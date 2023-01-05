Read full article on original website
Swift Creek Loop Trail at Hemlock Bluffs Nature Preserve Re-Opens After Boardwalk ReplacementJames TulianoCary, NC
North Carolina Courage re-sign Pinto to 3-year dealThe Triangle TribuneCary, NC
Former Cary Mayor Harold Ritter Passes Away at 89, Current Mayor Issues StatementJames TulianoCary, NC
Durham market forces put profit over peopleThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Highly-anticipated restaurant chain opens new location in North CarolinaKristen WaltersChapel Hill, NC
The Hockey Writers
Lightning Struggle when Hedman Is Out of the Lineup
The fact that the Tampa Bay Lightning have played so well for so long, it is easy to take that success for granted. Every season they are expected to make the playoffs and the team has met—and exceeded—those expectations. One of the players who makes everything he does...
Yardbarker
Penguins cruise past Coyotes, snap 6-game skid
Jake Guentzel scored twice on Sunday to help the Pittsburgh Penguins snap a six-game losing streak with a 4-1 win over the Arizona Coyotes in Tempe, Ariz. Jason Zucker and Jeff Carter also scored, and Sidney Crosby added two assists for the Penguins, who were 0-4-2 in their past six games and won despite going 0-for-6 on the power play to extend their drought to 0-for-21 over the last four games.
Penguins Room: Zucker Chirps Guentzel Postgame, ‘Jake Paid Him Off’
TEMPE, Ariz. — The Pittsburgh Penguins’ room has been devoid of chirping and teasing, mocking and carrying on, for the past week. In Las Vegas, both Bryan Rust and Jason Zucker sat quietly as the team contemplated its (then) six-game winless streak. Rust and Zucker are the Statler...
FOX Sports
Saros makes 38 saves vs Senators, Predators win 4th straight
OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Filip Forsberg had a goal and an assist and the Nashville Predators beat the Ottawa Senators 3-0 on Monday night. Forsberg beat Cam Talbot in the Ottawa net at 7:30 in the third to give the Predators a fourth straight win. The story, however, was...
Kaprizov scores and Fleury wows but Wild lose OT thriller to Sabres
There were five lead changes in the game. That's a lot for a hockey game.
Penguins vs. Coyotes, Game 39: Lines, Notes and How to Watch
Most NHL teams, including the Pittsburgh Penguins, enjoy a mid-winter trip to Arizona. It’s a chance to thaw out for a few days in the middle of winter up north. Oh, and more often than not, it’s a pretty good time to collect a couple of points, because it’s been a long time since the Coyotes were a very good team.
MLive.com
Tyler Bertuzzi returns, hoping to provide offensive spark for Red Wings
DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings are hoping a familiar combination will provide a much-needed offensive boost. Tyler Bertuzzi returns to the lineup Tuesday and will start on a line with Dylan Larkin and Lucas Raymond. It was by far the team’s most dangerous line last season, a combination that hasn’t been together much this year due to Bertuzzi’s two stints on the injured list with broken hands.
NHL
Zizing 'Em Up: Sabres coach Granato can relate to Hamlin-Bills situation
TORONTO -- Don Granato said his entire body was numb. He couldn't watch anymore. It simply hurt too much. The Buffalo Sabres coach had just watched Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapse on the football field and start receiving emergency medical treatment during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals on "Monday Night Football." Granato shut his laptop, which he was using to prepare for the Sabres' game at the Washington Capitals on Tuesday.
FOX Sports
Buffalo takes on Philadelphia following overtime victory
Philadelphia Flyers (15-18-7, seventh in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (20-15-2, fourth in the Atlantic Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Sabres -221, Flyers +180; over/under is 6.5. BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Flyers visit the Buffalo Sabres after the Sabres beat the Minnesota Wild 6-5 in overtime. Buffalo has a...
FOX Sports
Lightning look to extend home win streak, face the Blue Jackets
Columbus Blue Jackets (12-25-2, eighth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (24-13-1, third in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Lightning will try to keep their seven-game home win streak intact when they face the Columbus Blue Jackets. Tampa Bay is 24-13-1 overall and 15-4-1 at...
