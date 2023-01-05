ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Veteran WR releases letter of appreciation after six years at Florida State, entering 2023 NFL Draft

By Dustin Lewis
NoleGameday
NoleGameday
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1d6mvF_0k4pAR1200

Wilson played for three head coaches, six offensive coordinators, and three wide receiver coaches during his career in Tallahassee.

There were only two players on Florida State's roster, wide receiver Ontaria Wilson and defensive end Leonard Warner, who had the experience of playing under all three head coaches to come through the program since 2017.

READ MORE: Florida State loses star running back to NCAA Transfer Portal

The two have dealt with a plethora of changes to the coaching staff and roster since they originally arrived in Tallahassee. In Wilson's case, he ended up playing for three head coaches (Jimbo Fisher, Willie Taggart, Mike Norvell), six offensive coordinators (Randy Sanders/Lawrence Dawsey, Walt Bell, Kendal Briles, Kenny Dillingham, Alex Atkins), and three wide receiver coaches (Lawrence Dawsey, David Kelly, Ron Dugans).

Despite the instability over the majority of his college career, Wilson's character on and off the field shined through as he stuck with Florida State. Developing into a fan favorite, he caught five passes for 74 yards and a touchdown in his final game to help the Seminoles defeat Oklahoma in the Cheez-It Bowl.

On Thursday afternoon, Wilson released a letter of appreciation following his six years at Florida State and also announced that he'll be turning his focus to the 2023 NFL Draft.

"Dear Nole Nation,

Words can never express how much I truly have loved playing the game of football for Florida State University. When I stepped on campus as a freshman in 2017, I knew I had made the right decision of where I wanted to play college. Florida State University along with all of the Seminole fans welcomed me with open arms, and I am honored to have played my entire collegiate career for them. I want to first thank God, my amazing family, my teammates, my teachers, and all of the coaches and staff who have helped make my time at Florida State a dream come true. I can proudly say that with their help, I was not only able to play college football for one of the most historic teams in the country, but also graduate with a degree from one of the best schools in the country.

Now that my college career has ended, I will be focusing my attention over these next few months on training and preparing for the next step in my life, the 2023 NFL Draft! No matter what team I play for, or what I do the rest of my life, I will always be a Florida State Seminole! Go Noles!

View the original article to see embedded media.

The Georgia native was a member of a 2017 recruiting class that included players like Cam Akers, Marvin Wilson, Joshua Kaindoh, Khalan Laborn, and Tamorrion Terry, among others. Funnily enough, Terry and Wilson were teammates at Turner County High School prior to signing with the Seminoles.

Wilson began his career at defensive back before switching to wide receiver. He led Florida State in receiving during Mike Norvell's first two years in Tallahassee - recording 30 catches for 382 yards and two touchdowns in 2020 along with 23 catches for 382 yards and five touchdowns in 2021.

Paired with talent out of the NCAA Transfer Portal and developing young talent on the outside this past season, Wilson finished with a career-high 30 catches for 495 yards and four touchdowns. He saved his best performances for big-time games. Outside of his packed stat line against Oklahoma, he also caught seven passes for a season-high 102 yards and two scores to lead the Seminoles against LSU.

In total, he concluded his career at Florida State by appearing in 51 games, with 36 starts, recording 108 catches for 1,521 yards and 12 touchdowns. He also recorded seven rushes for 57 yards and a score.

READ MORE: Hykeem Williams, Travis Hunter clash over Early Signing Day comments

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout the 2023 offseason

Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Look: Alabama Wide Receiver Flips His Transfer Commitment

After originally committing to Gus Malzahn and the UCF Knights, former Alabama wide receiver Christian Leary has seemingly had a change of heart. Taking to Twitter Sunday, the sophomore playmaker announced his decision to flip his commitment to Georgia Tech, a surprising move for the Florida native. A four-star recruit...
ORLANDO, FL
Larry Brown Sports

Broncos receive permission to interview notable head coach

The Denver Broncos’ head coaching search appears to be heating up. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Saturday that the Denver Broncos have asked for and received permission from the New Orleans Saints to interview Sean Payton for their head coaching vacancy. Schefter adds though that the NFL has ruled that no in-person interviews can be... The post Broncos receive permission to interview notable head coach appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DENVER, CO
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Jim Harbaugh to interview with 1 NFL team

Jim Harbaugh affirmed his loyalty to Michigan this week when he issued a statement in response to rumors linking him to NFL jobs, but the coach is apparently planning to hear what at least one pro team has to say. Harbaugh has an interview scheduled with the Denver Broncos, Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport of... The post Report: Jim Harbaugh to interview with 1 NFL team appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DENVER, CO
Larry Brown Sports

Jags player takes shot at Urban Meyer after clinching division

The Jacksonville Jaguars went from 3-14 and being somewhat of a joke under Urban Meyer last season to winning the division a year later. Plenty of people are more than happy to point that out. The Jags beat the Tennessee Titans 20-16 in Week 18 on Saturday night to clinch the AFC South. After their... The post Jags player takes shot at Urban Meyer after clinching division appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Jets have 3 quarterbacks on their wish list this offseason

The New York Jets are looking for an upgrade at the quarterback position for 2023, and they reportedly have three players on their wish list. SNY’s Connor Hughes reported on Sunday that the Jets will pursue Jimmy Garoppolo, Derek Carr and Lamar Jackson (if he is made available). Jackson probably isn’t going anywhere. Even though... The post Report: Jets have 3 quarterbacks on their wish list this offseason appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
FLORIDA STATE
FanSided

Miami football signee Mark Fletcher stock up after All-American Bowl

Four-star running back Mark Fletcher who signed with the Miami football program in the class of 2023 improved his stock following his performance in the All-American Game on Saturday per Charles Power of On3. Fletcher showed versatility with an 81-yard touchdown reception where he beat the linebacker. Fletcher is the...
MIAMI, FL
NoleGameday

NoleGameday

Tallahassee, FL
2K+
Followers
997
Post
770K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of Florida State athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/fsu

Comments / 0

Community Policy