Dempsey's departure from NK football might be a shock, but his reasons for it make sense

The decision wasn’t easy, but Fran Dempsey’s decision to step down as head coach of the North Kingstown football team was made with the future in mind.

“I don’t want to be looking back at my life in 30 years and say I didn’t give my own kids enough time,” Dempsey said. “I love coaching football and it’s probably the hardest decision I’ve made, but I want to be a good father and be there for my kids.”

And just like that, the Rhode Island high school football community sees another coach leave a high-profile job for reasons that have nothing to do with football.

Dempsey’s departure is strictly family-related. He and wife Keri have two daughters — a 6-year-old and a soon-to-be 3-year-old — and with Keri's job as an overnight nurse, finding balance between careers, coaching and kids hasn’t been easy.

Making the decision wasn’t something Dempsey took lightly. He spoke with former North Kingstown coach Joe Gilmartin, whom Dempsey succeeded, about Gilmartin's departure from coaching when his children were young, as well as his neighbor, Shane Lagor, who did the same thing at West Warwick High School.

Over the summer, Dempsey decided this past season would be his last, but he was still trying to make coaching and parenting work out. Heading into Thanksgiving he was sure he was done but didn’t want to tell his players. Even after the win over South Kingstown, Dempsey still had doubts but knew that his family had to come first.

He told his team he would be leaving Wednesday morning.

“I didn’t want to tell them before Thanksgiving,” Dempsey said, “in case it didn’t go the way I planned."

Dempsey hails from Hazelton, Pa., an area that treats football like a religion. He played at the University of Rhode Island and, following graduation, began teaching and coaching at North Kingstown High School. He served as an assistant under Gilmartin for eight years and, with Gilmartin knowing that he wanted to stop coaching once his son graduated, was groomed to be the program’s next head coach.

He took over in 2020 and in three years had an 18-10 regular-season record and helped North Kingstown continue its reputation as the state’s best public school program. If there was any doubt, his 17-1 record against fellow public schools and 2021 Division I Super Bowl title solidified it.

Dempsey’s departure isn’t a retirement from coaching either. He said that if whoever is hired to take his place wants him around the program, he’ll offer his services.

Football has been a part of Dempsey’s life since he was 6 years old. Coaching is a life calling and Dempsey knows he’ll be back at some point.

“I didn’t want to stay and half-[expletive] it and not give my full time,” Dempsey said. “It’s hard to balance. With the summer stuff this year, I was bringing my daughters to practice, and some of the lift sessions, and it was great to have them around the program and they loved going.

“Those are memories I’ll have the rest of my life. I wanted the kids growing up around me coaching, but I want to be there for them, too.”

Dempsey’s announcement comes two days after the surprise announcement that Stanley Dunbar was departing Westerly, leaving the state with two high-profile vacancies. Interest in both jobs should be immeasurable and, while it won’t be hard to find candidates, the departures should make more people ask whether the state’s public schools are doing enough to keep their on-field educators around.

Dunbar didn’t have a full-time job in the Westerly school district and as a newlywed looking to start a family, was looking for a financial commitment to match the time commitment he was giving to the program.

Dempsey works at the high school and his departure seems like the same struggle many coaches and professionals go through in balancing work and life. Could North Kingstown have done something to entice Dempsey to stay? Perhaps, but there’s really no price you can put on spending time with your children, so maybe not.

Westerly and North Kingstown will now begin a hiring process that’s already started at Portsmouth and Shea. Hope has an opening as well.

Who’s next at North Kingstown? That decision is in the hands of Dave Tober, who just recently started as North Kingstown’s athletic director.

Dempsey said he hopes the school will hire someone on his staff, but he’ll stay out of the process as he begins to transition from high school football coach to a possible future on a recreation sports sideline.

“I’ve been bleeding black and gold with teaching for 12 years and coaching for 11 and helped Joe build the program up from a winless team to the best public school in the state,” Dempsey said. “It’s hard to walk away and I’m not walking away because of football — it’s just for family.”

