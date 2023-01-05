Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Seafood Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Cities With The Highest Percentage of Black-owned BusinessesJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Top Areas In Atlanta To Live In 2023Jodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Networking For Atlanta Women The ATL Girl GangJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
This Huge Thrift Shop in Georgia is a Must-VisitJoe MertensAvondale Estates, GA
If you live in Georgia and you like going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood spots in Georgia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
WLTX.com
A hire that was criticized initially pays off for all parties involved
COLUMBIA, S.C. — On paper it was a gamble. Shane Beamer had never been an offensive or defensive coordinator but in December of 2020, he was named the new head football coach at South Carolina. Hiring an up-and-coming assistant was a departure of the previous hires of Muschamp, Spurrier...
UGA Redcoat Band making their way to southern California for national championship game
ATHENS, Ga. — Excitement is growing at home and in southern California for Monday’s College Football Playoff National Championship game between UGA and TCU. A big part of Bulldog football is the Redcoat Marching Band and all those musicians who make their instruments sing. Channel 2′s Justin Carter...
Thousands expected to visit Orangeburg County for 58th Annual Grand American Coon Hunt
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — It's the 58th year of the Grand American Coon Hunt in Orangeburg County. Coonhounds compete in casts of four dogs to simulate a coon hunt. The Orangeburg County tradition was founded in the 1960s and draws crowds by the thousands every year. “It’s always been...
Mr. CFB: Five Reasons Georgia Will Beat TCU
The boys in Vegas have installed Georgia as a 12 ½ point favorite in Monday’s CFP championship game with No. 4 TCU. That point spread seems a little rich for a national championship game but you never know when the teams are this explosive. Remember that TCU leads the nation with 21 plays of 50 yards more.
Gov. Kemp says he plans to find new tailgate location for UGA game following stadium restriction
LOS ANGELES — Governor Brian Kemp said in a tweet Saturday that he and his family arrived in Los Angeles and is looking for a place to tailgate ahead of Monday’s big game. On Thursday, SoFi Stadium announced that tailgating would not be allowed in its parking lot before the Georgia Bulldogs national championship against TCU.
Top Areas In Atlanta To Live In 2023
saturdaydownsouth.com
Former South Carolina RB Rashad Amos announces transfer commitment
Former South Carolina RB Rashad Amos has found his new team. Less than a week after it was reported that Amos was entering the transfer portal, Amos has revealed he will continue his college football career in the MAC. Amos tweeted that he is committed to Miami (Ohio). Amos, out...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Tyler Scott, elite CB out of Georgia, announces SEC commitment during All-American Bowl
Tyler Scott, a 3-star cornerback out of Mableton, Georgia (Pebblebrook), took some time at the All-American Bowl to announce his plans to play in the SEC. With a group of finalists that included Auburn, Alabama, Louisville, Tennessee, Michigan, Southern Cal and Tennessee, Scott chose Auburn. Scott is listed at 6-foot-1...
dawgnation.com
WATCH: Third-year back-up QB Carson Beck prepared if needed, ready for what’s next
LOS ANGELES — Carson Beck doesn’t necessarily expect to play in the CFP Championship Game on Monday night, but the Georgia backup quarterback is prepared for the moment if called upon. “I’ve gotten a few opportunities (this season), and every time I get in, I try to take...
statehousereport.com
MYSTERY PHOTO: Old bridge
Here’s an old picture of an old South Carolina bridge. We’re not sure if it’s even around anymore. But where was it? Send us your guess – as well as your name and hometown – to feedback@statehousereport.com. Jay Altman of Columbia was first to share,...
columbiabusinessreport.com
Columbia, Greenville commercial real estate firms merge
Commercial real estate firms NAI Earle Furman in Greenville and NAI Columbia have merged, a final step in a four-year process among eight local Columbia partners and NAI Earle Furman. “We are excited that NAI Columbia is officially rolling into our business family,” Jon Good, CEO of NAI Earle Furman...
wgac.com
Two Confirmed Tornado Touchdowns Wednesday in South Carolina
The National Weather Service has confirmed two EF-0 tornadoes passed through Lexington County during a series of storms in South Carolina Wednesday morning. The first twister hit southwest of south Congaree around 10:45 a.m., resulting in wind gusts up to 75 mph. The tornado was 50 yards wide and traveled just under three miles before dissipating. Officials think the tornado traveled between Cathy Lane and Old Orangeburg Road. Trees were uprooted and branches were scattered throughout the area, but no injuries were reported.
WJBF.com
New Aiken shopping center and housing to replace Aiken Mall
AIKEN, SC. (WJBF)- The city of Aiken and developers are working on the new retail shopping center and living spaces at the Aiken Mall. Bria Smith has the story. After tearing down what used to be the Aiken Mall and years of planning, people who live in Aiken will soon have a new outlet mall and housing options to choose from.
WXIA 11 Alive
Here's why UGA's iconic Bulldog mascot won't be making it to the National Championship
ATLANTA — The most iconic University of Georgia bulldog will not be in Los Angeles Monday for the CFP National Championship game. When UGA takes on Texas Christian University, Uga the beloved Bulldog mascot will be watching from his home in Savannah. The Seiler family said Uga X, known...
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia mascot Uga won't make trip to Los Angeles for national championship game
At least one bulldog won't be making the trip west for the College Football National Championship game. University of Georgia officials announced Friday that Uga X, the university’s mascot, will not be traveling to Los Angeles. Officials told FOX 5 the beloved mascot won't be making the trip because of the distance and time it would take to travel to the game.
NEVER TOO LATE: 1973 Macedonia High Graduate Earns First-Time Degree From USC
Delores Whack, 67, is on a mission to prove that it's never too late to reach your goals. For her, that dream was to obtain a college degree for the very first time. The post NEVER TOO LATE: 1973 Macedonia High Graduate Earns First-Time Degree From USC appeared first on The Berkeley Observer.
cobbcountycourier.com
Hazardous weather outlook issued for Cobb and other North Georgia counties: Sunday, January 8
The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County and other north Georgia counties on Sunday, January 8, 2023, due to the possibility of isolated thunderstorms. What is in the hazardous weather outlook?. The statement gives the following details:. “This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of...
Georgia Today: Georgia on IRS top 10 list, more high-speed internet in GA, gun safety in Atlanta
On the Thursday Jan. 5 edition of Georgia Today: Georgia is on an IRS top 10 list, more high-speed internet is coming, and Atlanta has new ideas for gun safety. Peter Biello: Welcome to the new Georgia Today podcast from GPB News. Today is Thursday, January 5th. I'm Peter Biello. On today's episode, Georgia makes an appearance on the top ten list of high-profile IRS cases in 2022. Federal pandemic funds may help increase high speed Internet access across the state, and the Atlanta City Council wants to increase gun safety and reduce the number of gun deaths. These stories and more are coming up on this edition of Georgia Today.
Longtime North Augusta Middle School teacher dies
A longtime North Augusta Middle School English teacher has died, according to Aiken County Public Schools.
