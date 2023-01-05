ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami-dade County, FL

How much to retire in Westchester? Seniors vie for apartments in new retirement community

By Rebecca San Juan
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UeA14_0k4p7Qun00

A group of seniors is paying top dollar to retire in Westchester, the west Miami-Dade County suburb, in a new retirement rental community that opened recently.

Amid the county’s housing crisis that’s displaced long-time residents and natives , many of these retirees are willing to pay thousands a month to stay in their neighborhood.

They’ve lined up to sign leases at The Contemporary, a new $30 million independent living community for seniors in Westchester at 9105 SW 24th St., according to its Coral Gables developer Alberto Jose Pérez.

The two-story complex has 85 apartments and it’s a stone’s throw away from the Westchester Regional Library. The complex caters to those 55 and older. Since completion a couple of months ago, the community is already nearly half occupied.

READ MORE: Want to stay informed with the Miami Herald’s real estate coverage? Sign up here for RE|source , our free weekly real estate newsletter.

Communities for seniors nationwide have faced many criticisms regarding mismanagement during the pandemic. Assisted-living facilities in particular reported large numbers of COVID-19 infections and deaths during the first few months of the public health crisis that began in March 2020. While critics wondered how the industry as a whole would bounce back, new assisted-living and independent-living facilities for seniors have cropped up.

One factor playing in favor of The Contemporary? Miami’s housing conditions. Many residents have lived in the area and want to stay in Westchester, developer Pérez said.

“Westchester is one of the diamonds in the rough,” said Pérez, founder and president of AJP Ventures development firm. “A lot of the residents have been there for so long. They don’t want to leave. They want to simplify their lifestyle but stay in Westchester.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ahaVa_0k4p7Qun00
The Contemporary has a 43% occupancy rate, since the first residents moved in a couple months ago. Above: A photo of the apartment complex for those 55 and older. AJP Ventures

The Contemporary sits across from a single story medical facility called MedSquare Place, another building constructed and owned by AJP Ventures on the same site. In addition to close proximity to medical care, renters also have a cafe, gym, pool and community park.

Apartments range from a 700-square-foot one bedroom, one bathroom for $4,050 a month to a 1,075-square-foot two bedroom, two bathroom plus a den layout for $7,500 a month. Rent includes three meals a day, Internet, utility bills and fitness programming. Pérez said renters often have sold their homes and receive family support to pay rent.

“Miami-Dade County is now seeing the trend of senior living facility. This is a use that has been popular in California and the Northeast,” Pérez said. “In Miami-Dade County, senior living has a bad rap. I feel like this use is in its infancy. We’re doing this by choice, so that people can enjoy their lifestyle and establish relationships.”

After completing its first project, AJP Ventures has another four senior independent living communities in the works, including two in Orlando, one in Cutler Bay and another in Pembroke Pines. Other types of senior housing are opening across Miami-Dade, including in Coral Gables and Miami Beach .

Comments / 1

Related
BOCANEWSNOW

FAU Professor Says HOA’s Partially Responsible For Rising Rent Rates In Florida

BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Florida Atlantic University Professor says rules set by Homeowner Associations in Florida are partially responsible for rising rent rates. Ken Johnson, Ph.D.., an economist at FAU’s College of Business, says an abundance of short-term rentals on […]
FLORIDA STATE
calleochonews.com

Chairman Oliver G. Gilbert III is all about helping his hometown, and other Miami communities thrive

Chairman Oliver G. Gilbert III is loyal to his district and identifies as a Miami Gardens native before all else. While being chairman of a county is his day job, Oliver G. Gilbert III is also an attorney and works at St. Thomas University School of Law. Born and raised in the City of Miami Gardens, he believes that hard work and passion can take you anywhere you want in life.
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
floridapolitics.com

Media pro Sabina Covo enters race for vacant Miami Commission seat, calls for creative, ‘all-encompassing’ solutions to city problems

She was one of 18 residents who applied to take the seat by appointment. City Commissioners opted to fill the vacancy with an election. One day after Miami Commissioners voted to hold a Special Election to fill a short-term vacancy on the City Commission, media veteran Sabina Covo says she will be on the ballot.
MIAMI, FL
jacksonvillefreepress.com

Real Estate: Here’s What Homebuyers and Sellers Can Expect in South Florida’s 2023 Market

By Amber Bonefont – South Florida Sun-Sentinel – After an unexpected slowdown in the South Florida housing market this year, what does 2023 hold for buyers and sellers?. The South Florida Sun Sentinel talked to the experts on what people can expect in the coming year with mortgage rates, if buyers will have more choices, if homes might be easier to get and if prices will ever come down.
CALIFORNIA STATE
southbeachtopchefs.com

Z Capital slapped with $16M verdict in Carillon Miami Beach lawsuit

Z Capital Group was hit with a $16.3 million verdict for overcharging assessments to condo owners at the Carillon Miami Wellness Resort. A jury on Tuesday determined that for the past seven years, James Zenni Jr.’s Z Capital levied inflated dues to unit owners at the oceanfront Miami Beach condo-hotel for the spa, hotel, and electricity, according to the verdict form and other court records.
MIAMI BEACH, FL
calleochonews.com

The new Vice President of Miami-Dade Anthony Rodriguez; who he is and what he will prioritize

Anthony Rodriguez is here to help small businesses thrive in Miami and much more. Rodriguez was born in Miami and is of Cuban heritage. His grandparents always instilled a spirit of hard work and gratitude in him from a very young age. The family's strong moral compass helped mold young Rodriguez into the man he is today. With a heart full of gratitude, he decided to give back to the people and the country that had taken care of him and his family. He was motivated to do something for his country and leave a legacy for himself, his kids, and the generations that will shape America’s future.
MIAMI, FL
southernboating.com

5 Best Waterfront Restaurants – Treasure Coast

Florida’s Treasure Coast, comprising Martin, St. Lucie, and Indian River counties, has some of the best waterfront restaurants on the state’s East Coast. Feel the tropical vibe in seaside settings that offer everything from sensational seafood and steaks to classic burgers and creative cocktails. Indoors or outdoors, day or night, if you want an outstanding meal with a spectacular ocean view, here are five of the best waterfront Treasure Coast restaurants to find it.
FLORIDA STATE
sflcn.com

2nd Annual BlackLuxe Picnic and Music Festival Hits Boca Raton

WEST PALM BEACH – Last February, Palm Beach County was privy to a fabulous event, The Blackluxe Picnic Festival (formerly Blackniq). Blackluxe Picnic Festival, which celebrates Black History Month and the excellence of the Black culture, saw roughly 1500 people travel from around the country to celebrate. With the...
BOCA RATON, FL
Miami Herald

Miami Herald

Miami-Dade County, FL
53K+
Followers
1K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The Miami Herald, part of The McClatchy Company, LLC, is dedicated to serving the diverse and growing South Florida region and its people as the community's most credible and dynamic source of news, information, and advertising solutions.

 https://www.miamiherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy