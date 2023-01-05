ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salem, OR

McKay basketball player Patricia Mike wins Statesman Journal Athlete of the Week

By Pete Martini, Salem Statesman Journal
 4 days ago
McKay basketball player Patricia Mike is the Statesman Journal's Athlete of the Week.

Mike won the newspaper's poll for top area athletes, which is voted on by readers.

In three games at the Nike Interstate Shootout, she averaged 20 points and nine rebounds per game for the Royal Scots.

Here is another look at this week’s other nominees.

Mikey Young, Central basketball: He averaged 14 points, seven rebounds and two steals over the Capitol City Classic for the Panthers.

Ryder Nelson, West Salem wrestling: He is 8-2 and just won the Larry Owings tournament for the Titans.

Kyleigh Brown, Silverton basketball: She averaged over three games at the Capitol City Classic 21 points and eight rebounds. She led the Foxes to a tournament championship where she was voted the tournament's most outstanding player.

