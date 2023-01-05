Hopewell City Council to Meet Over Operation Ceasefire

Hopewell, Va. (Newsradiowrva.com) - Hopewell City Council will hold a meeting with Delegate Carrie Coyner tonight to discuss the implementation of Group Violence Intervention (GVI), better known as Operation Ceasefire, in Hopewell. Operation Ceasefire, which was first used in Boston in the 1990s, focuses on intervention and prevention of violence through community action rather than just enforcement.

Coyner announced plans for the initiative at a press conference with state senator Joe Morrisey in early December following a particularly violent year in Hopewell. Since that announcement, 8-year-old P'Aris Moore was killed in a drive-by shooting while playing outside on December 30th. Moore was one of nine people killed in Hopewell in 2022.