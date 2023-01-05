ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morris County, NJ

Morris County Government Reorganizes for 2023

MORRIS COUNTY — Morris County Commissioner John Krickus was sworn in on Friday, January 6, as the 2023 Director of the Board of County Commissioners after fellow board members Douglas Cabana, Thomas Mastrangelo, and Christine Myers were sworn into new, three-year terms and Morris County Sheriff James Gannon was sworn into another term. Commissioner Krickus was sworn in as Director of the Board by state Senator Steven Oroho as the Commissioner’s wife, Carolyn, held the bible.
