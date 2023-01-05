ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Couple’s Murphy Bed Tiny Home on Oregon Coast

Michele and Sue have always loved tiny homes, but they weren’t quite sure how to make one work. They had been living in Panama during the lockdowns of 2020, and soon realized they would like to be Stateside again. After some late-night YouTube-ing, Sue came across Tiny Tranquility and knew it was the perfect fit for them.

