illinoisnewsroom.org
Weather Service confirms 7 tornado touchdowns on Tuesday in Central Illinois
URBANA – The National Weather Service confirms there were seven tornado touchdowns in Central Illinois on Tuesday. Meteorologists say there were three touchdowns in Macon County, two more in Sangamon County, one in Logan County, and one southeast of Gibson City in Ford County. After surveying all of the...
25newsnow.com
Murray Baker Bridge shines teal light on Cervical Cancer Awareness Month
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The Murray Baker Bridge lights are lit up in teal for Cervical Cancer Awareness Month. One local survivor has become an advocate for early detection. “It was the quietest silence that I’d ever heard. I never heard anything as quiet as when she said, ‘You have cancer,’” said Cervical Cancer survivor, Jolene Whisler.
25newsnow.com
Wedding planning underway at Elegant Bridal Expo
EAST PEORIA (25 News Now) - Hundreds of engaged couples in Central Illinois got ready to plan their ‘big day’ at the Elegant Bridal Expo. More than 500 people were connected to local businesses through the bridal expo in East Peoria. More than 50 vendors were there to showcase what they have to offer.
25newsnow.com
Free rides possible for Connect Transit passengers
BLOOMINGTON-NORMAL (25 News Now) - If you need a bus ride around the Twin Cities, you may soon be able to get one for free. Connect Transit, Bloomington-Normal’s public transit system, is considering a proposal to eliminate bus fares entirely, thanks to $28 million in state and federal grants that can offset the possible deficit and bring broader access to more riders.
25newsnow.com
Average price of gas higher in last week, but still lower than last year
PEORIA (25 News Now) - GasBuddy says the average price of gas has risen 12.2 cents per gallon in the last week, now averaging $3.36 per gallon Monday. This makes prices in Peoria 16.5 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and 8.4 cents per gallon lower than this time last year.
Central Illinois Proud
Person reported missing in Normal
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD)– A person has been reported missing on Normal Police Dept’s Facebook page. Julie Harris, age 50, listed as homeless is 5‘04”, 130lbs with brown hair and glasses. Julie was reported missing recently but has not been seen by family for approximately 30 days....
25newsnow.com
Local psychotherapists urge talking to kids after weekend violence
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Following two separate shootings in the Peoria area, local psychological experts discuss the importance of addressing community violence with children and young adults. Peoria Police said there are no updates on the two incidents. The first occurred just before 8:30 p.m. Saturday on Northeast Madison...
25newsnow.com
Davenport police identify Peoria man killed in December shooting
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Police have identified the Peoria man they say was fatally shot in Davenport in December 2022. Officers responded around 5:06 a.m. Dec. 5 to the 1500 block of West 16th Street for a report of gunfire, according to a media release. Police said they found 40-year-old...
25newsnow.com
All 45 displaced IWU students find new housing following broken pipe flooding
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A holiday disaster at Illinois Wesleyan University sent 45 students into new homes for the Spring semester. School officials tell us it happened on Christmas Eve during the extreme cold. All units will need some repairs as it happened on the third floor and leaked down the building.
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Peoria
Peoria might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Peoria.
25newsnow.com
‘Anime Zap’ unites anime fans under one roof
EAST PEORIA (25 News Now) - Over a thousand fans came together to celebrate the art of Japanese animation and pop culture at the East Peoria Embassy Suites this weekend. ‘Anime Zap’ calls itself the largest winter Illinois anime convention. Fans could explore products from vendors and artists, check out cosplay contests (or participate in them), and enjoy all things related to the art form.
25newsnow.com
‘Pop-Up Cat Cafe’ promotes cat adoption
PEORIA HEIGHTS (25 News Now) - Dozens of people got an extra boost of energy with their morning coffee, thanks to playing with animals looking for a home. Bear’s Boutique in Peoria Heights is bringing a ‘Pop-Up Cat Cafe’ to its store once a month. The goal is to help local shelters with cat adoptions.
25newsnow.com
Fire leaves Peoria house a total loss, firefighters still putting out hotspots
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A house is set to be demolished, deemed a total loss after a house fire earlier Wednesday. The Peoria Fire Department says they were called to the 1900 block of Marquette earlier Wednesday for heavy smoke and fire from a one-and-a-half-story home. Two occupants were...
25newsnow.com
Afternoon shooting leaves one injured in Peoria
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A Thursday afternoon shooting leaves one man with a gunshot wound to the hand, and Police looking for suspects. In a statement, Police Spokeswoman Semone Roth says they were called to the 200 block of East Arcadia around 3:15 PM Thursday, for a three round shotspotter alert.
Central Illinois Proud
Pekin man wanted for crimes in multiple cities arrested
CANTON, Ill. (WMBD)– A Pekin man has been arrested by Canton police for crimes occurring in Peoria County and Creve Coeur. According to Canton Police Dept’s Facebook, Justin Norman was arrested on Sunday at the Casey’s at 125 N 5th Ave after police received a complaint about a suspicious vehicle complaint with an attached suspected stolen trailer.
25newsnow.com
Illini Bluffs basketball pairs height and talent with youth for success
GLASFORD (25 News Now) - The ICAC Tournament tips off this week with Illini Bluffs as its number one seed. Every team is literally looking up at Illini Bluffs. The Tigers have seven players over 6-foot that bring loads of talent and youth to the court.
25newsnow.com
College Hoops Saturday - Illini fall get big win over No. 14 Wisconsin, Bradley routs Valparaiso
(25 News Now) - Illinois basketball got the monkey off their back in a big way on Saturday afternoon. The Illini picked up their first Big Ten win of the season with a 79-69 win over No. 14 Wisconsin at State Farm Center. The Illini were led by a big day from Terrance Shannon who put in a team-high 24 points. Coleman Hawkins was also mighty impressive, hitting six threes en route to 20 points. They’ll try to make it back-to-back Big Ten wins on Tuesday night as they visit Nebraska for an 8 p.m. tipoff.
fox32chicago.com
Central Illinois man charged with fatal stabbing in Bridgeport
CHICAGO - A Peoria man was charged in connection to a fatal stabbing that happened in Chicago's Bridgeport neighborhood last month. Chicago police arrested Eddie Cerantes, 38, in the 700 block of West Loucks Avenue in Peoria on Friday. He was identified as the offender who stabbed and killed a...
25newsnow.com
Music legends ZZ Top to play at Peoria Civic Center
PEORIA (25 News Now) - There is “Something about a Sharp Dressed Man”, especially when they prepare to play at the Peoria Civic Center. Music legends and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame members ZZ Top is heading back on tour and will play at the Peoria Civic Center Theater on April 10th.
25newsnow.com
Peoria Police investigate armed robbery, birthday party drive-by shootings
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Two people are recovering after being shot in two separate incidents Saturday night in Peoria. Peoria Police say the first shooting happened around 8:30 PM Saturday night, after they were called to the 800 block of Northeast Madison. When officers got to the scene, they...
