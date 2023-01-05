ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tupelo, MS

Comments / 0

Related
wtva.com

Starkville laundromat destroyed in blaze

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - A fire destroyed a popular laundromat in Starkville. The fire happened Sunday morning, Jan. 8 at the University Drive Laundromat. The Starkville Fire Department reported no injuries. The cause of the fire is to be determined.
STARKVILLE, MS
wtva.com

CDF expects restaurant boom to continue in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The Community Development Foundation (CDF) claims 30 new restaurants signed on as members in 2022. That’s more than any other year on record, Vice President of Chamber of Commerce Judd Wilson said. This trend is expected to continue into the new year. Wilson said Tupelo’s...
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

Tupelo restaurant faces wrongful death lawsuit

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - The parents of a man beaten to death files a wrongful death lawsuit against Steele's Dive restaurant in Tupelo. The mother of Leonard "KC" Cooper claims in the lawsuit her son was intentionally and maliciously beaten to death in the parking lot of the restaurant last April.
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

Arrest made for fatal Verona shooting

VERONA, Miss. (WTVA) - Authorities are investigating a fatal shooting in Verona. According to the Verona Police Department, officers responded Sunday evening to a reported shooting near 119 Jones Drive. Officers found Ryleek Miles, 19, of Shannon, lying on the ground and a second victim inside a vehicle. Miles was...
VERONA, MS
wtva.com

Remains found in Hamilton, AL awaiting identification

HAMILTON, Ala. (WTVA) - Authorities found human remains Saturday in Hamilton. According to the Hamilton Police Department, the discovery happened near the 600 block of Bexar Avenue West. Hamilton Police Sgt. Scotty Chandler said a woman chasing her dog found the remains early that afternoon. Marion County Coroner Glinda Cochran...
HAMILTON, AL
wtva.com

Calhoun City secures grant to upgrade sewer system

CALHOUN CITY, Miss. (WTVA) - Calhoun City is preparing to make upgrades to its sewer system. The project will replace nearly 50-year-old sewer lines in Ward 2. The city received a $500,000 community development grant to pay for the work. Work will begin later this month and should last for...
CALHOUN CITY, MS
wtva.com

Local Sheriff's office recognized

TUPELO, Miss (WTVA) - The Lee County Sheriff's Department has been recognized for their excellence due to keeping Lee County a beautiful place. MDOT partners with local counties to use inmate labor and Lee County is one of them. The sheriff of Lee County talked earlier about how it felt...
LEE COUNTY, MS
wtva.com

Gas line install to close road in Starkville

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Crews working for Atmos Energy will be working on a major line upgrade near Pinelake Church in Starkville – and that will mean drivers in the area will have to plan a different route. The project will happen on Tuesday, January 10 from 9 a.m....
STARKVILLE, MS
wtva.com

Skilled to Work: American Furniture Growing their Team

PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) -- American Furniture is looking to expand its production and bring in new employees in the Tupelo (Belden) and Pontotoc (Ecru) locations. The company makes upholstery furniture, such as recliners. Leaders say they recently picked up a large amount of business. "You get here, you do your...
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

Calhoun City looking to hire more police officers

CALHOUN CITY, Miss. (WTVA) - Many industries are facing worker shortages, and law enforcement is no different. Calhoun City’s police department is still trying to fill the openings left after three of their five officers resigned last year. Mayor Marshall Coleman said the resignations put a strain on police...
CALHOUN CITY, MS
WREG

Body found in ditch in Marshall County, MS

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — According to the Marshall County Coroner, a body was found in a ditch on Friday in Marshall County, Mississippi. Reports say that the body belonging to a Black male in his 40s was discovered on Highway 302 & Barton DeSoto Road. Major Kelly McMillen of the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department says they […]
MARSHALL COUNTY, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Lowndes man missing since Dec. 9

The Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for assistance in locating 48-year-old Derek Anthony Gray. According to a press release from LCSO, deputies responded to Ridge Road in Columbus on Dec. 23, at which time the family formally reported Gray missing. He was last seen on Dec. 9.
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
tippahnews.com

Tupelo bar accused of serving too much alcohol to patron leading to beating death

Tupelo bar accused of serving too much alcohol to patron leading to beating death. The parents of K.C. Cooper have filed a civil wrongful death lawsuit in Lee County Circuit Court, alleging that the staff of Steele’s Dive, a restaurant in Tupelo, served alcohol to Timothy Turner, who is accused of beating Cooper to death in the restaurant’s parking lot that same night. Turner has been charged with first degree murder in the case. The lawsuit names both Turner and Steele’s Dive as defendants.
TUPELO, MS
wtva.com

Woman pulled from burning car in Lowndes County

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A Lowndes County fireman helped a woman escape from a burning car moments before it exploded. The incident happened Wednesday shortly before midnight on Border Springs Road. The car crashed into a tree and landed in a ditch. "I acted as quick as I could because...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
WTOK-TV

Meridian pushes Tupelo in final minutes

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The defending 6A girls basketball state champions were hosting the number one team in the state, Tupelo in their 4th annual Girls Rock Tournament. The Lady Cats would take Tupelo down to the wire Saturday night. Meridian would have a lead over the Golden Wave in the 4th quarter.
TUPELO, MS
thunderboltradio.com

TWRA Investigating Fatal Boating Accident

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is still investigating a fatal boating incident that occurred last Thursday. TWRA reports said 72 year old Jimmy C. Franks, of the Counce community, lost his life when his boat sank on Pickwick Lake. Officers with TWRA, the Hardin County Fire Department, and the Mississippi...
COUNCE, TN
actionnews5.com

Tunica, Lafayette counties under high risk for COVID exposure

OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - Areas of Mississippi are under a high risk of community transmission of COVID-19. In the Mid-South, this includes Tunica and Lafayette counties. It also includes the Delta, northeast Mississippi and southern Mississippi. With a high risk of transmission, the Mississippi Department of Health recommends wearing a...
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy