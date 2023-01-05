Read full article on original website
superhits106.com
Woman Sentenced For Participating in Large Fight
A woman was sentenced to probation for her role in a large fight in Dubuque during which three women were slashed by a knife. 22 year old Mycal Hall of Davenport was sentenced in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County to two years of probation after pleading guilty to a charge of assault. Hall was among five people arrested in connection with a May 15th disturbance that originated at the restaurant 1st & Main in Dubuque. Dubuque residents 21 year old Ciane Dominguez, 20 year old Jashonna Vaughn, 26 year old Carteasia Carpenter, and 32 year old Cartrice Carpenter were also arrested on a charge of participation in a riot in connection with the incident. Dominguez since has pleaded guilty to assault and was sentenced to 60 days in jail for that conviction and violating her probation. The other three women have pleaded not guilty.
ourquadcities.com
Victim identified in December shooting
UPDATE: A man killed in a December shooting was identified by the Davenport Police Department on Monday. Justin Royer, 40, of Peoria, was found on December 5 after officers responded to a report of gunfire in the 1500 block of West 16th Street in Davenport. The incident remains under investigation.
ourquadcities.com
Suspect wanted in Bettendorf held in Fulton County
A 32-year-old suspect wanted on a warrant for attempted murder in Bettendorf is in custody awaiting extradition to Iowa, according to a news release posted on Facebook from the Fulton County, Illinois, Sheriff’s Office. About 5:30 p.m. Friday, deputies from the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office located and placed in...
KWQC
Police identify man killed in Davenport shooting
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport police have identified the 40-year-old man killed after a shooting on Jan. 5. Police say officers responded at 2:19 a.m. Thursday to the intersection of West 3rd and North Pine streets for reports of shots fired. Police said when they arrived on the scene, they...
1470 WMBD
Police: Peoria man died in Quad Cities shooting
DAVENPORT, Ia. – Police in the Quad Cities are confirming a Peoria man died in a shooting there about a month ago. Davenport, Iowa Police say Justin Royer, 40, was fatally shot December 5th near 16th and Washington Streets in Davenport. Police say that they do not believe the...
ourquadcities.com
New Davenport police officers to be sworn in at city council meeting
The Davenport Police Department announced three new officers will be sworn in at the Davenport City Council Meeting on January 11. According to a release, Mayor Mike Matson will swear-in the following Davenport Police Officers:. Alexander Dunagan was born in Des Moines. He graduated from Des Moines East High School...
ourquadcities.com
Rock Island man sentenced for drug, firearm offenses
Jayvontae Dashwan Bland Robertson, 29, of Rock Island, was sentenced on Jan. 4, 2023, to 96 months in prison for conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and marijuana, and felon in possession of a firearm. Following his term of imprisonment, Robertson was ordered to serve three years of supervised release, according to...
KCJJ
Cross Park Place resident accused of threatening another resident with a knife
A resident of Cross Park Place faces charges that he threatened another resident with a knife. Iowa City Police report 63-year-old Russel Weston was speaking to two other residents in the lobby of the Cross Park Avenue facility just after 5am Saturday when Weston became upset. He then reportedly walked across the lobby toward one of the two while opening a pocket knife that had been in a sheath on his belt. Police say Weston then began slashing the air in front of the woman while saying he was going to slash her throat and kill her.
KWQC
2 men guilty in connection to Davenport shooting in January 2022
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport man was found guilty and a Clinton man pled guilty in connection to a Davenport shooting in January 2022, according to court documents. Leonard Fisher, 32, was found guilty Wednesday by a federal jury of being a felon in possession of a firearm. According...
KCJJ
Transient removed from Trailways bus in Iowa City, arrested after allegedly smoking marijuana in front of arriving police
A transient thrown off a passenger bus was arrested after Iowa City Police say she lit a pipe full of marijuana right in front of them. 26-year-old Jelilah Blakely was aboard a Trailways bus on Saturday night when she reportedly got into the faces of other passengers, bothered the driver by walking to the front of the bus and demanding he pull over, and eventually began burning items on the bus. Blakely also allegedly admitted to the driver that she was drunk.
