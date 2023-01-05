ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

11 people fell victim to car break-ins over the Christmas holiday in the Arlington area

By Princess Jhané Stepherson, Action News Jax
 4 days ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has yet to solve a string of car break-ins over the Christmas holiday in the Arlington area.

One woman who lives in that area says those car break-ins are why she never leaves anything valuable in her car. Adding that to her experience, when you live in an apartment complex, having your car broken into is something that comes with the territory.

“Anytime I’ve chosen to live in an apartment, especially one that doesn’t have a garage, I am taking a risk that somebody can break into it, and I’ve accepted that’s going to happen,” says Grace McLean.

It’s something that’s already happened to Jax local Grace Mclean while living in another apartment complex.

“It’s usually they are breaking in to see whatever they can get out of my glove compartment,” says Grace McLean

According to this incident report from The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office – on Friday, 11 people fell victim to car burglaries at the St. Johns Apartments at 7925 Merrill Road.

“If the person who did these car break-ins is watching, what would you like to say to them? Don’t do it, we’re all hard-working people here, we’re trying to make a living,” says Grace McLean.

JSO says the cars had busted windows and rummaged or damaged interiors. Action News Jax has reached out to JSO to see if they’ve made any progress in solving this case and so far, no arrests have been made.

Taking a look at JSO’s crime mapping tool; in the last 3 months within a 1-mile radius this area in Arlington has had more than 50 reported car break-ins, thefts, stolen property incidents, robberies and burglaries.

Action News Jax will continue to investigate this string of car break-ins and once we know more, this story will be updated.

Below is a list of ways that you can avoid having your car broken into.

Lock your car doors and roll up the windows.

  • Park in well-lit areas.
  • Install a security system and advertise it.
  • Hide valuables.
  • Tint your windows.
  • Make your stereo less eye-catching.
  • Don’t leave your car running.
  • Do not park in places that don’t feel safe.

Community Policy