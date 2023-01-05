ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Power of Public Policy

Communities thrive when every child, individual and family has the ability to thrive, but this requires policymakers, state leaders and the effort of advocates and stakeholders on all fronts. A comprehensive approach to public policy calls for us to be proactive in the lives of Georgia’s youngest, while aiding in building empowered families and neighborhoods.
