We had sheep when I was a kid and it was my job to feed them because they were my 4-H project. My Dad, who had shown prize-winning Cheviots with my Uncle Delmar at the Wisconsin State Fair, taught me how to show sheep. I won the blue ribbon for showmanship at the Ithaca School Fair when I was 14 years old. As proud as I was of that achievement, I never developed a great affection for sheep. I would not have made a very good shepherd; I prefer cows.

RICHLAND COUNTY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO