a one-on-one interview about why sponsors' donation amounts weren’t disclosed, Hobbs replied by saying, “All of the donors are on the website. I don’t even know why this is an issue. They’re all on the website.”

GOP Gov. Doug Ducey was inaugurated in 2018 where he sought inauguration funding help from supporters by selling front-row seats for thousands, according to reports.

Similar reports show Gov. Janet Napolitano followed her inauguration receptions with public disclosures about how the event was paid for.

Gov. Jan Brewer reported raising money for her own inauguration then using the remaining cast to renovate the Governor’s office on the 9 th floor of the executive tower.

On Monday, Katie Hobbs was sworn in as the Governor with only a single pool camera in the room, no reporters. The ceremonial procedure was streamed through vertical video of someone’s phone on Facebook.

A member of Hobbs’ inauguration committee replied to a question on how much each sponsor gave, they replied saying they’re only aware of a list of organizations on the website.

Jenny Guzman with the democracy reform and government watchdog group Common Cause said she’s looking forward to Hobbs releasing her financial information, given it was a campaign promise.

“Campaign transparency and government transparency go hand in hand," Guzman said. "So when actually it’s time to disclose her donors and see who was the one fiscally responsible for sponsoring these events, it really comes down to decision making. That’s when Arizonans are going to take information and use their own judgment this was fair.”

We reached out to Hobbs' communication director asking if not disclosing specific inauguration donations amounts lives up to the accountable Arizona Promise and if the administration would disclose donors. We didn’t immediately hear back.

Given the inauguration committee is considered ‘incorporated’ there’s no requirement donation amounts will be disclosed. In our research, the practice of doing so has varied among previous Governors’.

Comments / 14

Related
POLITICO

Mitch McConnell said he "absolutely" wants Kevin McCarthy to become speaker of the House — even after McCarthy's criticism of Senate GOP spending bill negotiations.

"I hope he makes it," McConnell says. What happened: Even as Kevin McCarthy has criticized the Senate GOP for its government spending package negotiations, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said Tuesday he "absolutely" supports the House Republican leader's bid to be speaker. "I'm pulling for Kevin. I hope he makes...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KYMA News 11

New poll has Sinema sinking

(KYMA, KECY) - The conventional wisdom on the Sen. Kyrsten Sinema party switch is that she'd be the candidate to beat in the 2024 senate election. But a new poll from Public Policy Polling says that can't be further from the truth.  Say what you will about Kari Lake's intense commitment to victory even after The post New poll has Sinema sinking appeared first on KYMA.
ARIZONA STATE
Washington Examiner

Biden’s illegal food stamp bonanza

After illegally bailing out college graduates with a $400 billion student debt amnesty, President Joe Biden is back at it again. This time, he is illegally boosting food stamp benefits by $200 billion. House Republicans should put an end to both of these illegal measures. According to a Government Accountability...
The Center Square

Federal border wall replacing Arizona container wall goes up next week

(The Center Square) – United States Customs and Border Protection announced Friday that construction on a barrier at the Yuma sector of the southern border would start next week. A press release explained that the federal government would “close gaps” near the Morelos Dam, a primary location for illegal crossings in Arizona. “The safety and security or our workforce, law enforcement partners, and the local community are a top priority,”...
YUMA, AZ
Washington Examiner

Andy Biggs: DHS erases 300,000 illegal immigrant entries

Just like that, according to GOP Rep. Andy Biggs, the Department of Homeland Security has erased the parole requests of hundreds of thousands of illegal immigrants seeking to burrow into the U.S. immigration system. In a new letter challenging Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas and his management of the border, which is...
ARIZONA STATE
ABC15 Arizona

ABC15 Arizona

21K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Phoenix, Arizona news and weather from ABC15 Arizona, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.abc15.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy