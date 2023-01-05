ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
MLive.com

NFL Black Monday LIVE UPDATES: Cardinals fire Kliff Kingsbury; Texans fire Lovie Smith; Rams’ Sean McVay latest rumors, buzz

The NFL regular season is over. Which means pink slip season is here. Several head coaches are on the hot seat following Sunday’s Week 18 games. 2:19 p.m. SI’s Albert Breer: The Browns are scheduling an interview with ex-Lions coach Jim Schwartz for their defensive coordinator opening, per sources. Cleveland’s also put in requests to interview Steelers senior ass’t Brian Flores and Patriots LBs coach Jerod Mayo for the job.
MLive.com

What is Red Wings’ next move with Jakub Vrana, Alex Nedeljkovic?

Alex Nedeljkovic’s stint in Grand Rapids has been productive. Jakub Vrana’s has not. Nedeljkovic will be back with the Detroit Red Wings this week or next. Vrana probably will not return, at least anytime soon, even with the team needing offense (four goals during a three-game losing streak).
MLive.com

MLive.com

MLive.com

Michigan State starting center returning for final season

Nick Samac confirmed what coach Mel Tucker said he expected. The Michigan State senior starting center announced via Twitter on Sunday that he will return to the Spartans in 2023. Samac has one season of eligibility left due to the extra year the NCAA provided athletes in 2020 because of COVID-19.
MLive.com

Houston Texans fire coach Lovie Smith after one season

It’s one and done for another Houston Texans coach. Lovie Smith was fired on Sunday after just one season in Houston, Texans Chairman and CEO Cal McNair announced. Smith’s predecessor, David Culley was also fired after a single 4-13 season in 2021. “I appreciate Coach Smith and his...
MLive.com

Lions eliminated from playoffs, with a little help from Quandre Diggs

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- They drove from far and wide to watch their Detroit Lions snap the third-longest playoff drought in the NFL. In Tyler Lindsay’s case, really, really far. The 25-year-old Navy man left his Virginia home around 1 p.m. Thursday to make the drive to Green Bay in time to watch the Seahawks-Rams game from outside Lambeau Field. He was wearing an Aidan Hutchinson jersey and the Eddie Murphy Lions jacket from “Beverly Hills Cop.” And only that.
MLive.com

MLive.com

Tyler Bertuzzi returns, hoping to provide offensive spark for Red Wings

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings are hoping a familiar combination will provide a much-needed offensive boost. Tyler Bertuzzi returns to the lineup Tuesday and will start on a line with Dylan Larkin and Lucas Raymond. It was by far the team’s most dangerous line last season, a combination that hasn’t been together much this year due to Bertuzzi’s two stints on the injured list with broken hands.
MLive.com

MLive.com

MLive.com

Former Michigan State star reaches Seahawks milestone for first time in nearly 40 years

Kenneth Walker III just accomplished something that hadn’t been done in nearly 40 years in franchise history. The former Michigan State All-American running back and rookie for the Seattle Seahawks topped 1,000 yards rushing in Sunday’s 19-16 overtime win against the Los Angeles Rams. He is only the second Seahawks rookie and first since Curt Warner in 1983 to rush for 1,000 yards in a season.
