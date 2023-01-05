ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

5. Las Vegas, NV

By Shutterstock
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gb6Aw_0k4pBLvh00

Photo Credit: f11photo / Shutterstock

Total PPP funds per capita: $6,333Total PPP funds: $4,095,729,826Median PPP loan amount: $20,207Share of approved PPP funds forgiven: 90.1%Industry sector with the most PPP funds: Accommodation and Food Services

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
4K+
Followers
32K+
Post
805K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy