ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

MLB Pipeline Predicts Rapid Rise for Royals Prospect Gavin Cross

By Jordan Foote
Inside The Royals
Inside The Royals
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02ftrj_0k4pFAMY00

There's some new buzz this offseason surrounding KC's 2022 No. 9 overall draft pick.

After losing the likes of Bobby Witt Jr., MJ Melendez and Vinnie Pasquantino due to graduation from the ranks, the Kansas City Royals' farm system isn't the powerhouse it was as recently as even a year ago. With that said, the organization's depth isn't in a dire position and there are multiple intriguing prospects still in the minor league ranks. The 2022 MLB Draft class helped add to that.

Opening up their draft with pick Nos. 9 (first round) and 49 (second round), Kansas City kicked off its 2022 class by selecting former Virginia Tech outfielder Gavin Cross and former Arkansas third baseman Cayden Wallace. As things currently stand, Cross is the top prospect in the system per MLB and Wallace is just two spots behind him. The former, as expected, is generating significant buzz.

In an extension of MLB Pipeline 's 'Pipeline Podcast,' experts Jim Callis and Jonathan Mayo came up with eight prospect-related predictions for the 2023 season. When asked which prospect would be the biggest riser among current top 100 prospects, Mayo went with Cross for his pick. Here's what he wrote about Cross, who is the 72nd-ranked prospect in all of baseball on MLB's list:

He’s got five-tool potential and had a really strong pro debut, mostly in Single-A, where he had an OPS over 1.000 in 26 games. He’s a guy who could start the year in High-A, maybe in Double-A. Left-handed hitter who can hit and have power coming out of that Virginia Tech offense and can do a little bit of everything.

Mayo is spot-on about Cross's production in his very first professional season. In the same calendar year he was drafted, Cross tore up Complex ball in three games then was moved to Single-A where he slashed a scorching .293/.423/.596 with seven home runs and 22 RBIs in those aforementioned 26 games. Cross did strike out 25.2% of the time, but he also posted an insanely high 17.9% walk rate. That, combined with a .303 ISO, .457 wOBA and 174 wRC+, could indicate that he was already too advanced for the level he ended the year at.

Expect Cross to be pushed fairly aggressively through the Royals' minor league system as long as he continues to hit. He displayed a refined approach in his final college season and while questions about his ability to make consistent and/or quality contact remain, his debut campaign was nothing short of spectacular. It remains to be seen whether Cross is a center fielder or a corner outfielder as a big-leaguer, although that very well could be sorted out as his minor-league career unfolds. He's a high-ceiling prospect who also seemingly boasts a safe floor, which undoubtedly played a role in Mayo's recent praise.

Read More — Royals Free Agent Pitching Targets: Johnny Cueto

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Former Red Sox All-Star Pitcher Dead At 74

On Friday afternoon the Major League Baseball World received some sad news when a former player passed away. Bill Campbell, who pitched 15 seasons in the MLB, passed away this week after a battle with cancer. He was 74 years old. "Bill Campbell, whose 15-year MLB career included making the...
BOSTON, MA
NJ.com

‘Undignified’ ex-Yankees ace takes huge pay cut for 2023

Masahiro Tanaka isn’t going anywhere. The Japan Times reports the former New York Yankees ace is remaining with the Rakuten Golden Eagles of Nippon Professional Baseball, signing “for a reported 2023 salary of ¥475 million ($3.6 million) plus incentives on Saturday, taking a huge cut from the ¥900 million he is said to have earned in each of the past two years.”
NEW YORK STATE
The Spun

Look: Roger Clemens' Son Reportedly Traded Today

The Rocket's son is reportedly on the move. According to Jon Morosi of the MLB Network (via NBCS' Jim Salisbury), the Tigers and Phillies agreed to a deal that will Gregory Soto and Roger Clemens' son, Kody, to Philadelphia. With Nick Maton, Matt Vierling and Donny Sands headed to the Motor City.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

MLB Has Reinstated Man Previously 'Banned For Life'

A former MLb general manager has been reinstated. Former Atlanta Braves general manager John Coppolella, who was previously banned from MLB for life for his role in illegal international signings, is allowed to work in baseball again. Coppolella was suspended in 2017 for his role in the Braves' international signing...
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Sarah Wacha, MLB Pitcher Michael Wacha’s Wife

Michael Wacha has been in the social media spotlight since his free agency. And he shares some of that attention with his family. Michael Wacha’s wife, Sarah Wacha, recently gave birth to their first child. While they have been together for most of the MLB pitcher’s career, they had to balance their respective careers, make a long-distance relationship work, and have their wedding plans nearly derailed. Fans want to know more about Michael Wacha’s wife, so we delve into her background and their relationship in this Sarah Wacha wiki.
ARIZONA STATE
Yardbarker

The Yankees might’ve made a big mistake in free agency

Most are aware that the New York Yankees have a vacant left field position heading into spring training next month. Management has already indicated they are confident in the options already on the roster, notably Oswaldo Cabrera and Aaron Hicks, but a significant upgrade isn’t out of the question. It is possible that Cashman finally executes a deal to acquire Bryan Reynolds from the Pittsburgh Pirates, but that won’t be happening unless the Pirates reduce their asking price, which is currently egregious.
BRONX, NY
saturdaytradition.com

Former Iowa WR elevated by Kansas City Chiefs for Week 18

One former Hawkeye will be active with the Kansas City Chiefs offense for Saturday. Kansas City announced wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette will be active and is elevated from the practice squad for the game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Smith-Marsette started the 2022 NFL season as a part of the...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Larry Brown Sports

Angels signing former World Series hero

The Los Angeles Angels are keeping busy ahead of their make-or-break 2023 season. The Angels announced Monday that they have agreed to a one-year contract with outfielder Brett Phillips. The deal is for $1.2 million, the team adds. The 28-year-old Phillips achieved a big claim to fame when he delivered a heroic walk-off hit for... The post Angels signing former World Series hero appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

NFL World Speculating About Blockbuster Draft Trade

The Chicago Bears have the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Chicago appears to have its quarterback in Justin Fields. So, it seems possible that the Bears will trade out of the top spot, to a team interested in trading up to take C.J. Stroud or Bryce Young.
CHICAGO, IL
247Sports

California transfer Spencer Lovell commits to Kansas

Kansas has added to its offensive line room via the transfer portal. On Sunday, California transfer Spencer Lovell announced his commitment to Lance Leipold and the Jayhawks. The offensive lineman took an official visit to KU late last week and picked the Jayhawks over Colorado, which ended up being his top two programs. Lovell is guaranteed one season of eligibility but he has applied for an injury waiver after his 2022 season at Cal was cut short due to an injury.
LAWRENCE, KS
Yardbarker

Yankees Drawing Interest From Munetaka Murakami

The New York Yankees have commonly been a potential destination for Japanese baseball players, and now it appears that Munetaka Murakami is also interested. Murakami, a 22-year-old third and first baseman, is the premium bat in Japan. Last season, he hit .318 with a staggering 56 home runs and 134...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Inside The Royals

Inside The Royals

Kansas City, MO
561
Followers
469
Post
53K+
Views
ABOUT

InsideTheRoyals is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Kansas City Royals

 https://www.si.com/mlb/royals

Comments / 0

Community Policy