Tracee Ellis Ross‘ Pattern Beauty has expanded its reach in the natural and textured haircare heat category with the launch of its first heat tool, the Pattern Blow Dryer. The first-ever heat tool took over two years to develop. The concept of the heat blow dryer had been the apple of Ross’s eye for over ten years and was first ideated and conceptualized during her time on the hit show Girlfriends. Ross was intimately involved in the research and development of the blow dryer as she recounts the trauma behind losing her natural curl pattern over the years due to heavy heat on her tresses. Pattern’s blow dryer comes with four cultivated and unique attachments, The Diffuser, The Wide Tooth Comb, The Brush and The Concentrator Nozzle — all designed for coily and texturized hair. Along with the exclusive attachments, the hair dryer provides three heat, two-speed settings and a customized hair flow set to appeal to any curl type.

15 HOURS AGO