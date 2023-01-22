23 Zara-Style Fashion Finds That Are Trending for 2023

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We have to hand it to Zara — the popular retail hot spot continues to keep up with the latest trends. But between the endlessly long lines and the frustrating website that is anything but user-friendly, we prefer to shop elsewhere when we can. Plus, Zara can end up costing more than you would think for a store that sells fast fashion.

Want to score unique Zara-style looks without the extra aggravation? In honor of the new year, we curated a list of 23 fashion finds that give you the same vibes at an affordable price point. Unlike many items you might purchase from Zara, these outfits are totally original. Keep up to date with today’s trends in these must-have styles for 2023!

1. At 59% off, this Tahari belted coat is such a steal! And it’s an absolute essential in your winter wardrobe — originally $320, now just $132 !

2. Not sure if I’ve ever gotten more compliments on an article of clothing than this comfy puffer coat ! It’s warm and cozy on a chilly day — originally $80, now just $74 !

3. We’re obsessed with this oversized striped sweater ! Stripes are a seasonal staple, so stay on trend with this timeless pullover — originally $70, now just $41 !

4. Every closet needs a reliable double-breasted coat! This luxurious wool-blend piece will instantly elevate your ensemble, trust Us — just $60 !

5. I own this long-sleeve satin mini dress , and it’s one of my favorite pieces I’ve ever ordered from Amazon! Super comfy and flattering with a tie-waist, this frock is ideal for date night or a cocktail party — just $31 !

6. Cropped puffer vests have been going viral this season! Team this inexpensive option over a workout set or long sleeve top for a Sporty Spice moment — just $37 !

7. This draped open-front cardigan jacket is effortlessly elegant. Such a smart layering piece for transitional weather — originally $60, now just $49 !

8. We’ve been searching everywhere for a striped sweater similar to the sold-out style from Zara. This V-neck pullover looks nearly identical — originally $46, now just $30 !

9. Unlike some sweater dresses that drown our shape with excess fabric, this fitted mockneck frock is ultra-flattering! Add tall boots, and you’re good to go — originally $50, now just $46 !

10. Cozy season! Lounge around the house (or even around town) in these pull-on ribbed sweater pants — just $45 !

11. The ultimate basic for winter? This fitted turtleneck that will go with all of your pants and skirts — originally $26, now just $18 !

12. If you don’t own a quarter-zip sweater already, then you need this popular pullover. It’s been all over TikTok lately — originally $54, now just $42 !

13. Whether you’re dressing up for a business meeting or a birthday dinner, this relaxed fit blazer by Open Edit is the perfect layering piece. Polished, professional and put-together — just $79 !

14. We’re always on the hunt for an easy top for a first date! Available in five gorgeous jewel tones, this satin cowl neck bodysuit is exactly what we’ve been looking for — just $39 !

15. Stay on trend in these wide-leg trousers from Everlane ! Fitting for the office or out on the town — just $128 !

16. Add some edge to your wardrobe with this vegan leather moto jacket . A great layering piece to grab on the go — just $74 !

17. These are my all-time favorite knee-high boots ! These pointed-toe boots are flattering and comfortable, with 10 different colors to choose from — just $52 !

18. These ankle strap heels go with any semi-formal look, from a wedding guest outfit to a date night dress. And for this price, you don’t have to worry about scuffs and stains — just $38 !

19. Out of all the fashion fads we’ve been seeing lately, our no. 1 necessity is a pair of vegan leather pants . You can style these pants so many different ways, from sweaters and sneakers to tanks and heels — just $58 !

20. How cute is this cutout long-sleeve ribbed top ? So flirty and fashionable — just $28 !

21. Another dreamy top for date night is this backless bustier bodysuit ! Since it’s black, you can wear it over and over again with various bottoms — just $42 !

22. Upgrade your outerwear game with this faux-leather puffer vest . This stylish vest gives you instant cool points — just $119 !

23. This beige sweater coat is the definition of cozy-chic! A great choice for travel, errands and everything in between — just $62 !

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team . The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits , purses , plus-size swimsuits , women's sneakers , bridal shapewear , and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com . Happy shopping!