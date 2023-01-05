Heavy precipitation early Wednesday caused flooding on many roadways throughout the Southland, including several in the Santa Clarita region. Rushing water caused some rocks and debris to flow over busy roadways both in Sand Canyon and Canyon Country, creating a traffic dilemma for many drivers."I hit like a pretty big rock in the middle and I felt like something damaged my car," said Anthony Del Villar, one commuter who attempted to drive through the pooled water. In Sand Canyon, Road Runner Road was covered in water strong enough to lift a pickup truck parked on the road, carrying it into the current. SKYCAL...

