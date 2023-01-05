Read full article on original website
Dave Moquin
4d ago
Governor Youngkin is a great Governor and he is serving All Virginians. A true leader and and serving Virginia very well! Thank you Governor Youngkin 😊
John Mastin
4d ago
why is it not over 60, 70, 75%,?? I really thought he was exceeding other governors......????
13newsnow.com
3 things to know about the Virginia General Assembly right now
NORFOLK, Va. — Author's note: The video above is about a proposed ban on blue light headlights. It aired on Jan. 4, 2023. Virginia lawmakers are getting ready for the 2023 General Assembly session, where several hot-button issues affecting Virginians are on the table. The session will be the...
Virginia lawmakers returning for short election-year session
The part-time, politically divided Virginia General Assembly is set to convene this week in Richmond for its annual sprint of a legislative session.
wvtf.org
Wilder to Youngkin: The people will tell you whether you should go further
Governor Glenn Youngkin might wake up every morning and see a president staring at him in the mirror. But for now, he has to lead Virginia through the upcoming General Assembly session. Three Virginia governors have gone on to be president, but only one was governor while also running for...
whro.org
Special Election for VB state senate seat could tip balance in abortion fight
Voters in northwestern Virginia Beach will get to cast ballots again Tuesday with their decision having an outsized impact on abortion access in Virginia. The race between Republican Navy veteran Kevin Adams and former Beach councilman and Democrat Aaron Rouse won’t determine control of the Senate; Democrats already have a one-seat majority whether they win or lose in the 7th.
From start to finish, 2023 will be a big year for abortion policy in Virginia
When former Virginia Sen. Jen Kiggans was running for Congress last year, she sidestepped questions about her stance on abortion by saying it’s up to states to decide, not the federal government. That answer isn’t really an option for Republican Kevin Adams, who’s running in a special election this week to replace Kiggans, a Republican, […] The post From start to finish, 2023 will be a big year for abortion policy in Virginia appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Washington Examiner
Listening tour: Larry Hogan is running focus groups around the country. He thinks the base is over Trump
ANNAPOLIS, Maryland — Outgoing Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is conducting focus groups of Republican voters around the country as part of his not-yet-official 2024 presidential campaign, the governor confirmed on Monday night in a farewell interview with the Washington Examiner. The focus groups are trying to determine how Republican...
Chairman says 'drastic changes' must be made to Virginia Parole Board
Virginia's current parole board chairman released a report on Monday, detailing the results of a thorough review that was conducted at the request of Governor Glenn Youngkin.
wakg.com
Governor Youngkin Fires Parole Board
On Day One, Governor Youngkin issued Executive Order 3 which fired the previous Parole Board and requested a programmatic review of the Board’s duties, procedures, and administration. Governor Youngkin released the following statement on Parole Board Chairman Dotson’s programmatic review of the Parole Board’s duties, procedures, and administration:
Washington Examiner
Florida Democratic chairman resigns after midterm thumping rendered Democrats 'irrelevant'
Florida Democratic Party Chairman Manny Diaz tendered his resignation Monday and delivered a blistering review of the party. Diaz outlined a number of plights dogging the party, such as financing woes, a dismal messaging strategy, and considerable coordination troubles. He declared that the party apparatus had been "rendered practically irrelevant to the election of Democrats" during the midterm election.
WJLA
Fairfax County voters gear up for special election on Tuesday for Va. House District 35
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — On Tuesday, voters in Fairfax County will have the opportunity to elect a new delegate in House District 35 to serve in the Virginia House of Delegates. Democrat Holly Seibold and Republican Monique Baroudi are facing off for the special election this Tuesday. Baroudi...
Washington Examiner
Measure that would restrict local regulation of wind farms advances to Illinois House
(The Center Square) – Whether a county can have more control over renewable energy projects like wind farms is under consideration by Illinois lawmakers in the final hours of lame-duck session. Late Sunday, state Sen. Bill Cunningham advanced House Bill 4412 to provide counties with what he said were...
Franklin News Post
Study: Up to a third of rural hospitals are at risk of closure
A pulmonary embolism is a life-threatening condition and, if not treated urgently, a patient can die. But how much the hospital receives for that treatment varies, depending on where the patient gets sick. At Tazewell Community Hospital in Southwest Virginia, the insurance company Aetna will pay $13,000 to perform a...
How you can vote early in Virginia's special election
Early voting is getting underway for the February special election to decide the next 4th District Congressperson in Virginia.
Virginia lawyer dodged taxes using Chinese shell corporation, defrauded US military
A Newport News lawyer who sat on the state bar's disciplinary committee dodged over $800,000 in taxes and defrauded the U.S. military by passing off Chinese-manufactured supplies as American-made.
WSET
Delegate files bill to bar January 6 insurrectionists from public office in Virginia
(WSET) — On the anniversary of the January 6 attack on the United States Capitol, one Virginia delegate filed a bill that would bar anyone convicted of participating in the January 6 insurrection from serving in a position of public trust within the Commonwealth of Virginia. I fought to...
Washington Examiner
Democratic Colorado governor says state will no longer bus immigrants to cities
Democratic Colorado Gov. Jared Polis announced he was reversing course on immigrant busing to other Democratic-led cities after conversations with the cities' mayors. The Democratic governor announced on Tuesday the plan to bus immigrants to Chicago and New York City, saying that most of the immigrants that were dropped off in Colorado did not plan for the state to be their final destination. On Saturday, however, he announced that he would discontinue the practice following discussions with Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Mayor Eric Adams.
Washington Examiner
WATCH: Kristi Noem begins second term touting South Dakota as 'hope' for conservatives
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, the self-proclaimed CEO of the state, began her second term on Saturday, shining a light on her state as one that can bring “hope” to conservatives and the rest of the country. "Our state is thriving because we put forward and put in...
Youngkin says tax cuts can give Virginia a win against other states
(The Center Square) – Heading into the second year of his term, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin says he wants to “compete to win” with other states when it comes to attracting business and people to the Commonwealth. That was the main takeaway from a speech given by the governor Thursday, when he touted proposed budget amendments to cut $1 billion in taxes and outlined his strategy to “win” in the Commonwealth. ...
Virginia Department of Education unveils new K-12 history standards draft
The Virginia Department of Education released a new draft of K-12 history and social science learning standards nearly two months after the state's Board of Education rejected a proposal created under Gov. Glenn Youngkin's administration.
What Va. lawmakers, leaders are doing after school shooting involving student
Following the incident, local and state leaders were left with questions as to how something like this could happen and what can be done to prevent a similar tragedy in the future.
