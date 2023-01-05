Read full article on original website
Related
Effingham Radio
Still Time To Donate To The Illinois Deer Donation Program
Hunters still have time to donate to the program, as the 2022-2023 hunting season comes to an end on January 15! If you’re a shotgun or muzzleloader hunter in Clay, Coles, Crawford, Effingham, and Shelby counties and still have an extra tag to fill, take advantage of the late-winter season January 13-15, 2023.
Effingham Radio
Chamber Apprenticeship Symposium Piques Interest of Montessori Kids Universe Effingham
In September 2022, the Effingham County Chamber hosted an Apprenticeship Symposium where LWIA 23 Workforce Analyst and Apprenticeship Consultant Nate Carlson led a panel of industry leaders introducing Apprenticeships to local Effingham County businesses. Apprenticeships are an industry-driven, high-quality career pathway where employers can develop and prepare their future workforce,...
Effingham Radio
Local Grant Funding Available for Effingham County Child Care Providers
Effingham County Childcare Research Committee in collaboration with Project CHILD will offer free Strengthening Business Practices Workshop for in-home and center child care providers on Saturdays during February. Led by Project CHILD, Recruitment and Quality Specialist, Courtney Hatcher, attendees will review their current business strategies and develop plans to strengthen...
Effingham Radio
City Of Effingham Issues Boil Order For Austin, Eiche, And 4th
The City of Effingham Water Department has issued a boil order for:. West Austin Street from South Park Street to South 4th Street. South 4th Street from West Eiche Avenue to West Kagay Street. And:. Eiche Avenue from South 4th Street to 208 East Eiche Avenue. The boil orders are...
WAND TV
North Jasper Street blocked by truck stuck in underpass
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — The section of North Jasper Street at East Eldorado has been blocked by police due to a truck stuck beneath the underpass. Drivers should select alternate routes. WAND is working to learn more, and will update this story with the latest information.
Effingham Radio
Monday Police Blotter
Effingham County Sheriff’s Office arrested 46 year old Keith L. Wiseman of Shumway for a Macon County FTA warrant for driving while license revoked. Keith was given an NTA per Macon County and was released. Effingham County Sheriff’s Office arrested 27 year old Hayden L. Limes of Mason for...
Domestic altercation causes fire in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — Battalion Chief Timothy May said the Decatur Fire Department responded to a fire caused by a domestic altercation on Sunday morning. Crews arrived on the scene at the 1100 block of E. Henderson Ave. around 5:00 a.m. They saw light smoke coming from the front door of the house. The fire […]
Effingham Radio
ROE#3 Alternative Education Programs to Have Early Dismissal Friday/ No School Monday
This release is for ROE#3 Alternative Education Programs Vandalia, Effingham & Litchfield sites. ▪ EARLY DISMISSAL on Friday, January 13th for school improvement. All students will be dismissed at 11:30 a.m. ▪ No school Monday, January 16th, 2023 for Martin Luther King Jr. Day. ▪ School will RESUME on Tuesday,...
Decatur Police Department arrest 16 offenders during ‘Drive Sober’ campaign
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Police Department arrested 16 offenders during their holiday “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” enforcement campaign. The police department partnered with the Illinois Department of Transportation between Dec. 16 and Jan. 2, showing zero tolerance for impaired driving during that time. DPD officers issued 9 citations for speeding in […]
1 hurt in Clark Co. crash
Editors Note: This story was changed to reflect that the crash occurred in Clark County. CLARK COUNTY, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) – One person is hurt after a single vehicle crash in Casey. The crash happened at the intersection of N Central Ave and E Edgar Ave. There’s no word on the condition of the driver.
