KOMO News
Driver charged in deadly hit-and-run near West Seattle Bridge appears in court
SEATTLE — The driver charged with fleeing the scene after fatally striking a cyclist near the West Seattle Bridge last summer appeared before a King County judge Monday morning. Mohamed Yusuf, 20, is charged with vehicular homicide and felony hit-and-run for the July 15 crash that killed 63-year-old Robert...
Seattle, Washington
Police Arrest Man in West Seattle After He Loads Blanket-Wrapped Body into SUV
Police arrested a man after he placed an apparently lifeless body, wrapped in a blanket, into the back of an SUV Sunday night in West Seattle. After SPD’s SWAT Team served a warrant at his residence – causing an extended closure of a major arterial – the possible victim was found alive at Harborview Medical Center.
Chronicle
‘Suspicious Amount’ of Mail Believed to Be Stolen From Chehalis, Onalaska Recovered Following Arrest
The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office is in the process of reuniting 315 pieces of mail stolen from 125 separate addresses in southern Chehalis and Onalaska following an arrest early Friday morning. The arrest came after law enforcement officials received a report of a suspicious vehicle, described as a large...
KOMO News
Woman walking in Kent dies after getting hit by 2 cars
KENT, Wash. — A woman who was walking died after she was hit by two cars in south King County on Sunday morning. According to the Kent Police Department (KPD), the incident occurred around 5:45 a.m. near the 23300 block of 132nd Avenue Southeast. The victim, an unidentified woman, was possibly crossing the street when she was hit by a car driving south, police said. The hit caused the pedestrian to enter the northbound lane, where she was then hit by another driver, police added.
Woman struck, killed by two vehicles while crossing street in Kent
KENT, Wash. — A woman was killed early Sunday morning after she was struck by two cars, according to the Kent Police Department. At about 5:45 a.m., police responded to the 23300 block of 132 Avenue Southeast after receiving reports of a collision. Upon arriving at the scene, officers...
The Suburban Times
K9 and WSP Aviation Capture
Pierce County Sheriff’s Department announcement. Watch as deputies get assistance from a Tacoma Police K9 and WSP Aviation to track down and arrest an assault suspect. This video shows you the great teamwork, skills and professionalism displayed by our deputies and the other police officers who assisted us. Thank...
Suspicious death investigation underway in Algona after man found dead in vehicle
ALGONA, Wash. — Multiple law enforcement agencies are investigating after a man was found dead inside a vehicle in Algona on Sunday, according to the Algona Police Department. At about 10:30 a.m., officers responded to the 100 block of 3rd Avenue South after receiving a report of a person...
Two girls, ages 11 and 13, robbed of sandwiches at gunpoint in Spanaway
According to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, two girls were the victims of an armed robbery in Spanaway on Saturday. At about 4:40 p.m. Saturday, deputies responded to a report of an armed robbery in the 20200 block of Hidden Village Drive East in Spanaway. Two girls, ages 11...
KOMO News
Fentanyl ruled cause of death for Tacoma student who died days after fight last spring
TACOMA, Wash. — Pierce County medical examiners concluded that a young girl who died after an on-campus altercation did not die because of the incident but because of fentanyl in her system. Lenyia Swansey-Faafit, 11, was involved in a physical dispute that occurred on the school campus, located at...
Chronicle
Thurston County Sheriff Derek Sanders Pursues Driver Accused of Hit-and-Run, Possessing Stolen Vehicle
Thurston County deputies arrested a person who crashed into a dead-end in west Olympia Thursday after allegedly fleeing from law enforcement in a stolen vehicle. In a social media post, the Sheriff's Office accused the person of eluding law enforcement, hit and run, possession of a stolen vehicle and driving under the influence. Chehalis Tribal police also had sought the driver because they suspected them of eluding police and vehicle prowl Wednesday night.
KOMO News
Seattle police search for New Holly carjacker who pointed gun at man
Police are searching for a carjacking suspect who pointed a gun at a man in New Holly on Sunday morning. According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), a man on the 6700 block of 28th Avenue South started his car remotely around 5:30 a.m., then went back inside his home. When he returned outside, he saw a man entering his vehicle on the driver side, police said.
KOMO News
Burglar kicks man out of First Hill apartment, barricades himself for hours
SEATTLE — A man left his First Hill apartment Saturday evening to pick up a delivery, and when he returned, an unknown man was inside his unit. The Seattle Police Department (SPD) said the incident occurred around 7:30 p.m. on the 800 block of Spring Street in Seattle. According...
Ford Middle School student died of fentanyl intoxication
MIDLAND, Wash. — A Ford Middle School student who passed away in May died from fentanyl intoxication, the Pierce County Medical Examiner's Office said Monday. The 11-year-old student's official cause of death was ruled as anoxic encephalopathy due to acute fentanyl intoxication. The manner of death was not determined.
Seattle man arrested after allegedly running over suspected thief with ATV several times
A Seattle man was arrested Friday after allegedly driving an all-terrain vehicle several times over a burglary suspect in the Georgetown neighborhood of Seattle, according to the Seattle Police Department. At about 7 a.m. on Friday morning, a 28-year-old man received a security notification about his trailer, which was parked...
Chronicle
Cowlitz County Deputies Arrest Two Brothers in Alleged Gun Bust
Two brothers are in custody in connection to a December reported theft of firearms in Silver Lake. Elmer Craig Reynolds, Jr., born in 1962, and Richard Reynolds, 56, were in Cowlitz County Jail as of Wednesday afternoon. Deputies say they used a reported-stolen computer to track the suspects. According to...
Deputies arrest assault suspect after chase through Pierce County in stolen car
Pierce County sheriff’s deputies were assisted by a Tacoma Police Department K9 and other law enforcement agencies in arresting an assault suspect after a chase in Pierce County on Wednesday. According to the sheriff’s department, a 911 caller at noon reported a “suspicious” white Range Rover with plastic covering...
KOMO News
Woman stabs man in Seattle's Lake City area
SEATTLE — A woman reportedly stabbed a man in the Cedar Park neighborhood in the Lake City area on Saturday. According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), the stabbing occurred on the 13300 block of Lake City Way Northeast just after 4:30 p.m. The man told police he was walking in the north Seattle neighborhood when a woman approached him and began screaming at him, SPD said.
kentreporter.com
Federal Way man arrested for theft of 18 vehicles, trailers, heavy equipment
A 45-year-old Federal Way man who allegedly stole heavy equipment and trailers from Eastern Washington and brought them back to Western Washington was recently arrested by the Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force. After a year-long investigation, officials recovered 18 vehicles, trailers, and pieces of heavy equipment from properties in...
Chronicle
Man Accused of Raping Girl on Centralia Nature Trail in July 2021 Arrested and Charged
A 19-year-old Centralia man accused of raping a girl he was hiking with in the Seminary Hill Natural Area in July 2021 has been arrested and charged in Lewis County Superior Court. At the time of the alleged incident, the victim was 14 years old and the defendant, Derrick R....
Shoplifter arrested in Tukwila after parking next to police station
A man was arrested in Tukwila after shoplifting at a convenience store, then returning to his car that he parked next to the police station, according to the Tukwila Police Department. Officers were quick to respond when they received a call from the business next door, where they found the...
