ifiberone.com
Heavy rain sending rocks tumbling onto to highways near Rock Island and Entiat
ROCK ISLAND - Motorists may want to be vigilant about looking out for rocks on stretches of highway lined with steep grades and cliffs this weekend. A rockslide has caused the closure of US 97A in both directions just north of Entiat near Chelan after earth cascaded onto the roadway over the weekend.
You’re Saving Money at The Pump Yakima
While prices are high they're down 5.4 cents per gallon if you're buying gas in Yakima Monday. GasBuddy says the average price of gas is $3.52 per gallon Monday. GasBuddy officials say prices in Yakima are 20.0 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 31.8 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. If you purchase diesel GasBuddy say the national average price of diesel has fallen 2.1 cents in the last week and stands at $4.64 per gallon.
Who’s Cooking Meth Next to You? Washington State Map Shows You
Who's Been Cooking Meth Next To You? Interactive Map Shows You. Meth is bad and now there is an interactive map that'll show if there are or have been any Meth labs in your neighborhood over the last decade. Umatilla County Oregon Has A Large Amount Of Reported Meth Labs.
Stopped By Police in Yakima? That’s a Lot of Tickets
Early last year the Yakima Police Department had to cancel the traffic unit because of a lack of officers. That lead to an increase in traffic problems and fatal crashes. Chief Matthew Murray wrote a letter to the community saying he was building back the unit. Since last year traffic emphasis patrols have helped to slow the number of crashes and pushed some drivers to slow down.
FOX 11 and 41
Power outage in Yakima affects stoplights, hundreds of customers
YAKIMA, Wash. – Pacific Power has confirmed a power outage around the Yakima area affecting around 1,700 people. Some stoplights are affected by the outage; drive slowly and prepare for potential crashes on Nob Hill Boulevard. This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working...
kpq.com
Winter Weather Advisory Issued to North Central Region This Weekend
The National Weather Service is issuing a winter weather advisory for incoming snow and rain this weekend. Starting Friday night, our region will be receiving a wave of moisture, with heavy rain and snow mixtures creating compact snow. Areas near the Cascade mountains are expected to receive up to six...
How Many Homeless Live in Yakima? Here’s The Numbers
The annual Point in Time Homeless Count report is out and it found increases in homelessness in Yakima. The Yakima County Department of Human Services conducted the survey on February 24th across Yakima County. Last year saw and increase over 2021. The 2022 survey included 670 individuals experiencing homeless in...
Would You Consider This Steak ‘Medium Well’ or ‘Well Done’?
Everyone has their preference on what makes the best steak. Some like it medium, some prefer to brine theirs, some like theirs sliced thin into a salad for some reason. There are even (sorry for what I'm about to say) those who enjoy their steak well done. Well, either way, there are plenty ways to order and enjoy your steak.
Calls For Safer Greenway After Yakima Drowning
The Executive Director of the Yakima Greenway says there's no plan to create more safety along the pathway after the accidental drowning of a 4-year-old Yakima boy. The body of Lucian Mungia was found in the Yakima River at Parker last week. He'd been missing since September 10. He was last seen by his father in the play area of Sarge Hubbard Park before he vanished and apparently fell into the river. The park is surrounded by bodies of water.
Yakima Gas Prices Down After Long Holiday Break
Driving to the gas station in Yakima on this Tuesday after the holidays you'll find cheaper gas prices. Officials at GasBuddy say average prices in Yakima are down 9.4 cents a gallon over the last week selling for an average of $3.57 per today. GasBuddy officials say prices in Yakima are 48.9 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 19.8 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
The Nearest ‘In And Out Burger’ from Yakima Might be Closer Than you Think
In-N-Out Burger is a famous burger chain well beloved by those mostly in California where they don't know what a proper burger is supposed to look or taste like. There is something fun about trying new foods that are well known in some regions and practically unheard of in others. Places like Steak and Shake, Shake Shack, Whataburger and, of course, In-N-Out Burger. Their super fast service is a favorite by so many but how far would you go to experience this for yourself? Well, though they're based in California, there are a couple locations closer to use than that.
THE MLK DAY 2023 CELEBRATION BEGINS IN YAKIMA: Community Events [LIST]
THE MLK DAY 2023 CELEBRATION BEGINS IN YAKIMA: Community Events [LIST]. Another year has come and gone and it is time once again to celebrate the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. MONDAY, JANUARY 9TH. Food Drive Begins. This is the 20th year of the Lee Padgett Food Drive....
It’s a Day to Say Thank You to Yakima Police Officers
It's a day to show your appreciation for police officers on this Monday. It's National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day. It's a great time to show how much you appreciate the work the officers do every day. Officers throughout country have been criticized over the last 5 years for a variety of issues and that's made it tough to find people who want to become future officers. Yakima Officers say a majority of people they deal with support their work. Capt. Jay Seely says people in Yakima show their appreciation every day and they have for many years.
How Poor Are We? On Average, Is Yakima’s Income Below Middle Class?
With the whole world in a "now hiring" status, it has led me to ask, where did the workforce go? Did they all find better jobs? Were they let go for disciplinary reasons, or just like the economy, the workplaces went in the dumps? Is it still a result of the pandemic? Are that many people doing well enough that they don't need to work? With so many positions needing people and minimum wage moving up to $15 an hour, what's "well off" anymore?
Bring These Amazing Food Trucks Options to Yakima City Streets
I was watching one of those food documentaries on Netflix. I couldn't tell you which one because there are a thousand of them all with similar names. In the show they were covering different food trucks from different towns including Portland, Oregon. The more I was watching, the more I was realizing Yakima has a decent food truck selection when you can find them pop up at local events or taprooms or where ever they may happen to be. I like what we have but wouldn't mind seeing these ideas in a food truck as well right here in our town.
‘There is peace in this moment’: Yakima pastor says Lucian is safe in heaven now
YAKIMA, Wash. — Walking into Yakima Bethel Church of the Nazarene on Saturday evening, Lucian Munguia was in people’s hearts, on their minds and in everything around them. Pictures of him playing and laughing with his family covered posters near the pulpit, next to stuffed animals of the little boy’s beloved sea creatures. Music from the fishy lullabies Lucian’s parents...
Yakima Health Officials Say COVID Testing Is Almost Over
Remember when you couldn't drive around Yakima without spotting a COVID-19 testing site? Now more than 2 years later testing sites are a rarity. And officials at the Yakima Health District say the community COVID-19 test site operated byYakima Valley Memorial, Signal Health, and the University of Washington at 1211 N 16th Avenue will close on January 28.
FOX 11 and 41
Two-day-old baby left unharmed in Selah collision; roads closed
SELAH, Wash. – One car is totaled following a two-car collision on Wenas Road and Gibson Road in Selah that has closed both roads. Casey Schilperoort, Public Information Officer for the Yakima Police Department, has reported serious injuries from the crash. The collision occurred just after 5 p.m. on...
“It is nothing personal:” Sheriff Raymond encourages Franklin Co. Commissioners to act
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash. — Sheriff Jim Raymond is not known to be a man of few words. He released a statement saying Franklin County needs to take its independence back from Benton County. Raymond said the people of Franklin County deserve more than what the commissioners are giving them. He said now is the time for Franklin County to demand...
FOX 11 and 41
YPD asks for help finding woman last seen in mid-December
YAKIMA, Wash.- Yakima Police are asking for the community’s help in finding a missing woman. According to the YPD Etelbina Marchan, who goes by “Debbie,” was last seen in mid-December. She is known to be homeless and is also schizophrenic. If anyone has seen Marchan or has...
News Talk KIT
Yakima, WA
