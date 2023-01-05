Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New York Judge Makes Ruling, Denying Dismissal of 250 Million Lawsuit which has been brought against Donald TrumpPhilosophy BloggerNew York City, NY
Gunman Threatens Vape Store Employee in the BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
The Peppermint Lounge: 'Where the Peppermint Twisters Meet'Frank MastropoloNew York City, NY
Mayor Adams was Given a Positive Decision From Colorado's Democratic Governor About MigrantsTom HandyColorado State
Kevin Durant Out For Extended Time After Major Injury DiagnosisOnlyHomersDenver, NY
Related
New Jersey Globe
Six days after leaving Conrgess, Sires enters race for West New York mayor
Former Rep. Albio Sires, who left Congress on January 3 after more than sixteen years in the U.S. House of Representatives, has formally announced his bid to run for mayor of West New York, a post he held from 1995 to 2006. “Being the Mayor of West New York has...
Hudson County Democratic Organization flexes its muscle at endorsement rally
With primary elections for the state Legislature six months away, the Hudson County Democratic Organization brought out its heavy hitters to rally around its candidates in the county’s newly reshaped 32nd and 33rd districts and retain its vice grip on county politics. On a chilly Saturday morning, four assembly...
insidernj.com
Sires Officially Announces West New York Mayoral Candidacy
Former United States Congressman Albio Sires officially announced today that he will be running for Mayor of the Town of West New York this May. After 16 years in the United States Congress, Sires, the former Mayor of West New York and Speaker of the New Jersey State General Assembly, has decided to run for a fourth term locally as Mayor.
insidernj.com
Political Movement in the Hudson County ‘Heartbeat of New Jersey’
JERSEY CITY – When redistricting put political heavyweights Nick Sacco and Brian Stack in the same 33rd District, the question was, what happens now?. Sacco and Stack are both state senators and mayors of North Bergen and Union City respectively. The similar-looking towns are across Kennedy Boulevard from each other, which set up the prospect of a nasty border war in this year’s primary.
The City Of Elizabeth Swears In Eight New Officers
Elizabeth, NJ - On Thursday, January 5, 2023, the City of Elizabeth swore in eight new police officers to the Elizabeth Police Department. The new officers are Kevin Santiago, Jihaad Antoine Seenath, Kevin Aldair Rodriguez-Rocha, Ashley A. Alava, Leonard Joao Ribau, Janissa Nicole Cardona, Wesley Jim Martinez Molina, and Selvin Rubi. “The hiring of eight new officers is part of the agency's strategic plan for efficiency and resiliency.," said Police Chief Giacomo Sacca. “This diverse group of officers will help the agency match the demographics of the city we serve.”
Murphy’s White House Run Could Begin This Week in NJ
Gov. Phil Murphy's possible road to the White House may begin Tuesday at the State House in Trenton. When Murphy strides into the Assembly Chamber, he will deliver his first in-person State of the State speech in three years. His last two speeches were delivered virtually due to pandemic restrictions.
New Jersey Globe
DeLorenzo, cleared by attorney general’s office, continues lawsuit against Belleville
The longtime Belleville building inspector unfairly accused of improperly billing developers for time he spent at planning and zoning board meetings and later exonerated by the state attorney general, is suing the municipality for allegedly harassing him. “Frank DeLorenzo is a decades-long public servant who has served his community honorably,”...
Irvington takes another stab at limiting access to public records
After taking an 82-year-old woman to court for filing too many records requests, Irvington is again trying to limit transparency. The post Irvington takes another stab at limiting access to public records appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
roi-nj.com
New Jersey divorce and family law firm Lawrence Law welcomes one to team
The New Jersey divorce and family law firm Lawrence Law, with offices in Somerset and Monmouth counties, on Monday said it welcomed Cynthia Lambo to the firm. “Cindy is a terrific lawyer, fearless, detail oriented, a zealous litigator and a compassionate advocate. We are thrilled to have Cindy join our Lawrence Law team,” founder Jeralyn Lawrence said.
