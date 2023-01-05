Read full article on original website
Related
The real reason behind GMA host Michael Strahan’s long absence revealed in new video
MICHAEL Strahan has revealed the real reason why he has been absent for a long time from GMA. Despite his co-hosts coming back after the holidays, he didn't return until Thursday. Michael revealed that he was away due to filming an interview with Prince Harry. Prince Harry is releasing his...
GMA’s George Stephanopoulos jumps to defend Robin Roberts after Dr Jen Ashton throws major shade in awkward live moment
GEORGE Stephanopoulos has rushed to the defense of his friend and colleague Robin Roberts after she was thrown under the bus by a Good Morning America guest. It was quite the welcome back for the popular anchor, who had been missing from the show for weeks. On Monday's show, the...
ETOnline.com
Andy Cohen Reacts to Lisa Rinna Leaving 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' After 8 Seasons
Andy Cohen is giving Lisa Rinna her props after the 59-year-old actress announced her exit from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after eight seasons. Rinna first joined the cast in season 5 and went on to quickly become a controversial, yet undeniable fan favorite. Initially, Cohen, an executive producer on the show, wasn't on board with Rinna joining the franchise. In a 2019 interview with the Los Angeles Times, Cohen said he "was wary of hiring a recognizable actress, feeling it would change the vibe of the show." Now, however, he "considers Rinna one of the best additions to the franchise."
Popculture
'GMA': T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach's Relationship Reportedly Irritated Major ABC Anchor
There's been plenty of talk about Good Morning America anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach as of late. Their relationship has caused a significant stir behind the scenes, as Page Six reported that one of their colleagues is less than pleased by the coverage it has been getting. According to the outlet, Robach's 20/20 co-anchor David Muir is "upset" over the situation.
Blue Bloods' Donnie Wahlberg Dispels Rumors That His Wife Jenny McCarthy Will Make It Onto The Show
"Blue Bloods" remains a quiet juggernaut on CBS. The police procedural, which debuted in 2010, is currently on its 13th season and is rapidly approaching 300 episodes. Both are significant milestones, and it goes to show that audiences are still hungry for more adventures with the Reagan family. Family is...
Max Thieriot And The Cast Of Fire Country React To The CBS Drama Being Renewed For Season 2
CBS' hit firefighter drama Fire Country has been renewed for Season 2, and the cast is in full celebration mode.
GMA host Michael Strahan finally returns to show after weeks away and delivers somber message to fans
GOOD Morning America host Michael Strahan has finally returned to the morning show after weeks away. He delivered a somber message to the fans on Thursday amid Damar Hamlin still being in the hospital. Although typically out on Mondays due to hosting NFL Sunday Football the day before, Michael didn't...
Popculture
Rascal Flatts Member's Wife Admits She Had Affair Amid Divorce Proceedings
Rascal Flatts guitarist Joe Don Rooney and his wife, model Tiffany Fallon, are in the process of getting a divorce and it is already contentious. Rooney, 47, accused Fallon, 48, of having an affair with her personal trainer, which she admitted. The musician filed for divorce from the 2005 Playboy Playmate of the Year in January 2021.
TV Fanatic
Erika Girardi Responds to Lisa Rinna's Exit From Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Slams Lisa Vanderpump
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is saying goodbye to Lisa Rinna, and her former co-star Erika Girardi has some things to say about it. Girardi opened up to TMZ about losing her friend on the show. Erika doesn't believe anyone can replace Rinna on the Bravo reality series. "They...
bravotv.com
Adrienne Maloof and Paul Nassif Share Updates on Their Sons, Blended Family, and Lives Today
Plus, Paul shared an update on his marriage to Brittany and their daughter, Paulina. In case you need proof that time flies, Adrienne Maloof’s sons are grown up. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum and her ex-husband, Dr. Paul Nassif, have each recently shared photos of their three kids together — twins Christian and Collin as well as Gavin (who, wait for it, is now in college) — that are definitely reminders about the passage of time.
