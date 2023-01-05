Read full article on original website
Hypebae
Salehe Bembury Unveils "Mud Moss" Lugger Collab With Clarks Originals
Salehe Bembury‘s first big project of the year is a collaboration with Clarks Originals — a partnership first teased back in October. The designer took to Instagram to officially announce the release, which consists of three colorways of the “Mud Moss” Lugger. The Lugger — a different silhouette from Clarks’ bestselling Wallabee — features stitching details along the lateral side of the upper and is complete with laces.
Hypebae
We’re Obsessed With Hailey Bieber’s "Oval Lined" Dewy Pout
At this point, it’s okay for us to agree that Hailey Bieber is our go-to girl for the most fabulous beauty trends. From “glazed donut” skin and nails, we’ve tried every look she’s put out or resurfaced. Now, at the top of the New Year, we’re focused on her dewy, “oval-lined” lips — and they’re such a treat.
Hypebae
Tracee Ellis Ross Reimagines How Heat Touches Textured Hair With the Drop of Pattern's Blow Dryer
Tracee Ellis Ross‘ Pattern Beauty has expanded its reach in the natural and textured haircare heat category with the launch of its first heat tool, the Pattern Blow Dryer. The first-ever heat tool took over two years to develop. The concept of the heat blow dryer had been the apple of Ross’s eye for over ten years and was first ideated and conceptualized during her time on the hit show Girlfriends. Ross was intimately involved in the research and development of the blow dryer as she recounts the trauma behind losing her natural curl pattern over the years due to heavy heat on her tresses. Pattern’s blow dryer comes with four cultivated and unique attachments, The Diffuser, The Wide Tooth Comb, The Brush and The Concentrator Nozzle — all designed for coily and texturized hair. Along with the exclusive attachments, the hair dryer provides three heat, two-speed settings and a customized hair flow set to appeal to any curl type.
Hypebae
Ariana Grande’s Shoulder Length Chocolate Brown Fringe Is a Love Song to 2023
We know that the classic ponytail in many forms and variations will always be Ariana Grande‘s go-to hairstyle. But, when there’s a chance for us to see her sporting a different look, we’ll stan to the fullest extent — which is precisely what was done when we peeped her with a chic beehived shoulder-length fringe.
Hypebae
Nike Reveals New "Year of the Rabbit" Dunk Low Silhouette
If you thought Nike was done with Lunar New Year celebrations, well, you’re in luck. The sportswear giant has unveiled yet another iteration for its “Year of the Rabbit” range. Following the latest wintery approach to its Dunk Low in rich brown leather and vivid orange, the new silhouette arrives in lighter beige and ochre hues. This time, the sneaker presents a build of mixed materials alongside furry, chenille Swooshes and tongues.
Hypebae
Bricks & Wood x New Balance 9060 Is a Vanilla Girl’s Dream
New Balance is clearly feeling the warm and cozy vibes with its newest collaboration as the Bricks & Wood x New Balance 9060 is right out of a vanilla girl’s dream. The Los Angeles-based streetwear brand brings its minimalistic yet playful approach, enrobing the latest sneaker in shades of cream and soft textures, delivering a cloud-like aesthetic. The silhouette features a fuzzy, boucle-like fabric around the heels and middle, while buttery suede overlays, tongues and N logos, arriving in soothing cream color. Visible mesh underlays appear in a slate gray, adding a touch of gravitas to the sheep-colored shoe. The laces continue the gentle and cuddly theme as they mirror lamb’s wool, whereas the sneaker’s sole wakes up the wearer, appearing in a bright shocking green to match the green camouflage interior.