Jersey City to settle 2016 police brutality lawsuit for $300K
Jersey City will pay a man $300,000 to settle a police brutality lawsuit that stemmed from an incident more than six years ago in which he suffered a broken eye socket during his arrest. The 11-page federal suit, filed in 2018, said Antoin Morrieson was walking in the area of...
Councilwoman Amy DeGise’s trial is postponed
Councilwoman Amy DeGise, famously known for her hit-and-run case against a Jersey City resident, will have her court hearing delayed due to a “scheduling conflict,” according to Essex County Prosecutor’s Office spokesperson Robert Florida. A pre-trial was set to take place next week on Jan. 10 at...
Man in wheelchair shot on Paterson, NJ street, report says
PATERSON — A man was shot at multiple times as he sat in a wheelchair late Sunday afternoon, according to a local news report. Passaic County Senior Assistant Prosecutor Evan Mongiardo said police responded at 5 p.m. to reports of gunfire at the intersection of Park Avenue and East 22nd Street on Paterson's Eastside.
Hudson County 2022 in review: Jersey City development rose to new heights, and everyone got into the act
There are many imprecise ways to measure the pace of Hudson County’s vertical growth in 2022. Perhaps it’s the number of days the drone of drills interrupted a Zoom work call, the number of sidewalks that were rerouted into roadways or the number of new faces on the block once the noise had died down.
First-Degree Arrest, Over 5oz Fentanyl in Morristown, NJ
Over Five Ounces of Fentanyl mixed with Heroin Discovered in Morristown, Ready to Distribute. Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll and Chief of Detectives Christoph Kimker announce a first-degree drug arrest in Morristown, NJ, on January 6, 2023, for the distribution of over five ounces of heroin mixed with fentanyl.
insidernj.com
A Red Wave in Retreat – as Mancuso Endures
MORRIS TOWNSHIP – The first meeting of the year is a time for both politics and ceremony. And when they intersect in a positive way, it’s nice to see. The governing body here reorganized Wednesday night with Democrats holding all five seats on the township committee. That’s a...
Public officials turn out for CarePoint Health at Department of Health hearing
A who’s who of Hudson County politicians turned out in force to support CarePoint Health’s bid to transition its ownership to a non-profit organization Tuesday at a public hearing of the state Health Planning Board. The hearing, held at CarePoint Health’s Christ Hospital, concerned the hospital system’s pending...
East Orange man charged after stabbing two Newark cops
NEWARK, NJ – Two Newark police officers are recovering after being stabbed by a suspect on Thursday. On Thursday, January 5, Newark Mayor Ras J. Baraka and Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé announced the arrest of Michael D. Cherry, 32, of East Orange. Police responded to a call of domestic violence and a stabbing in progress at approximately 4:40 p.m. in the 600 block of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard to an apartment building. As a result of the assault on a woman within a condominium, a male neighbor intervened and was stabbed by the suspect after the The post East Orange man charged after stabbing two Newark cops appeared first on Shore News Network.
Arrest Made In Armed Bank Robbery
FREEHOLD – A Middlesex County man has been arrested and criminally charged in connection with a bank robbery that took place in Middletown late last month, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago announced Monday. Miguel A. Angeles, 42, of Perth Amboy is charged with first-degree Armed Robbery. At 10:43...
GOTCHA! Accused $76,000 Gunpoint Bank Robber Captured By Marshals In Passaic Fits The Profile
An ex-con captured by federal Marshals in Passaic after authorities said he robbed a South Jersey bank of $76,000 at gunpoint during Christmas week fit the profile, investigators said. William Ray, 43, of East Orange, is, in fact, being eyed in at least one other bank holdup, as well, just...
NYC grocers’ simple fix for serial shoplifters: Will lawmakers listen?
New York City’s grocers, large and small, have a simple ask of the state Legislature: Fix the law that gives carte blanche to serial shoplifters. As The Post’s Lisa Fickenscher reports, Collective Action to Protect our Stores represents nearly 4,000 shops across the city. It has several requests of law enforcement as well as lawmakers, but the central one is to target serial shoplifters by allowing multiple “small” offenses to add up to a major one. That is: Reformers guaranteed that no one would be jailed, let alone imprisoned, for thefts under $1,000. CAPS wants serial thefts that add up to over...
Comments / 0