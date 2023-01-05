ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Record-breaking year for Toys For Tots

By Dusty Ellis
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Despite the challenges 2022 brought our local Marines and Toys For Tots, they banded together for yet another record-breaking year in their annual toy drive.

Toys For Tots distributed 204,793 toys supporting 25,030 children last year.

“While tragedy struck us deep and painfully at the very beginning of our 2022 campaign,
We had all resolved to remain ‘Semper Fidelis,'” said Toys For Tots.

In 2022 the organization expanded from covering 11 counties to 14 which include: Coke, Concho, Crockett, Howard, Irion, Mason, McCullough, Menard, Reagan, Schleicher, Sterling, Sutton, Tom Green and Val Verde.

Goodfellow identifies Marine who died in weekend stabbing

This organization has held steadfast to its goal of bringing the joy of Christmas and sending the message of hope to Americans’ less fortunate children all throughout the Concho Valley since 1947.

Marines unsure if they will appear for Toys For Tots as they grieve loss of their own in San Angelo

Toys for Tots attributes its success to community efforts, donors, sponsors, partners, business drop-off locations, some Army members, a few USAF & civilian volunteers, along with our Marines.

“We now look forward to a new year with new hope, new plans, renewed faith, and
The same desire to Bring More Smiles To Children Across the Concho Valley in 2023,” said Toys For Tots.

To read the full message, go here .

To get involved go here .

To donate, go here .

