Atlanta, GA

TMGSports

Mr. CFB: Five Reasons Georgia Will Beat TCU

The boys in Vegas have installed Georgia as a 12 ½ point favorite in Monday’s CFP championship game with No. 4 TCU. That point spread seems a little rich for a national championship game but you never know when the teams are this explosive. Remember that TCU leads the nation with 21 plays of 50 yards more.
Jodian Marie

Top Areas In Atlanta To Live In 2023

saturdaydownsouth.com

Former South Carolina RB Rashad Amos announces transfer commitment

Former South Carolina RB Rashad Amos has found his new team. Less than a week after it was reported that Amos was entering the transfer portal, Amos has revealed he will continue his college football career in the MAC. Amos tweeted that he is committed to Miami (Ohio). Amos, out...
statehousereport.com

MYSTERY PHOTO: Old bridge

Here’s an old picture of an old South Carolina bridge. We’re not sure if it’s even around anymore. But where was it? Send us your guess – as well as your name and hometown – to feedback@statehousereport.com. Jay Altman of Columbia was first to share,...
columbiabusinessreport.com

Columbia, Greenville commercial real estate firms merge

Commercial real estate firms NAI Earle Furman in Greenville and NAI Columbia have merged, a final step in a four-year process among eight local Columbia partners and NAI Earle Furman. “We are excited that NAI Columbia is officially rolling into our business family,” Jon Good, CEO of NAI Earle Furman...
wgac.com

Two Confirmed Tornado Touchdowns Wednesday in South Carolina

The National Weather Service has confirmed two EF-0 tornadoes passed through Lexington County during a series of storms in South Carolina Wednesday morning. The first twister hit southwest of south Congaree around 10:45 a.m., resulting in wind gusts up to 75 mph. The tornado was 50 yards wide and traveled just under three miles before dissipating. Officials think the tornado traveled between Cathy Lane and Old Orangeburg Road. Trees were uprooted and branches were scattered throughout the area, but no injuries were reported.
WJBF.com

New Aiken shopping center and housing to replace Aiken Mall

AIKEN, SC. (WJBF)- The city of Aiken and developers are working on the new retail shopping center and living spaces at the Aiken Mall. Bria Smith has the story. After tearing down what used to be the Aiken Mall and years of planning, people who live in Aiken will soon have a new outlet mall and housing options to choose from.
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia mascot Uga won't make trip to Los Angeles for national championship game

At least one bulldog won't be making the trip west for the College Football National Championship game. University of Georgia officials announced Friday that Uga X, the university’s mascot, will not be traveling to Los Angeles. Officials told FOX 5 the beloved mascot won't be making the trip because of the distance and time it would take to travel to the game.
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Georgia Today: Georgia on IRS top 10 list, more high-speed internet in GA, gun safety in Atlanta

On the Thursday Jan. 5 edition of Georgia Today: Georgia is on an IRS top 10 list, more high-speed internet is coming, and Atlanta has new ideas for gun safety. Peter Biello: Welcome to the new Georgia Today podcast from GPB News. Today is Thursday, January 5th. I'm Peter Biello. On today's episode, Georgia makes an appearance on the top ten list of high-profile IRS cases in 2022. Federal pandemic funds may help increase high speed Internet access across the state, and the Atlanta City Council wants to increase gun safety and reduce the number of gun deaths. These stories and more are coming up on this edition of Georgia Today.
