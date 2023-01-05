MLB Pipeline Predicts Rapid Rise for Royals Prospect Gavin Cross

There's some new buzz this offseason surrounding KC's 2022 No. 9 overall draft pick.

After losing the likes of Bobby Witt Jr., MJ Melendez and Vinnie Pasquantino due to graduation from the ranks, the Kansas City Royals' farm system isn't the powerhouse it was as recently as even a year ago. With that said, the organization's depth isn't in a dire position and there are multiple intriguing prospects still in the minor league ranks. The 2022 MLB Draft class helped add to that.

Opening up their draft with pick Nos. 9 (first round) and 49 (second round), Kansas City kicked off its 2022 class by selecting former Virginia Tech outfielder Gavin Cross and former Arkansas third baseman Cayden Wallace. As things currently stand, Cross is the top prospect in the system per MLB and Wallace is just two spots behind him. The former, as expected, is generating significant buzz.

In an extension of MLB Pipeline 's 'Pipeline Podcast,' experts Jim Callis and Jonathan Mayo came up with eight prospect-related predictions for the 2023 season. When asked which prospect would be the biggest riser among current top 100 prospects, Mayo went with Cross for his pick. Here's what he wrote about Cross, who is the 72nd-ranked prospect in all of baseball on MLB's list:

He’s got five-tool potential and had a really strong pro debut, mostly in Single-A, where he had an OPS over 1.000 in 26 games. He’s a guy who could start the year in High-A, maybe in Double-A. Left-handed hitter who can hit and have power coming out of that Virginia Tech offense and can do a little bit of everything.

Mayo is spot-on about Cross's production in his very first professional season. In the same calendar year he was drafted, Cross tore up Complex ball in three games then was moved to Single-A where he slashed a scorching .293/.423/.596 with seven home runs and 22 RBIs in those aforementioned 26 games. Cross did strike out 25.2% of the time, but he also posted an insanely high 17.9% walk rate. That, combined with a .303 ISO, .457 wOBA and 174 wRC+, could indicate that he was already too advanced for the level he ended the year at.

Expect Cross to be pushed fairly aggressively through the Royals' minor league system as long as he continues to hit. He displayed a refined approach in his final college season and while questions about his ability to make consistent and/or quality contact remain, his debut campaign was nothing short of spectacular. It remains to be seen whether Cross is a center fielder or a corner outfielder as a big-leaguer, although that very well could be sorted out as his minor-league career unfolds. He's a high-ceiling prospect who also seemingly boasts a safe floor, which undoubtedly played a role in Mayo's recent praise.