KCJJ
Suspected shoplifter accused of assaulting department store employee with her handbag after being caught
Coralville Police say a shoplifting suspect assaulted a department store employee after she was caught in the act. Arrest records indicate 26-year-old Takia Dean of C Avenue NW in Cedar Rapids was at Von Maur on the Iowa River Landing just after 3pm on November 28th when she was seen on security video concealing merchandise inside her handbag, then leaving past all points of sale without paying.
KCJJ
Intoxicated transient accused of mooning police after trying to pass out alcohol to Shelter House residents
A transient faces charges that he mooned Iowa City Police who responded to reports that he was intoxicated and trying to provide alcohol to residents at Shelter House. Officers were called to the Southgate Avenue shelter just before 11:45pm on September 29th for a report of 30-year-old Jeffrey Jimenez Morales trespassing on the property. Witnesses say he was attempting to give alcohol to the residents.
ourquadcities.com
Driver fled, crashed, injured 3, trooper alleges
A 41-year-old Davenport man faces multiple charges after an Iowa State Trooper alleges he led a pursuit to elude law enforcement then crashed, injuring his passengers. Joseph Sutton faces felony charges of eluding, second-degree criminal mischief and serious injury by vehicle, along with a serious misdemeanor charge of operating under the influence – first offense, according to court records.
ourquadcities.com
Rock Island mayor rattles off many wins in 2022
Rock Island Mayor Mike Thoms accentuated many positives in a 2023 “State of the City” address Monday during joint meeting of Rock Island Kiwanis and Rotary clubs at the QC Botanical Center. The city – which still “rocks,” he said – accomplished much over the past year, including:...
Suspect charged in early Thursday shooting in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Update - 8:45 p.m. The Davenport Police Department has made an arrest in connection to the shooting. 28-year-old Zachary Beverlin of Davenport has been charged with first-degree murder, willful injury with serious injury, assault while participating in a felony, going armed with intent and felon in possession of a firearm in connection with the shooting.
ourquadcities.com
19-year-old arrested for Muscatine burglary
On Thursday, Jan. 5 at approximately 11:08 a.m., the Muscatine Police Department responded to 614 Monroe Street for a report of a residential burglary in progress. Police arrived at the residence and the 19-year-old suspect, who was armed with a firearm, escaped through an upstairs window of the house, according to a Thursday release. Police pursued the suspect for a short distance, on foot, before the suspect was subdued. The suspect was arrested and transported to the Muscatine County Jail by police.
ourquadcities.com
To reduce gun violence, foundation grants $300,000
Dwayne Hodges still remembers the run-ins he had with police as a young man. They may not all be happy memories, but today he’s working hand in hand with Davenport Police and the nonprofit Family Resources to help turn the tide on gun violence in the Quad Cities community.
‘A slap in the face!’ Slain teen’s dad says sentence is unfair
A 20-year-old Rock Island woman was sentenced Friday to serve 22 years in prison for her role in the fatal stabbing of a 14-year-old girl. But the slain teen’s father says justice has not been served. Jimena Jinez appeared Friday in Rock Island County Court after she waived a jury trial and pleaded guilty to […]
KBUR
Burlington man arrested following overdose
Burlington, IA- The Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a Burlington man for drug possession following an overdose. According to a news release, at about 10:22 PM Thursday, January 5th, Des Moines County Deputies responded to 11912 Highway 99, lot number 96 in reference to a possible drug overdose.
KWQC
Large police presence at 3rd and Pine in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport police are investigating a shots fired incident that happened early Thursday morning. Police told a TV6 crew on the scene that officers responded at 2:19 a.m. Thursday to the intersection of W. 3rd and N. Pine Streets. At this time, Davenport police could not confirm...
