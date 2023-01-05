ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haledon, NJ

insidernj.com

Sires Officially Announces West New York Mayoral Candidacy

Former United States Congressman Albio Sires officially announced today that he will be running for Mayor of the Town of West New York this May. After 16 years in the United States Congress, Sires, the former Mayor of West New York and Speaker of the New Jersey State General Assembly, has decided to run for a fourth term locally as Mayor.
WEST NEW YORK, NJ
insidernj.com

Political Movement in the Hudson County ‘Heartbeat of New Jersey’

JERSEY CITY – When redistricting put political heavyweights Nick Sacco and Brian Stack in the same 33rd District, the question was, what happens now?. Sacco and Stack are both state senators and mayors of North Bergen and Union City respectively. The similar-looking towns are across Kennedy Boulevard from each other, which set up the prospect of a nasty border war in this year’s primary.
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
TAPinto.net

The City Of Elizabeth Swears In Eight New Officers

Elizabeth, NJ - On Thursday, January 5, 2023, the City of Elizabeth swore in eight new police officers to the Elizabeth Police Department.    The new officers are Kevin Santiago, Jihaad Antoine Seenath, Kevin Aldair Rodriguez-Rocha, Ashley A. Alava, Leonard Joao Ribau, Janissa Nicole Cardona, Wesley Jim Martinez Molina, and Selvin Rubi.   “The hiring of eight new officers is part of the agency's strategic plan for efficiency and resiliency.," said Police Chief Giacomo Sacca. “This diverse group of officers will help the agency match the demographics of the city we serve.”
ELIZABETH, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Murphy’s White House Run Could Begin This Week in NJ

Gov. Phil Murphy's possible road to the White House may begin Tuesday at the State House in Trenton. When Murphy strides into the Assembly Chamber, he will deliver his first in-person State of the State speech in three years. His last two speeches were delivered virtually due to pandemic restrictions.
TRENTON, NJ
roi-nj.com

New Jersey divorce and family law firm Lawrence Law welcomes one to team

The New Jersey divorce and family law firm Lawrence Law, with offices in Somerset and Monmouth counties, on Monday said it welcomed Cynthia Lambo to the firm. “Cindy is a terrific lawyer, fearless, detail oriented, a zealous litigator and a compassionate advocate. We are thrilled to have Cindy join our Lawrence Law team,” founder Jeralyn Lawrence said.
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Councilwoman Amy DeGise’s trial is postponed

Councilwoman Amy DeGise, famously known for her hit-and-run case against a Jersey City resident, will have her court hearing delayed due to a “scheduling conflict,” according to Essex County Prosecutor’s Office spokesperson Robert Florida. A pre-trial was set to take place next week on Jan. 10 at...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
insidernj.com

A Red Wave in Retreat – as Mancuso Endures

MORRIS TOWNSHIP – The first meeting of the year is a time for both politics and ceremony. And when they intersect in a positive way, it’s nice to see. The governing body here reorganized Wednesday night with Democrats holding all five seats on the township committee. That’s a...
MORRISTOWN, NJ
Shore News Network

East Orange man charged after stabbing two Newark cops

NEWARK, NJ – Two Newark police officers are recovering after being stabbed by a suspect on Thursday. On Thursday, January 5, Newark Mayor Ras J. Baraka and Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé announced the arrest of Michael D. Cherry, 32, of East Orange. Police responded to a call of domestic violence and a stabbing in progress at approximately 4:40 p.m. in the 600 block of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard to an apartment building. As a result of the assault on a woman within a condominium, a male neighbor intervened and was stabbed by the suspect after the The post East Orange man charged after stabbing two Newark cops appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEWARK, NJ
Jersey Shore Online

Arrest Made In Armed Bank Robbery

FREEHOLD – A Middlesex County man has been arrested and criminally charged in connection with a bank robbery that took place in Middletown late last month, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago announced Monday. Miguel A. Angeles, 42, of Perth Amboy is charged with first-degree Armed Robbery. At 10:43...
MIDDLETOWN, NJ
New York Post

NYC grocers’ simple fix for serial shoplifters: Will lawmakers listen?

New York City’s grocers, large and small, have a simple ask of the state Legislature: Fix the law that gives carte blanche to serial shoplifters. As The Post’s Lisa Fickenscher reports, Collective Action to Protect our Stores represents nearly 4,000 shops across the city. It has several requests of law enforcement as well as lawmakers, but the central one is to target serial shoplifters by allowing multiple “small” offenses to add up to a major one. That is: Reformers guaranteed that no one would be jailed, let alone imprisoned, for thefts under $1,000. CAPS wants serial thefts that add up to over...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

