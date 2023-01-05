ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clarita, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
signalscv.com

Richard Budman | Taking on the Fentanyl Scourge

In a 24-hour period last month, there were six overdoses and one fatality from fentanyl, in and near Bouquet Canyon Park. The victims ranged in ages from 18 to 35. Fentanyl has become a nationwide problem but it has become especially prevalent here in Santa Clarita. City officials say there have been at least 31 local overdose deaths in 2022.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
signalscv.com

Limousine shows smoke in Newhall

A white limousine, reportedly heading to a Los Angeles Lakers game, was forced to stop at the Newhall Avenue exit of Highway 14 after showing smoke, according to law enforcement and fire officials. The incident occurred at approximately 6 p.m. Friday and did not result in anyone trapped, any injuries...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
signalscv.com

Blood bank hosting several local donation drives in January

Houchin Community Blood Bank is hosting several blood drives in the Santa Clarita Valley this month. “January, which is National Blood Donor Month, is a perfect time to commit to saving lives by challenging yourself and your loved ones to donate blood,” read a prepared statement issued by the blood bank. “This month recognizes America’s donors and encourages more people to give blood. The blood community also reminds healthy, eligible individuals to make an appointment in the new year since the winter months are one of the most difficult times to collect lifesaving blood.”
SANTA CLARITA, CA
signalscv.com

Val Verde firefighters rescue occupants trapped in SUV

A group of firefighters happened to be in the right place at the right time to save a group that was trapped by the elements in Val Verde, officials said Monday. Personnel from Los Angeles County Fire Department Station 143, along with California Highway Patrol and the Sheriff’s Department’s Search and Rescue Team, helped rescue the occupants of a gray SUV who were trapped in a vehicle that was stuck in the road.
VAL VERDE, CA
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220

Day Of Rainfall Causes Havoc In Santa Clarita

With the heavy rainfall making its way across many parts of California, the storm on Thursday left no part of Santa Clarita dry, causing a number of traffic accidents, flooding and a water rescue.  The powerful storm that drenched Santa Clarita has been making headlines as meteorologists predicted up to 3 inches of rain.  The ...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
signalscv.com

LASD: Shooting during celebration of life under investigation

A celebration of life turned violent Saturday after a shooting left three wounded in Canyon Country. Three people were hit by gunfire after a passer-by approached the garage, where a family gathering was underway around 10:20 p.m., and began shooting without provocation, according to Natalie Arriaga, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
signalscv.com

The Canyon in Santa Clarita closing down

It wasn’t “Purple Rain” that closed down The Canyon in Santa Clarita on New Year’s Eve, but flooding during a show by the tribute band Prince Again might have been one of the venue’s final acts, according to club officials. A spokesperson for The Canyon...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
goldrushcam.com

Ventura County Sheriff's Department Reports Felony Assault Investigation Leads to Arrest of Camarillo Gang Member

January 6, 2023 - The Ventura County Sheriff's Department reports the Camarillo Special Enforcement Unit (SEU) conducted an investigation into Jacob Oseguera for felony assault, attempted robbery and possession of an illegal weapon. On 09/07/2022, Camarillo patrol deputies responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call at Take Five...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Rain causes flooding over roadways in Santa Clarita

Heavy precipitation early Wednesday caused flooding on many roadways throughout the Southland, including several in the Santa Clarita region. Rushing water caused some rocks and debris to flow over busy roadways both in Sand Canyon and Canyon Country, creating a traffic dilemma for many drivers."I hit like a pretty big rock in the middle and I felt like something damaged my car," said Anthony Del Villar, one commuter who attempted to drive through the pooled water. In Sand Canyon, Road Runner Road was covered in water strong enough to lift a pickup truck parked on the road, carrying it into the current. SKYCAL...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
The Malibu Times

Malibu Search and Rescue Team responds to injured mountain biker Saturday morning

The Malibu Search and Rescue Team and the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to an injured mountain biker on a back bone trail in Malibu on Sat, Jan. 7. The man was rescued and suffered trauma related chest injury from a fall approx 1.5 miles in on the trail at Newton Canyon. The post Malibu Search and Rescue Team responds to injured mountain biker Saturday morning appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Winter Storm Brings Downpours, Flooding SoCal Streets and Freeways

A powerful winter storm that brought heavy rain overnight continued to pound Southern California with heavy downpours that flooded streets and threatened to trigger debris flows in the region's wildfire burn areas. Pockets of moderate rain developed Wednesday and continued throughout the day. But that was just a precursor to...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Key News Network

Firefighters Douse House Fire in Simi Valley

Simi Valley, Ventura County, CA: Ventura County Fire crews responded to reports of a structure fire in the 1200 block of Cadiz Drive in the city of Simi Valley around 5:51 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 5. When crews arrived on scene, they found a portion of a residence well-involved in flames.
SIMI VALLEY, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Cold Weather Alert Issued for Parts of Southern California

With temperatures expected to dip below freezing in parts of Southern California over the next several days, health officials issued a cold weather alert Saturday for the Lancaster and Mount Wilson areas. The alert will be in effect Saturday and Tuesday through Thursday in Lancaster, and Tuesday and Wednesday in...
LANCASTER, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy