Zoom Diallo, Washington's top boys basketball recruit, schedules official visit to Gonzaga

Zoom Diallo, a 6-foot-4 junior combo guard out of Curtis High School (Washington), has scheduled an official visit to Gonzaga.

Diallo plans to be in Spokane on January 14 for his official visit, according to 247 Sports. Which means, the 2024 standout will most likely be in the stands as the Zags host the Portland Pilots in a West Coast Conference game.

Diallo took an unofficial visit to Gonzaga back in September, and has also taken official visits to Arizona and Florida State.

Diallo led Curtis to a Washington (WIAA) Class 4A state championship last season, and has been a key factor in the Vikings being ranked No. 2 in the most recent SBLive Washington Top 25 boys basketball rankings.

Diallo is currently ranked as the No. 67 overall prospect in the nation, the No. 10 point guard, and the top-ranked prospect in Washington according to 247 Sports.

Here's what 247 Sports Director of Scouting, Adam Finkelstein, had to say on Diallo:

"Diallo is a power guard with good positional size and strength, along with the early skill-set and feel for the game to match. He has good pick-and-roll instincts and uses his body well both as a handler and a finisher, showing good balance and body control. He has a fluid release shooting off both the catch and the dribble and is a threat both with his pull-up and beyond the arc. While he can get downhill, he also rarely gets sped up and does a good job of dictating his tempo. There's clear passing potential as well, with some high-level finds off the dribble, both going through the lane and come off ball-screens. He possesses natural competitiveness and tools that should ultimately translate on the defensive end of the floor as well."