Popculture
Kylie Jenner Might Have Accidentally Revealed Her Son's Name
It's been nearly a year since Kylie Jenner gave birth to her son, and his name has yet to be revealed. But, according to The Sun, she may have just accidentally shared his name. Fans believe that the key to her little one's name is tied to a key necklace that Jenner donned recently.
Harry calls role as best man at William’s wedding ‘a bare-faced lie’
The Duke of Sussex has claimed he was not the real best man at his brother the Prince of Wales’s wedding.Harry reportedly said the ruse was carried out to save William’s two closest friends, James Meade and Thomas Van Straubenzee, from the attention the role would bring to their private lives.Writing in his highly anticipated memoir, Spare, which was accidentally released early in Spain, the duke describes his apparent role as best man as a “bare-faced lie”, and says Mr Meade and Mr Van Straubenzee gave the traditional speech at the reception.According to the Daily Mirror – one of the...
Popculture
Prince Harry Reportedly 'Written out' of King Charles Coronation
The lead up to Prince Harry's new memoir hitting store shelves on Tuesday, but the reports out of Spare have not painted The Royal Family in the best light. According to TMZ, Harry's memoir has reportedly angered his brother, Prince William, to the point that he's simmering for a confrontation.
Popculture
Adam Rich, 'Eight Is Enough' Star, Dead at 54
Adam Rich, a former child actor who starred in the ABC series Eight is Enough, has died. He was 54. Rich played Nicholas Bradford, the youngest son of Dick Van Patten's Tom Bradford Sr. in the family drama. A family member told TMZ Sunday that Rich died on Saturday at...
Popculture
Pop Star Reveals Marriage to Composer
Japanese pop superstar Aimer capped 2022 in a big way. Just hours before the clock struck midnight and the world welcomed 2023, the singer announced she married music composer and lyricist Masahiro Tobinai. The newlyweds are long-time collaborators and recently worked together on the theme song for Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc.
Jon Pardi and Wife Summer Finally Reveal Their Unborn Daughter’s Name
For months, country music’s Jon Pardi and his wife Summer have been preparing to welcome their very first child. So far, the country couple has been tight-lipped about the unborn baby girl’s name since announcing their pregnancy last year. Now though, the wait is over. Pardi and his bride have finally revealed the sweet name of their soon-to-be-born child.
'Heartbroken' Chris Harrison breaks silence on 'Bachelor' exit: 'Sick to my stomach'
Chris Harrison, former host of 'The Bachelor,' said he lost 20 pounds amid his fallout with the long-running franchise. 'I didn't sleep. I didn't eat.'
Eddie Lucas Reveals How ‘Below Deck’ Drama is ‘Facilitated’ by Producers’
Eddie Lucas recalled how 'Below Deck' producers encourage the crew to go out drinking rather than stay in the cabins and sleep in between charters.
Popculture
Gisele Bündchen Shares First 2023 Photo as She Moves on From Tom Brady
Gisele Bündchen is looking forward to a great year, particularly after experiencing a hardship in 2022. For Bündchen's first Instagram post of 2023, Bündchen reflected on finding peace by shutting out all of the noise. As fans know, the supermodel navigated a significant life change in 2022, as she got a divorce from Tom Brady.
Fans defend Prince Harry for speaking about Caroline Flack in bombshell memoir
Fans have rushed to defend Prince Harry for speaking about Caroline Flack in his memoir, Spare, in which he recalls having a brief relationship with the late TV presenter, who died by suicide in 2020.In the tell-all book, which leaked after the memoir was accidentally published in Spain five days early, Harry recalls meeting the former Love Island host in 2009 at a restaurant during a night out with their mutual friend.Describing Flack as “funny”, “sweet”, and “cool”, Harry wrote: “Very soon after [the media] papped me and Flack, those photos set off a frenzy. Within hours a mob...
Comments / 0