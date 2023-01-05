ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida scrub-jay could supplant mockingbird as “State Bird”

By ABC7 News
 4 days ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The mockingbird is a tremendous vocalist. Its song can be heard echoing throughout the night, especially under the warm spring moonlight.

They are popular among ornithologists and, in 1927, was selected above all others to become the official State Bird of Florida. Now, some lawmakers want to change that.

Their reasoning, the mockingbird is also the “State Bird” for Arkansas, Mississippi, Tennessee, and Texas. How unoriginal?

So, Florida Lawmakers think they have found a suitable replacement for their bird of choice. However, don’t expect a flamingo, osprey, or even a roseate spoonbill.

Instead, lawmakers hope the next state bird is… The Florida Scrub-Jay.

According to the proposed SB 78, the hope would be to supersede the mockingbird and designate the Florida scrub-jay as the bird of choice.

The official reason, “the Florida scrub-jay is the only bird species endemic to the State of Florida.” You can find them throughout Central and South Florida, including a decent population in Southwest Florida.

This isn’t the first time the mockingbird has faced a challenger. Since 2016 lawmakers have proposed eliminating the designation from the mockingbird.

kevin
4d ago

Why in the hell are they wasting time,money and resources on this. There are much more important issues facing the people of Florida. W didn’t vote you in office this nonsense. Get back to doing the peoples work 😡😡

