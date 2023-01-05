Read full article on original website
The Power of Public Policy
Communities thrive when every child, individual and family has the ability to thrive, but this requires policymakers, state leaders and the effort of advocates and stakeholders on all fronts. A comprehensive approach to public policy calls for us to be proactive in the lives of Georgia’s youngest, while aiding in building empowered families and neighborhoods.
Women will serve in record-setting numbers for Georgia’s next legislative session
By Guest Columnist MELITA EASTERS, executive director of Georgia WIN List, a grassroots political action committee dedicated to recruiting, training, supporting, electing, and re-electing Democratic women. As the Georgia General Assembly convenes Monday, women will hold a historic 82 seats for the first time since the Supreme Court of the...
Southern Company leadership moves continue smooth transition with several ‘firsts’
Southern Company continued its tradition of smooth leadership transitions when it announced that Chris Womack, CEO of Georgia Power, will succeed Tom Fanning as CEO of the regional utility on May 24. But this transition of leadership at Southern Company and its subsidiaries also had several firsts. It’s the first...
