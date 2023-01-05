How much to retire in Westchester? Seniors vie for apartments in new retirement community

A group of seniors is paying top dollar to retire in Westchester, the west Miami-Dade County suburb, in a new retirement rental community that opened recently.

Amid the county’s housing crisis that’s displaced long-time residents and natives , many of these retirees are willing to pay thousands a month to stay in their neighborhood.

They’ve lined up to sign leases at The Contemporary, a new $30 million independent living community for seniors in Westchester at 9105 SW 24th St., according to its Coral Gables developer Alberto Jose Pérez.

The two-story complex has 85 apartments and it’s a stone’s throw away from the Westchester Regional Library. The complex caters to those 55 and older. Since completion a couple of months ago, the community is already nearly half occupied.

Communities for seniors nationwide have faced many criticisms regarding mismanagement during the pandemic. Assisted-living facilities in particular reported large numbers of COVID-19 infections and deaths during the first few months of the public health crisis that began in March 2020. While critics wondered how the industry as a whole would bounce back, new assisted-living and independent-living facilities for seniors have cropped up.

One factor playing in favor of The Contemporary? Miami’s housing conditions. Many residents have lived in the area and want to stay in Westchester, developer Pérez said.

“Westchester is one of the diamonds in the rough,” said Pérez, founder and president of AJP Ventures development firm. “A lot of the residents have been there for so long. They don’t want to leave. They want to simplify their lifestyle but stay in Westchester.”

The Contemporary has a 43% occupancy rate, since the first residents moved in a couple months ago. Above: A photo of the apartment complex for those 55 and older. AJP Ventures

The Contemporary sits across from a single story medical facility called MedSquare Place, another building constructed and owned by AJP Ventures on the same site. In addition to close proximity to medical care, renters also have a cafe, gym, pool and community park.

Apartments range from a 700-square-foot one bedroom, one bathroom for $4,050 a month to a 1,075-square-foot two bedroom, two bathroom plus a den layout for $7,500 a month. Rent includes three meals a day, Internet, utility bills and fitness programming. Pérez said renters often have sold their homes and receive family support to pay rent.

“Miami-Dade County is now seeing the trend of senior living facility. This is a use that has been popular in California and the Northeast,” Pérez said. “In Miami-Dade County, senior living has a bad rap. I feel like this use is in its infancy. We’re doing this by choice, so that people can enjoy their lifestyle and establish relationships.”

After completing its first project, AJP Ventures has another four senior independent living communities in the works, including two in Orlando, one in Cutler Bay and another in Pembroke Pines. Other types of senior housing are opening across Miami-Dade, including in Coral Gables and Miami Beach .