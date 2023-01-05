ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, IL

25newsnow.com

Murray Baker Bridge shines teal light on Cervical Cancer Awareness Month

PEORIA (25 News Now) - The Murray Baker Bridge lights are lit up in teal for Cervical Cancer Awareness Month. One local survivor has become an advocate for early detection. “It was the quietest silence that I’d ever heard. I never heard anything as quiet as when she said, ‘You have cancer,’” said Cervical Cancer survivor, Jolene Whisler.
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Wedding planning underway at Elegant Bridal Expo

EAST PEORIA (25 News Now) - Hundreds of engaged couples in Central Illinois got ready to plan their ‘big day’ at the Elegant Bridal Expo. More than 500 people were connected to local businesses through the bridal expo in East Peoria. More than 50 vendors were there to showcase what they have to offer.
EAST PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Free rides possible for Connect Transit passengers

BLOOMINGTON-NORMAL (25 News Now) - If you need a bus ride around the Twin Cities, you may soon be able to get one for free. Connect Transit, Bloomington-Normal’s public transit system, is considering a proposal to eliminate bus fares entirely, thanks to $28 million in state and federal grants that can offset the possible deficit and bring broader access to more riders.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
Person reported missing in Normal

Person reported missing in Normal

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD)– A person has been reported missing on Normal Police Dept’s Facebook page. Julie Harris, age 50, listed as homeless is 5‘04”, 130lbs with brown hair and glasses. Julie was reported missing recently but has not been seen by family for approximately 30 days....
NORMAL, IL
25newsnow.com

Local psychotherapists urge talking to kids after weekend violence

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Following two separate shootings in the Peoria area, local psychological experts discuss the importance of addressing community violence with children and young adults. Peoria Police said there are no updates on the two incidents. The first occurred just before 8:30 p.m. Saturday on Northeast Madison...
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Davenport police identify Peoria man killed in December shooting

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Police have identified the Peoria man they say was fatally shot in Davenport in December 2022. Officers responded around 5:06 a.m. Dec. 5 to the 1500 block of West 16th Street for a report of gunfire, according to a media release. Police said they found 40-year-old...
DAVENPORT, IA
25newsnow.com

‘Anime Zap’ unites anime fans under one roof

EAST PEORIA (25 News Now) - Over a thousand fans came together to celebrate the art of Japanese animation and pop culture at the East Peoria Embassy Suites this weekend. ‘Anime Zap’ calls itself the largest winter Illinois anime convention. Fans could explore products from vendors and artists, check out cosplay contests (or participate in them), and enjoy all things related to the art form.
EAST PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

‘Pop-Up Cat Cafe’ promotes cat adoption

PEORIA HEIGHTS (25 News Now) - Dozens of people got an extra boost of energy with their morning coffee, thanks to playing with animals looking for a home. Bear’s Boutique in Peoria Heights is bringing a ‘Pop-Up Cat Cafe’ to its store once a month. The goal is to help local shelters with cat adoptions.
PEORIA HEIGHTS, IL
25newsnow.com

Afternoon shooting leaves one injured in Peoria

PEORIA (25 News Now) - A Thursday afternoon shooting leaves one man with a gunshot wound to the hand, and Police looking for suspects. In a statement, Police Spokeswoman Semone Roth says they were called to the 200 block of East Arcadia around 3:15 PM Thursday, for a three round shotspotter alert.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Pekin man wanted for crimes in multiple cities arrested

CANTON, Ill. (WMBD)– A Pekin man has been arrested by Canton police for crimes occurring in Peoria County and Creve Coeur. According to Canton Police Dept’s Facebook, Justin Norman was arrested on Sunday at the Casey’s at 125 N 5th Ave after police received a complaint about a suspicious vehicle complaint with an attached suspected stolen trailer.
CANTON, IL
25newsnow.com

College Hoops Saturday - Illini fall get big win over No. 14 Wisconsin, Bradley routs Valparaiso

(25 News Now) - Illinois basketball got the monkey off their back in a big way on Saturday afternoon. The Illini picked up their first Big Ten win of the season with a 79-69 win over No. 14 Wisconsin at State Farm Center. The Illini were led by a big day from Terrance Shannon who put in a team-high 24 points. Coleman Hawkins was also mighty impressive, hitting six threes en route to 20 points. They’ll try to make it back-to-back Big Ten wins on Tuesday night as they visit Nebraska for an 8 p.m. tipoff.
MADISON, WI
fox32chicago.com

Central Illinois man charged with fatal stabbing in Bridgeport

CHICAGO - A Peoria man was charged in connection to a fatal stabbing that happened in Chicago's Bridgeport neighborhood last month. Chicago police arrested Eddie Cerantes, 38, in the 700 block of West Loucks Avenue in Peoria on Friday. He was identified as the offender who stabbed and killed a...
CHICAGO, IL
25newsnow.com

Music legends ZZ Top to play at Peoria Civic Center

PEORIA (25 News Now) - There is “Something about a Sharp Dressed Man”, especially when they prepare to play at the Peoria Civic Center. Music legends and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame members ZZ Top is heading back on tour and will play at the Peoria Civic Center Theater on April 10th.
PEORIA, IL

