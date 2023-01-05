ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Hockey Writers

Lightning Struggle when Hedman Is Out of the Lineup

The fact that the Tampa Bay Lightning have played so well for so long, it is easy to take that success for granted. Every season they are expected to make the playoffs and the team has met—and exceeded—those expectations. One of the players who makes everything he does...
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Penguins cruise past Coyotes, snap 6-game skid

Jake Guentzel scored twice on Sunday to help the Pittsburgh Penguins snap a six-game losing streak with a 4-1 win over the Arizona Coyotes in Tempe, Ariz. Jason Zucker and Jeff Carter also scored, and Sidney Crosby added two assists for the Penguins, who were 0-4-2 in their past six games and won despite going 0-for-6 on the power play to extend their drought to 0-for-21 over the last four games.
PITTSBURGH, PA
FOX Sports

Saros makes 38 saves vs Senators, Predators win 4th straight

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Filip Forsberg had a goal and an assist and the Nashville Predators beat the Ottawa Senators 3-0 on Monday night. Forsberg beat Cam Talbot in the Ottawa net at 7:30 in the third to give the Predators a fourth straight win. The story, however, was...
NASHVILLE, TN
MLive.com

Tyler Bertuzzi returns, hoping to provide offensive spark for Red Wings

DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings are hoping a familiar combination will provide a much-needed offensive boost. Tyler Bertuzzi returns to the lineup Tuesday and will start on a line with Dylan Larkin and Lucas Raymond. It was by far the team’s most dangerous line last season, a combination that hasn’t been together much this year due to Bertuzzi’s two stints on the injured list with broken hands.
DETROIT, MI
NHL

Zizing 'Em Up: Sabres coach Granato can relate to Hamlin-Bills situation

TORONTO -- Don Granato said his entire body was numb. He couldn't watch anymore. It simply hurt too much. The Buffalo Sabres coach had just watched Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapse on the football field and start receiving emergency medical treatment during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals on "Monday Night Football." Granato shut his laptop, which he was using to prepare for the Sabres' game at the Washington Capitals on Tuesday.
BUFFALO, NY
FOX Sports

Buffalo takes on Philadelphia following overtime victory

Philadelphia Flyers (15-18-7, seventh in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (20-15-2, fourth in the Atlantic Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Sabres -221, Flyers +180; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Flyers visit the Buffalo Sabres after the Sabres beat the Minnesota Wild 6-5 in overtime. Buffalo has a...
BUFFALO, NY
FOX Sports

Lightning look to extend home win streak, face the Blue Jackets

Columbus Blue Jackets (12-25-2, eighth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (24-13-1, third in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Lightning will try to keep their seven-game home win streak intact when they face the Columbus Blue Jackets. Tampa Bay is 24-13-1 overall and 15-4-1 at...
TAMPA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy