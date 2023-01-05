ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amsterdam woman drove drunk with child in her vehicle in Clifton Park, Saratoga sheriff says

By Steven Cook
 4 days ago
CLIFTON PARK – An Amsterdam woman drove drunk with a child in her vehicle in Clifton Park Wednesday night, Saratoga County sheriff’s officials said.

Jessica L. Jordan, 32, of Amsterdam, was charged with felony driving while intoxicated with a child in the vehicle, as well as misdemeanor unlawfully fleeing a police officer, endangering the welfare of a child and reckless endangerment, officials said.

The incident began at about 11:37 p.m. Wednesday as deputies responded to a report of a disturbance on Northside Drive in Clifton Park.

As deputies investigated Jordan allegedly fled the scene in a vehicle, officials said in a release.

She was later stopped in Troy. As officers approached her vehicle, she intentionally backed up and struck a marked police car before fleeing in the vehicle again, officials said.

Jordan was eventually stopped and taken into custody with the help of the Troy Police Department and New York State Police, officials said.

Jordan was processed and released to appear in court later.

