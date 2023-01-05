WORCESTER — A 30-year-old Worcester man was arraigned Thursday in Superior Court in connection with the slaying of 29-year-old Ernest A. Appiah, whose body was found off Asnebumskit Road in Paxton in March.

Christopher Fuller was ordered held without bail. He pleaded not guilty to murder.

Fuller was indicted Dec. 21. He is accused of murdering Appiah, whose body was discovered in Paxton in March 2022.

Fuller was arrested in his home in July and charged in Western Worcester District Court.

Appiah's body was found by a passerby in a wooded area off Asnebumskit Road days later and was identified using fingerprint records.

Police allege that Fuller shot Appiah in the torso after they left a Worcester business together Feb. 28.

A cellphone with a number belonging to Fuller was found on Asnebumskit Road and turned over to Paxton police.

Fuller's driver's license was inside the cellphone case.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Christopher Fuller arraigned in killing of man whose body was found in Paxton woods