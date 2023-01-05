ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Windber woman dies in vehicle accident

By Beth Ann Miller, The Daily American
The Daily American
The Daily American
A Somerset County woman died Wednesday evening at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown after she was injured in an accident with her vehicle that afternoon in Hollsopple.

Conemaugh Township Police Cpl. Russ Miller confirmed Thursday that the woman was 52-year-old Lisa McKee, of Windber. He said that Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees determined that McKee died from multiple blunt force trauma and her death was ruled an accident.

According to Somerset County 911 records, first responders from the Jerome and Conemaugh Township Fire Departments, the Conemaugh Township EMS and the Conemaugh DART Unit were called out at 4:56 p.m. Wednesday to a vehicle versus pedestrian accident in the area of 3336 Seanor Road in Conemaugh Township.

Miller said that the accident occurred after McKee pulled her vehicle into the parking lot at Jet Beer Distributors. She exited the vehicle, but had inadvertently left the vehicle in gear, so the vehicle drifted backward and ran over her.

McKee was transported by ambulance to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, where she died Wednesday evening.

The Daily American

The Daily American

