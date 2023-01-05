(25 News Now) - Illinois basketball got the monkey off their back in a big way on Saturday afternoon. The Illini picked up their first Big Ten win of the season with a 79-69 win over No. 14 Wisconsin at State Farm Center. The Illini were led by a big day from Terrance Shannon who put in a team-high 24 points. Coleman Hawkins was also mighty impressive, hitting six threes en route to 20 points. They’ll try to make it back-to-back Big Ten wins on Tuesday night as they visit Nebraska for an 8 p.m. tipoff.

MADISON, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO