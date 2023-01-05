ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anamosa, IA

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
superhits106.com

Woman Sentenced For Participating in Large Fight

A woman was sentenced to probation for her role in a large fight in Dubuque during which three women were slashed by a knife. 22 year old Mycal Hall of Davenport was sentenced in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County to two years of probation after pleading guilty to a charge of assault. Hall was among five people arrested in connection with a May 15th disturbance that originated at the restaurant 1st & Main in Dubuque. Dubuque residents 21 year old Ciane Dominguez, 20 year old Jashonna Vaughn, 26 year old Carteasia Carpenter, and 32 year old Cartrice Carpenter were also arrested on a charge of participation in a riot in connection with the incident. Dominguez since has pleaded guilty to assault and was sentenced to 60 days in jail for that conviction and violating her probation. The other three women have pleaded not guilty.
DUBUQUE, IA
KCRG.com

Signs of appendix rupture

Investigators believe a handful of cars lost control in that area and crashed, prompting the chain reaction crash that also involved 9 semi trucks. Medical professional shares signs to look for after Cedar Rapids 7-year-old has appendix burst. Updated: 12 hours ago. A second grader from Cedar Rapids survived after...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

First Alert Forecast

We talked with a medical professional at UnityPoint Health St. Luke’s about how people can differentiate a stomach ache from an appendix issue. Medical professional shares signs to look for after Cedar Rapids 7-year-old has appendix burst. Updated: 11 hours ago. A second grader from Cedar Rapids survived after...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Police identify man killed in Davenport shooting

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport police have identified the 40-year-old man killed after a shooting on Jan. 5. Police say officers responded at 2:19 a.m. Thursday to the intersection of West 3rd and North Pine streets for reports of shots fired. Police said when they arrived on the scene, they...
DAVENPORT, IA
KCRG.com

Cedar Rapids police identify fatal shooting victim

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police confirmed the person who died after being shot on Sunday night is 22-year-old Mohamed Tawfik, of Cedar Rapids. The shooting happened in the 5500 block of Kirkwood Boulevard. Police responded to the area at about 7:22 p.m. Officers found a vehicle off the road...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

One dead in southwest Cedar Rapids shooting

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police said one person died in a shooting Sunday night in southwest Cedar Rapids. Reports of the incident in the 5600 block of Kirkwood Boulevard SW began coming in after 7:00 p.m. Cedar Rapids Police said that a “weapons-related incident” had occurred and that a gun was involved. A portion of the area was blocked off with police tape, and a vehicle with a smashed windshield was observed by a KCRG-TV9 reporter.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

At least one injury reported in southwest Cedar Rapids incident

Legislators look ahead to opening of new session at Iowa Statehouse. Lawmakers head to the state capitol to begin the 90th Iowa General Assembly. KCRG-TV9's Mollie Swayne spoke to a few ahead of the opening gavel. Updated: 6 hours ago. Monday marks the first day of the 90th Iowa General...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCJJ

Transient removed from Trailways bus in Iowa City, arrested after allegedly smoking marijuana in front of arriving police

A transient thrown off a passenger bus was arrested after Iowa City Police say she lit a pipe full of marijuana right in front of them. 26-year-old Jelilah Blakely was aboard a Trailways bus on Saturday night when she reportedly got into the faces of other passengers, bothered the driver by walking to the front of the bus and demanding he pull over, and eventually began burning items on the bus. Blakely also allegedly admitted to the driver that she was drunk.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

I-80 crash leaves two dead

We talked with a medical professional at UnityPoint Health St. Luke’s about how people can differentiate a stomach ache from an appendix issue. Medical professional shares signs to look for after Cedar Rapids 7-year-old has appendix burst. Updated: 9 hours ago. A second grader from Cedar Rapids survived after...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

New air carrier in Dubuque debut delayed

Local doctor talks common risk factors for female cancers, best ways to prevent them. A doctor with Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids joins us to talk about female cancers - what are the most common risk factors and what are the best ways to prevent these types of cancers?
DUBUQUE, IA
KCRG.com

Working Iowa: Riverside bar & grill hiring

Local doctor talks common risk factors for female cancers, best ways to prevent them. A doctor with Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids joins us to talk about female cancers - what are the most common risk factors and what are the best ways to prevent these types of cancers?
RIVERSIDE, IA
KCRG.com

Drunk driver injures self, other driver in Dubuque crash

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Thursday night at approximately 8:01 pm, the Iowa State Patrol responded to a report of a crash involving two vehicles near Pennsylvania Ave and NW Arterial. Investigators say 58-year-old David Degroff was northbound on NW Arterial when he started to make a left turn from the...
DUBUQUE, IA
KCRG.com

Access to recycling limited at Cedar Rapids apartment complexes

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - There used to be both green and white dumpsters at Pheasant Run Apartments. Now, the white ones are gone. “There was two dumpsters. So one must have been for recycling and the other for regular trash,“ said Draziyo Amuda, who lives at the complex. She was right, and the removal of the white recycling dumpsters means an uncertain future for recycling at the complex.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCJJ

Intoxicated transient accused of mooning police after trying to pass out alcohol to Shelter House residents

A transient faces charges that he mooned Iowa City Police who responded to reports that he was intoxicated and trying to provide alcohol to residents at Shelter House. Officers were called to the Southgate Avenue shelter just before 11:45pm on September 29th for a report of 30-year-old Jeffrey Jimenez Morales trespassing on the property. Witnesses say he was attempting to give alcohol to the residents.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

First Alert Forecast: Saturday evening, January 7

Police arrested a Dubuque man for sex crimes with a minor. Avelo airport security plan not approved, Dubuque debut delayed. Flights by a new air carrier in Dubuque are delayed after the airport was unable to get its security plan approved. Ingredion strike crosses six-month mark. Updated: 7 hours ago.
DUBUQUE, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy