Sporting News

What channel is Cowboys vs. Commanders on today? Time, TV schedule for NFL Week 18 game

Dallas has one final shot at the NFC East title as it heads to Washington to close out the regular season. With a win and an Eagles loss in Week 18, the Cowboys would clinch the divisional crown, the No. 1 seed in the NFC and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. It would represent a huge turnaround after they trailed Philadelphia by three games with just three weeks remaining in the campaign.
DALLAS, TX
Sporting News

Dolphins vs. Bills odds, prediction, betting trends for NFL wild-card playoff game

The Bills' playoff journey begins with a familiar foe, as the Dolphins come to town to kick off Sunday's action on wild-card weekend (1 p.m., CBS). This will be a tiebreaker of sorts for Buffalo and Miami, who split the regular-season divisional series 1-1. The home team won each game by less than four points, with Miami prevailing 21-19 in Week 3 and Buffalo coming out on top 32-29 in Week 15. We have all the odds, tips, trends, and predictions to get you ready for the rubber match.
The Spun

Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing

The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
HOUSTON, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game

Aaron Rodgers threw some shade at the Detroit Lions after the Green Bay Packers lost to their division rival back in Week 9, and the comment was not forgotten. Some members of Detroit’s coaching staff made that clear on Sunday night. The Lions were eliminated from postseason contention when the Seattle Seahawks beat the Rams... The post Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
GREEN BAY, WI
Sporting News

Who's in the NFL playoffs 2023? Final standings, bracket, matchups for AFC & NFC

The NFL's regular season has reached the final week, and while much of the playoff picture has been solidified, plenty more spots remain up for grabs. Heading into the weekend, only two official playoff seedings had been solidified, with the NFC South champion Buccaneers claiming the fourth seed and the wild-card Giants locked into the NFC's sixth seed.
WASHINGTON STATE
Sporting News

Georgia vs. TCU free live stream: How to watch 2023 College Football Playoff championship without cable

Once again, the College Football Playoff championship game will offer no shortage of ways for viewers to tune in and watch the final game of the 2022 season. The Jan. 9 meeting between No. 1 Georgia and No. 3 TCU, the winner of which will be crowned national champion, has no fewer than 11 distinct broadcasts for the game. And that's only considering the ESPN family of networks and streaming services.
FORT WORTH, TX
Sporting News

Texans 2023 NFL Draft order: What will Houston do at No. 2 overall after Bears take top pick?

Even when the Texans win, they lose — the top overall pick, in this case. Houston entered the final week of the 2022 season with a 2-13-1 record, needing only to lose vs. the Colts to secure the top overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft. But a last-minute, 32-31 victory over Indianapolis — complete with a touchdown on fourth-and-20 and ensuing 2-point conversion — means the Texans will pick second overall in April.
HOUSTON, TX
Sporting News

How Lions denied Packers a playoff berth, from Jamaal Williams' TD to Amon-Ra St. Brown's miracle catch

The Lions went into their "Sunday Night Football" game against the Packers with little for which to play. The Seahawks had beaten the Rams in overtime in their 4:25 p.m. ET game to guarantee that even with a win, the Lions wouldn't go to the playoffs. So, Detroit could only play the role of spoiler against Green Bay — and for the consolation prize of the franchise's first winning record since 2017.
GREEN BAY, WI
Sporting News

NFL playoff schedule: Dates, times, TV channels for every 2023 postseason game

The NFL playoffs are here, and it's safe to say expectations are sky-high after an incredible month of games last year. Between a divisional round featuring four games that all came down to the final seconds and a Super Bowl that was won by a touchdown drive late in the fourth quarter, it's going to be tough for the entertainment to live up to last season's playoffs.
Sporting News

NFL Draft order 2023: Updated list of picks for every non-playoff team after Week 18

The Chicago Bears are on the clock. With the early window of Week 18 games officially closed, the window for securing the No. 1 pick is shut, as well. The Bears finished out their season with a loss, securing the top spot in the draft order and kicking off three months' worth of speculation. Will the Bears stand pat at No. 1 overall? Will they trade the pick for a haul? Will they entertain taking a QB?
GEORGIA STATE
Sporting News

Seahawks' Quandre Diggs asks Lions for a favor vs. Packers, then helps eliminate Detroit from playoffs with timely INT

The Seahawks needed to win against the Rams in Week 18 to keep their playoff hopes alive. It wasn't an easy game for Seattle against its divisional rival. The game went to overtime and for a moment, it looked like Baker Mayfield would have a chance to complete a game-changing, downfield pass to Van Jefferson to put the Rams in range for a game-winning field goal.
SEATTLE, WA
Sporting News

Dolphins playoff picture: How Miami can clinch AFC wild-card spot in Week 18

The Dolphins dropped their fifth straight game last Sunday, continuing a disastrous end to their season. With Tua Tagovailoa out, Teddy Bridgewater fell to injury as well, and now the Dolphins (8-8) have lost control of their fate heading into Week 18 against the Jets. Despite the trying season, Miami...

