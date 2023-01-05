Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WEAU-TV 13
Plea entered for man charged with homicide in Houska Park death
LA CROSSE COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - A man charged in the investigation of a homicide at Houska Park in La Crosse on June 28, 2021 pleads no contest. In July of 2021, David Pearson, now 36 years old, was charged with second-degree reckless homicide with the use of a dangerous weapon and bail jumping in the death of 33-year-old Cameron X. Baker at Joseph Houska Park in La Crosse, which is located at the north end of Isle La Plume west of La Crosse.
Boy who died in Wabasha County snowmobile crash is identified
The 12-year-old boy who died in a snowmobile crash in southeastern Minnesota over the weekend has been identified as Blaze L. Himle. The Wabasha County Sheriff's Office says Himle was driving a snowmobile on private property in rural Theilman when he went into a wooded area and struck a tree. Himle was pronounced dead by emergency responders at the scene.
WEAU-TV 13
Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office urges caution after fisherman breaks through ice
BUFFALO COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office is urging caution after a fisherman broke through ice Friday. According to a social post via the Facebook Page of the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office, Friday morning authorities received a call from an ice fisherman requesting assistance after they had broke through the ice. Sheriff Osmond and Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Warden, Bob Jumbeck, responded with a DNR airboat and safely brought the fisherman back to shore.
wiproud.com
Men accused of murder in La Crosse released
LA CROSSE Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – Charges against two men accused of killing a La Crosse man last year are being dismissed. 36-year-old Karvel Freeman and 26-year-old Nelson Brown were both charged with first-degree intentional homicide in January 2022 shooting death of 36-year-old Ernest Knox. Yesterday, prosecuting attorneys filed a...
willmarradio.com
Three die in weekend snowmobile accidents
(Wabasha MN-) At least three people are dead after weekend accidents involving snowmobiles and A-T-Vs across Minnesota. St. Louis County deputies say an Albertville woman lost control of her snowmobile on a curve north of Hibbing and crashed into a tree. The 55-year-old victim died at the scene Saturday. A 64-year-old man went through the ice on Otter Tail Lake Saturday night and was rescued from the water but died at the hospital. The Wabasha County Sheriff's Office says a 12-year-old boy was snowmobiling on private property Sunday when he struck a tree, and first responders were unable to save him.
wwisradio.com
Black River Memorial Hospital Welcomes First Baby of 2023
Black River Memorial Hospital (BRMH) welcomed its first baby of the new year!. Madeline Sue was born to Kim and Jayd Schumacher of Black River Falls,. Wisconsin. Madeline arrived at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, January 3, 2023. She. weighed in at 8 pounds 7 ounces and measured 20.5 inches long....
WEAU-TV 13
1 person killed, 2 hurt in Monroe County crash Wednesday
TOWN OF RIDGEVILLE (Monroe County), Wis. (WEAU) - One person is dead and two more people are hurt after a crash in Monroe County Wednesday evening. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said the two-vehicle crash happened on Highway 71 near the intersection of County Highway T in the Town of Ridgeville, or slightly northwest of Norwalk, just after 6 p.m. Wednesday.
La Crosse man enters ‘no contest’ plea for homicide charge
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – A La Crosse man enters a ‘no contest’ plea for homicide by negligent handling of a dangerous weapon. By pleading ‘no contest’, 36-year-old David Pearson accepts conviction but does not admit guilt. According to police, in June of 2021, Pearson and Cameron Baker got into an argument at Houska Park. Pearson stabbed Baker in the...
nbc15.com
Juneau Co. officials identify two dead in shooting
JUNEAU COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - Officials have named the two people who died after a shooting in rural Juneau County. The Juneau County Sheriff’s Office identified the pair as 66-year-old Laurie Jensen and 69-year-old Gary Jensen. Both are from rural Elroy. The Juneau County Sheriff’s Office stated that it...
wwisradio.com
Family Seeks Missing Tomah Woman
Please help us find a local Tomah resident. Felicia Helgeson (Wanna) is missing from the Tomah area. Last week she was in Mankato for a cultural event, however after her return to Tomah the following day, she has since been missing. It was reported her front door was left open and all her lights were on in her house. Please Contact her mother Barbara at 608-387-0623 or contact Tomah Police Department where a missing person report has been filed.
wizmnews.com
Charges dropped against two suspects in Rose Street shooting death
Murder charges have been dismissed against two men accused of killing Ernest Knox in north La Crosse last January. Prosecutor Nick Passe says the testimony of a key eyewitness has changed, and does not support the physical evidence from the murder scene on Rose Street. As a result, the case against Karvel Freeman and Nelson Brown has been dropped, and the investigation continues.
agupdate.com
Barn Boards and Baling Wire
We had sheep when I was a kid and it was my job to feed them because they were my 4-H project. My Dad, who had shown prize-winning Cheviots with my Uncle Delmar at the Wisconsin State Fair, taught me how to show sheep. I won the blue ribbon for showmanship at the Ithaca School Fair when I was 14 years old. As proud as I was of that achievement, I never developed a great affection for sheep. I would not have made a very good shepherd; I prefer cows.
KIMT
I-35 accident sends Fillmore County man to the hospital
PINE COUNTY, Minn. – Three people from southeast Minnesota were involved in a crash on Interstate 35 north of the Twin Cities. It happened just before 5:30 pm Wednesday near mile marker 178 in Mission Creek Township. The Minnesota State Patrol says James Wayne Southwick, 56 of Rochester, was driving north on I-35 when he went into the right ditch and rolled. Southwick’s vehicle came to rest upside down.
WAFER Food Pantry hosts pop-up event in La Crosse
The La Crosse WAFER Food Pantry offered a one-time pop-up distribution to all members of the public Saturday.
wearegreenbay.com
Two dead after apparent murder-suicide in Central Wisconsin
TOWNSHIP OF PLYMOUTH, Wis. (WFRV) – Two people are dead in what authorities in Central Wisconsin are labeling a murder-suicide. According to the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office, on December 28, around 9:00 p.m., the Juneau County Communications Center received a call regarding a potential domestic disturbance on County Road O.
A man’s final resting place: Amish community comes to honor a veteran’s last wish
ONTARIO, Wis. (WKBT) — The Amish are a close knit community and tend to keep to themselves. On Friday morning, they joined their English neighbors to pay tribute to a man both communities loved and respected. In a world where life moves fast, some communities prefer to take it slow. They’re people who find enjoyment in the simple things. “My...
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Wisconsin Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Eat in the State
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you have a large appetite and are in the mood for some great food, this All-You-Can-Eat buffet in Wisconsin should be put on your list of places to eat.
Comments / 0