Effingham Radio
Louis Randolph “Randy” Hutmacher, 83
Louis Randolph “Randy” Hutmacher, 83, of Teutopolis, passed away at Carle Hospital in Urbana on Jan. 6, 2023. He was born on March 1, 1939 to Joseph and Rose (Hardiek) Hutmacher at their home in rural Teutopolis. His father died in a tractor accident when he was only two years old. He was also preceded in death by his mother and his sisters, Joann Horn and Mary Willenborg.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Monday, January 9th, 2023
A 36-year-old Mulberry Grove woman has been arrested on a Marion County failure to appear traffic warrant. Jessica Welch of Minnesota Street was taken to the Marion County Jail where she is being held in lieu of $5,000 bond. 52-year-old Charles Davis of Arlene Drive in Centralia was arrested by...
Effingham Radio
Newman Fund Fundraiser Breakfast in Teutopolis in February
The annual Newman Breakfast will be held Sunday, February 5th from 7 am until Noon at the Teutopolis Banquet Hall. Menu will include all you can eat scrambled eggs, whole hog sausage, biscuits & gravy, hashbrowns, french toast sticks, cinnamon rolls, coffee, juice & milk. Baked goods will be available...
Bement Café burglarized, money stolen
BEMENT, Ill. (WCIA) — Piatt County Sheriff Mark Vogelzang said a burglary happened at the Bement Café on the 100 block of N. Macon St. between 2:26 and 2:30 a.m. on Jan. 3. Vogelzang said there was damage to the front door and a few of the slot machines. He said money was stolen, but […]
Effingham Radio
Benny Lee Ballard, 92
Benny Lee Ballard, 92, of Louisville, passed away at 9:45 am, Friday, January 6, 2023 at the Flora Gardens Care Center in Flora. Benny was born on February 1, 1930, in Clay County, Illinois the son of Clovis and Mary Geneva (Glardon) Ballard. He married Cora Jane Coombes on December 8, 1950 Charleston Christian Church in Charleston, Illinois and together they shared nearly 71 years of marriage before she preceded him in death on November 7, 2021.
Effingham Radio
Altamont Man Found Deceased In Town Motel
On January 5, 2023 at approximately 12:35 pm, the Altamont Police Department and Rural Med EMS responded to the Altamont Motel in reference to an unresponsive male. The motel manager had not seen the individual for several days and checked the room. He found the occupant unresponsive on the floor. Emergency responders arrived and found a male deceased in room 111 at the motel. The Coroner’s office was called to the scene and identified the male as Thomas Weber, age 63 of Altamont, Illinois.
Effingham Radio
Friday Police Blotter
Effingham County Sheriff’s Office arrested 32 year old Lucas C. McDaniel of Edgewood for an Effingham County FTA warrant for resisting a police officer. Lucas was taken to the Effingham County Jail. Effingham County Sheriff’s Office arrested 31 year old Kristina R. Perkins of Flora for a Clay County...
Effingham Radio
Viola Evelyn Frey, 86
Viola Evelyn Frey, age 86, of Newton, passed away Friday, December 23, 2022, at Helia Healthcare of Newton, Illinois. Memorial services celebrating the life of Viola will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, January 14, 2023, at the First Baptist Church in Newton with Rev. Steve Willis officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service in the church. Cremation rites were accorded to Mrs. Frey. Crain Funeral Home, Newton is assisting the family.
southernillinoisnow.com
2023 01/08 – Richard D. Jolliff
Richard D. Jolliff, age 85, of Centralia, Illinois, passed away at 10:00 P.M. on Wednesday, January 4, 2023, at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital in Centralia, Illinois, with his friend by his side. Funeral arrangements for Mr. Richard D. Jolliff are in the care of Moran Queen-Boggs Funeral Home...
Effingham Radio
Homer F. (Jack) Kasserman III, 71
Homer F. (Jack) Kasserman III passed away peacefully at his home on December 29, 2022 at the age of 71. He is survived by his brother James Ross Kasserman, nieces Kelly Kasserman Dunnavant (husband David) and Morgan Kasserman Fruit (husband Steven), grand nephews Shane Walker Dunnavant and Bennett James Fruit, grand niece Sadie Ross Dunnavant, sister-in-laws Candy Howard (husband Bill) and Linda Tatham (husband Buddy).
