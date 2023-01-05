ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware County, OH

1808Delaware

Changes Announced At Delaware County District Library

In the past few days, changes have been announced which impact the services and schedule for the Delaware County Distirct Library. Magazines – Beginning this month, you will be able to check out current issues of magazines at the Library and taken them home with you. These will circulate in the same fashion as books and other items. There is a limit of 20 magazines at a time and a time limit of two weeks.
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
1808Delaware

Learn About Electric Aggregation For The City Of Delaware

Now that local voters have authorized the City of Delaware to form an aggregation program for the purchase of electricity, the City is reaching out to the public to inform residents and utility customers about next steps in the process. In November, voters considered the following question – “Shall the...
DELAWARE, OH
1808Delaware

Another Sheetz Opening Its Doors In Delaware County This Week

Sheetz, the successful and rapidly expanding chain of convenience stores and gas stations, is opening another area location this week. The new store, the 21st in the Columbus region, is located at 920 Polaris Parkway. In specific, it can be found on the northwest corner of Polaris Parkway and Worthington Road, across from The Original Pancake House.
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Hometown banker “cashes in” on 47-year career

BUCYRUS – A longtime bank executive in the community is stepping down after faithfully serving the financial institution – and Crawford County residents – for nearly 50 years. Dave Lauthers, 65, retired from Park National Bank on Dec. 31, ending a 47-year career. A career dedicated to...
BUCYRUS, OH
sciotopost.com

Pickaway County Native Named New District Manager for Central Ohio for ODNR

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Kassie Mitchell has been named the district manager for Wildlife District One in Columbus, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. Mitchell previously worked for the Division of Wildlife as a business administrator. District One includes 13 counties in central Ohio....
COLUMBUS, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Council struggles with pay raises amid budget shortfalls

BUCYRUS—The Bucyrus City Council Finance Committee held their regular meeting Thursday evening in Council chambers. Finance Committee chairman Dan Wirebaugh supports a 3% annual wage increase for council members and a raise for the next City Auditor. Mayor Jeff Reser suggested that bringing the wages for Auditor up to...
BUCYRUS, OH
1808Delaware

Kindergarten Registration Begins Soon For Westerville Schools

Westerville families can register their incoming kindergarten students for the 2023-24 school year starting January 17. Kindergarten is required for children before entering first grade; families may register their children for kindergarten if they will be five years old on or before Sept. 30. WCSD offers half-day kindergarten and all-day...
WESTERVILLE, OH
Delaware Gazette

New subdivision proposed

During its meeting on Wednesday, the Delaware Planning Commission listened to an informal concept review for a mixed-use development to be constructed on the city’s southwest side. Maronda Homes LLC is proposing to construct Donovan Farms, which would contain commercial use as well as both single and multi-family uses,...
DELAWARE, OH
sciotopost.com

Thirsty Parrot Continues to Maintain High Marks at Health Department

Circleville – Here at Sciotopost we sometimes headline some of the restaurants that struggle to pass inspections with the health department but we wanted to take the time to highlight some of the good locations also. Most restaurants are visited by the health department regularly to maintain high standards...
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
The change has been in the offing for quite a long time, but became official this week as the owners of the Columbus Dispatch announced that ThisWeek Community News, long a staple of suburban coverage, will cease publication as of January 26. The Dispatch announcement can be read here. The...
COLUMBUS, OH
wosu.org

Columbus Dispatch to end publication of ThisWeek Community News

The Columbus Dispatch plans to cease publication of its community-focused weekly newspapers, collectively known as ThisWeek Community News. ThisWeek Community News has been publishing hyperlocal news stories and high school sports in central Ohio since 1989, according to the publication's Facebook page. Parent paper The Dispatch announced this week it...
COLUMBUS, OH
wktn.com

Kenton Couple Killed in Marion County Crash

A couple from Kenton was killed in a crash that occurred late Monday morning in Marion County. According to a release from the Marion Patrol Post, the crash occurred on Marion Williamsport Road at State Route 309 in Marion. The crash involved a 2015 Dodge Durango driven by Tammy Manns,...
KENTON, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Crestline Police Chief resigns effective immediately

CRESTLINE—Crestline Police Chief Jeff Shook submitted his resignation to Crestline Mayor Linda Pitt Horning on January 6, 2023. Shook became Chief of the Crestline Police Department in 2018. Before joining the Crestline Police force, he served as Chief in New Washington. Shook’s resignation letter stated (in part):. “I...
CRESTLINE, OH
iheart.com

Columbus Pedestrian Killed on US 23 in Pickaway County

A pedestrian in the roadway of southbound US 23 was struck and killed by a car Thursday night in Pickaway County. According to Sheriff Matthew O. Hafey, on January 5, 2023 at 9:49 P.M. a Pickaway County Sheriff’s Deputy was southbound on US Route 23 in the area of Pickaway Crossing, when the Deputy saw a pedestrian in the roadway, wearing a black coat. The Deputy avoided striking the pedestrian.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Marion Troopers investigating two killed in crash

MARION—Troopers from the Marion Patrol Post are investigating a double fatal crash that occurred on January 9, 2023, at approximately 11:08 AM on Marion Williamsport Road at State Route 309 in Marion, Ohio. The crash involved a 2015 Dodge Durango driven by Tammy Manns, 60, of Rushsylvania, Ohio. The...
MARION, OH
