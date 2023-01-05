Read full article on original website
Study ranks Oklahoma as one of the worst states in the country to raise a family
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma ranks as one of the worst states in the country to raise a family, according to a new WalletHub survey. WalletHub ranked the Sooner State 43rd on its 2023 report of the best and worst states to raise a family. To determine the best...
“Most Haunted Road In Oklahoma”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass When You’re Alone Or At Night
Oklahoma is known for its rich history, diverse landscapes, and friendly communities, but it is also home to some of the most haunted roads in the United States. From abandoned stretches of highway to rural roads with a dark past, these five haunted roads in Oklahoma are sure to send a chill down your spine.
Oklahoma's first curbside drive-thru grocer opening near Edmond on Jan. 10
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — JackBe, the first-ever curbside drive-thru grocer, announced it will hold a grand opening at its first location on Tuesday. Located at 178th and N. May just outside of Edmond, JackBe is a new type of grocer focused on simplifying the customer shopping experience by making groceries available 'on demand'. The location is the first of three slated to open in 2023.
Oklahoma City man killed after rolling truck in Wheeler County
WHEELER COUNTY, Texas (KVII) — An Oklahoma City man is dead after his pickup truck left the roadway and rolled during an accident on Sunday night on SH 152. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the wreck happened at about 11:25 p.m., about eight miles west of Sweetwater, Okla.
Flags ordered to fly half-staff until sundown Tuesday
Governor Laura Kelly has ordered all flags in Kansas to fly at half-staff from now until sundown Tuesday.
Governor Stitt highlights education improvements in his second inaugural address
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahomans joined at the Capitol lawn on Monday to witness the swearing-in of state leaders on inauguration day. Governor Stitt used his address to previous what he's looking forward to in the next four years. He offered a pledge to Oklahomans, focusing on family values...
VIDEO: Garvin County shooting leads to suspect on the loose and exclusive on-camera arrest hours later
A domestic incident between a stepdad and stepson leads to a shooting in Garvin County Saturday night. KFOR caught an exclusive on-camera arrest police made after searching for the suspect for hours.
Oklahoma’s Legendary Buried Conquistador Treasure
Depending on how long you've lived in Oklahoma, you might have heard about the rumored treasures to be found around the state. In Lawton, the most common treasure tale might be the Wichita Mountains Gold Rush. A period in our history when gullible men set off to harvest gold out of the creeks throughout our mountains.
Gov. Kevin Stitt 5th Oklahoma governor to serve 2 consecutive terms
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Inauguration festivities kicked off last night for Governor Kevin Stitt. Despite being a state for more than 100 years, Kevin Stitt is only the fifth governor in Oklahoma history to be re-elected to a second term. "Early in our history it would always be a...
Oklahoma County Commissioners hold emergency meeting over $600K clerical error
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KOKH) — An over $600,000 clerical error almost put the Oklahoma County Jail Trust in the red. County commissioners held an emergency meeting on Monday afternoon to prevent that from happening. To avoid issues with payments already sent out to vendors, the Oklahoma County Board of...
Oklahoma Senator files legislation to ban fluoride in public water supply
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Fluoride in our water could soon be a thing of the past. State Senator Nathan Dahm (R) of Broken Arrow filed Senate Bill 165, which would prohibit the addition of fluoride in the public water supply in Oklahoma. Senator Dahm says he filed the bill...
OKC Police swarm SE neighborhood after fake call
A shooting call in Southeast Oklahoma City turned out to be a hoax, according to the Oklahoma Police Department.
Gov. Stitt says he plans to prioritize education in second term
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — While Governor Kevin Stitt campaigned on the premise of making Oklahoma a “top ten state,” many metrics suggest there’s still a way to go. The governor kicks off his second term Monday with an inaugural ball in Oklahoma City. However, he outlined his priorities for the next four years at Friday’s ball in Tulsa.
KATT Radio hosts 38th annual blood drive for Oklahoma Blood Institute
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — KATT Radio hosted their 2023 blood drive on Saturday at eleven locations across Oklahoma. In 1985, KATT Radio became the first media outlet in the state to partner with the Oklahoma Blood Institute (OBI). Over 38 years, tens of thousands of KATT listeners have donated blood and saved more than 250,000 lives.
Oklahoma City police identify victim from weekend homicide
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma City Police Department identified the victim in a deadly shooting that happened over the weekend. Police said officers responded to an apartment complex in the 8800 block of South Drexel just before 9:30 p.m. Saturday. Officers found 38-year-old Rocky Gonzalez dead in the...
Oklahoma City Police make fugitive arrest following car chase and short foot pursuit
What started as a traffic violation in Southeast Oklahoma City ended with a fugitive arrest. Recently released dash cam video shows what happened.
Suspect arrested after disturbing religious service
A suspect is locked up inside the Canadian County jail after being accused of causing fear during a special prayer service at a Yukon Catholic church.
One woman found lying in southside OKC roadway dies at hospital
A woman was found in the street in southside Oklahoma City Friday night. She was later pronounced dead at the hospital. The post One woman found lying in southside OKC roadway dies at hospital appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
One man dead after apartment shooting in SW Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – One person is dead following a shooting outside of a Oklahoma City apartment. The Oklahoma City Police Department confirmed the shooting at the apartment complex near SW 89th and Drexel. According to the OKCPD officers responded to the call shortly after 930, and found the man dead outside on arrival. This is […]
Oklahoma State University hosts annual free medical camp
STILLWATER, Okla. (KOKH) — Students interested in a career in medicine had a special opportunity in Stillwater on Saturday. Oklahoma State University hosted its annual free medical camp, Operation Orange, for students in grades 8 - 12. “If they come in and they're thinking about this, can really peak...
