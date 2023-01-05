ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mothers who lost children to gun violence to march in Uptown

By Almiya White, wsoctv.com
 4 days ago
CHARLOTTE — A group of mothers who have lost their children to gun violence is marching this weekend in Uptown.

Sisterhood is a special bond Sevhn Robinson and Jamineka Davis share, but their connection began with grief after they each lost a son.

“My son’s name is Andre Cali Boyd. Jr.,” Davis said. “He was born March 30 of (1998). And he was brutally murdered on July 29th of 2020.”

Davis’ son was shot and killed at an apartment complex in north Charlotte.

In 2017, Robinson’s son, Kyyri, was shot to death inside his car.

“It was in the wee hours in the morning that I reached out to (Robinson) because I was just missing my son so dearly,” Davis said.

That led Robinson to create a group for other grieving mothers.

“I said (there are) a million moms out here who have lost a child to gun violence,” Robinson said. “Let’s march.”

Robinson founded Mommies Matter to Kyyri.

The group helps mothers move forward after losing a child to gun violence.

“What I always say is that ‘Thank you for being at the funeral. Thank you for supporting us on that day,’” Robinson said. “‘But it’s when you leave, we need you the most.’ And that’s why I knew that other moms are going to be feeling what I was feeling.”

Davis and Robinson are still fighting for justice and still waiting for their cases to go to trial.

The third annual Mega Mommy March is at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Marshall Park in Charlotte.

Robinson is asking parents who have lost their children to gun violence to bring pictures of them.

