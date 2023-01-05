Read full article on original website
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Packers’ Quay Walker Explains Actions in Tunnel After Ejection
The Green Bay linebacker was seen crying when walking back to the locker room after he was ejected.
NFL Black Monday LIVE UPDATES: Cardinals fire Kliff Kingsbury; Texans fire Lovie Smith; Rams’ Sean McVay latest rumors, buzz
The NFL regular season is over. Which means pink slip season is here. Several head coaches are on the hot seat following Sunday’s Week 18 games. 2:19 p.m. SI’s Albert Breer: The Browns are scheduling an interview with ex-Lions coach Jim Schwartz for their defensive coordinator opening, per sources. Cleveland’s also put in requests to interview Steelers senior ass’t Brian Flores and Patriots LBs coach Jerod Mayo for the job.
Lions OC Ben Johnson has landed his first interview request from Texans
ALLEN PARK -- Don’t hire Ben Johnson. That was the message out of the locker room on Monday afternoon as players packed up their things and split for the offseason. Don’t hire Ben Johnson. Whatever you do, don’t do it. “Ben Johnson is really not that good,”...
DeShon Elliott gutted out shoulder pain in finale. Now he might need surgery.
GREEN BAY, Wis. -- There was no way DeShon Elliott was missing this game. Not after he missed time to conclude two of his first three NFL seasons in Baltimore. Not after the Detroit Lions pulled within a game of the playoffs. Certainly not with Aaron Rodgers looming on Sunday...
What is Red Wings’ next move with Jakub Vrana, Alex Nedeljkovic?
Alex Nedeljkovic’s stint in Grand Rapids has been productive. Jakub Vrana’s has not. Nedeljkovic will be back with the Detroit Red Wings this week or next. Vrana probably will not return, at least anytime soon, even with the team needing offense (four goals during a three-game losing streak).
Former Michigan State forward wins SEC Player of the Week honors
A move back home has worked out well so far for one former Michigan State forward. Former Spartans forward Julius Marble earned SEC Player of the Week honors on Monday after a standout week for Texas A&M. Marble scored 17 points apiece in wins over Florida and LSU last week....
Michigan State starting center returning for final season
Nick Samac confirmed what coach Mel Tucker said he expected. The Michigan State senior starting center announced via Twitter on Sunday that he will return to the Spartans in 2023. Samac has one season of eligibility left due to the extra year the NCAA provided athletes in 2020 because of COVID-19.
Halftime analysis: Lions hanging close thanks to Aidan Hutchinson, defensive effort
GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Aidan Hutchinson is doing his best to keep this thing close. The defensive rookie of the year candidate is finishing off his first season in high style, racking up two huge sacks in the first half against Green Bay. Both came on third downs inside Detroit’s 25-yard line too, forcing Green Bay to settle for field goals.
Houston Texans fire coach Lovie Smith after one season
It’s one and done for another Houston Texans coach. Lovie Smith was fired on Sunday after just one season in Houston, Texans Chairman and CEO Cal McNair announced. Smith’s predecessor, David Culley was also fired after a single 4-13 season in 2021. “I appreciate Coach Smith and his...
Lions eliminated from playoffs, with a little help from Quandre Diggs
GREEN BAY, Wis. -- They drove from far and wide to watch their Detroit Lions snap the third-longest playoff drought in the NFL. In Tyler Lindsay’s case, really, really far. The 25-year-old Navy man left his Virginia home around 1 p.m. Thursday to make the drive to Green Bay in time to watch the Seahawks-Rams game from outside Lambeau Field. He was wearing an Aidan Hutchinson jersey and the Eddie Murphy Lions jacket from “Beverly Hills Cop.” And only that.
Instant observations: Lions end Packers’ season with comeback win, finish 9-8
GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Dan Campbell said the 2022 Detroit Lions would be the team that can, and will. Then they went on to become the team that did, and has. They did find their way back from the dead. That has sparked hope that maybe, just maybe, the power...
Tyler Bertuzzi returns, hoping to provide offensive spark for Red Wings
DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings are hoping a familiar combination will provide a much-needed offensive boost. Tyler Bertuzzi returns to the lineup Tuesday and will start on a line with Dylan Larkin and Lucas Raymond. It was by far the team’s most dangerous line last season, a combination that hasn’t been together much this year due to Bertuzzi’s two stints on the injured list with broken hands.
Lions’ Jared Goff ends season on fifth longest streak ever without interception
GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Jared Goff was one of the best, most-explosive and highest-rated quarterbacks down the stretch this season. He also took care of the football at a historic rate. The Detroit Lions quarterback closed the season by throwing 324 straight passes without an interception, the fifth-longest streak in...
Former Michigan State star reaches Seahawks milestone for first time in nearly 40 years
Kenneth Walker III just accomplished something that hadn’t been done in nearly 40 years in franchise history. The former Michigan State All-American running back and rookie for the Seattle Seahawks topped 1,000 yards rushing in Sunday’s 19-16 overtime win against the Los Angeles Rams. He is only the second Seahawks rookie and first since Curt Warner in 1983 to rush for 1,000 yards in a season.
