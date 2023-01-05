Read full article on original website
Related
parsippanyfocus.com
Morris County Government Reorganizes for 2023
MORRIS COUNTY — Morris County Commissioner John Krickus was sworn in on Friday, January 6, as the 2023 Director of the Board of County Commissioners after fellow board members Douglas Cabana, Thomas Mastrangelo, and Christine Myers were sworn into new, three-year terms and Morris County Sheriff James Gannon was sworn into another term. Commissioner Krickus was sworn in as Director of the Board by state Senator Steven Oroho as the Commissioner’s wife, Carolyn, held the bible.
parsippanyfocus.com
Parsippany Republicans Endorse Morris County Commission Selen for Re-Election
PARSIPPANY — Morris County Commissioner Tayfun Selen continued to build many endorsements from across the County with the endorsement announcement of the entire Parsippany Council and the Republican Party Municipal Chair. Parsippany is the largest municipality in Morris County. Among the endorsements include the following:. Parsippany Council President Michael...
parsippanyfocus.com
Time to Renew Your Dog Licenses? Need a Rabies Vaccination?
MORRIS COUNTY — It’s that time of year to renew your dog and cat licenses. Check your local town on the requirements for dog and cat licenses. If your dog or cat needs an updated rabies vaccination, here is a list of available locations. Morris County’s towns hold...
parsippanyfocus.com
Man Dies After Car Overturns, Strikes Tree On Route 80 In Parsippany
PARSIPPANY — Kevin Barradas, 21, Dover, was killed in a car collision late Friday, January 6, at approximately 10:51 p.m., according to police. The crash occurred on Route 80 eastbound near milepost 45 in the local lanes in Parsippany, a spokesperson from the New Jersey State Police. As Barradas...
Comments / 0