Read full article on original website
Related
Sporting News
What channel is Cowboys vs. Commanders on today? Time, TV schedule for NFL Week 18 game
Dallas has one final shot at the NFC East title as it heads to Washington to close out the regular season. With a win and an Eagles loss in Week 18, the Cowboys would clinch the divisional crown, the No. 1 seed in the NFC and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. It would represent a huge turnaround after they trailed Philadelphia by three games with just three weeks remaining in the campaign.
Sporting News
Kevin Durant injury history timeline: Right MCL sprain adds to recent stretch of injury misfortune
The Nets were handed some bad news on Monday when All-Star forward Kevin Durant was diagnosed with an "isolated MCL sprain of the right knee" following an injury suffered in Sunday's game against the Heat. This continued a recent stretch of health misfortunate for Durant as the injury occurred in...
Sporting News
How long is Kevin Durant out? Knee injury timeline, return date, latest updates on Nets forward
The Nets organization and fan base collectively held their breath after Kevin Durant suffered a knee injury in Sunday's game against the Heat. Durant left the game in the third quarter after Jimmy Butler landed on his right knee — the opposite knee that kept the All-Star forward sidelined for over 20 games last season.
Sporting News
Dolphins vs. Bills odds, prediction, betting trends for NFL wild-card playoff game
The Bills' playoff journey begins with a familiar foe, as the Dolphins come to town to kick off Sunday's action on wild-card weekend (1 p.m., CBS). This will be a tiebreaker of sorts for Buffalo and Miami, who split the regular-season divisional series 1-1. The home team won each game by less than four points, with Miami prevailing 21-19 in Week 3 and Buffalo coming out on top 32-29 in Week 15. We have all the odds, tips, trends, and predictions to get you ready for the rubber match.
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game
Aaron Rodgers threw some shade at the Detroit Lions after the Green Bay Packers lost to their division rival back in Week 9, and the comment was not forgotten. Some members of Detroit’s coaching staff made that clear on Sunday night. The Lions were eliminated from postseason contention when the Seattle Seahawks beat the Rams... The post Lions, Packers coaches had exchange by elevator after game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Sporting News
Who's in the NFL playoffs 2023? Final standings, bracket, matchups for AFC & NFC
The NFL's regular season has reached the final week, and while much of the playoff picture has been solidified, plenty more spots remain up for grabs. Heading into the weekend, only two official playoff seedings had been solidified, with the NFC South champion Buccaneers claiming the fourth seed and the wild-card Giants locked into the NFC's sixth seed.
Sporting News
Georgia vs. TCU free live stream: How to watch 2023 College Football Playoff championship without cable
Once again, the College Football Playoff championship game will offer no shortage of ways for viewers to tune in and watch the final game of the 2022 season. The Jan. 9 meeting between No. 1 Georgia and No. 3 TCU, the winner of which will be crowned national champion, has no fewer than 11 distinct broadcasts for the game. And that's only considering the ESPN family of networks and streaming services.
Sporting News
Texans 2023 NFL Draft order: What will Houston do at No. 2 overall after Bears take top pick?
Even when the Texans win, they lose — the top overall pick, in this case. Houston entered the final week of the 2022 season with a 2-13-1 record, needing only to lose vs. the Colts to secure the top overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft. But a last-minute, 32-31 victory over Indianapolis — complete with a touchdown on fourth-and-20 and ensuing 2-point conversion — means the Texans will pick second overall in April.
Sporting News
How Lions denied Packers a playoff berth, from Jamaal Williams' TD to Amon-Ra St. Brown's miracle catch
The Lions went into their "Sunday Night Football" game against the Packers with little for which to play. The Seahawks had beaten the Rams in overtime in their 4:25 p.m. ET game to guarantee that even with a win, the Lions wouldn't go to the playoffs. So, Detroit could only play the role of spoiler against Green Bay — and for the consolation prize of the franchise's first winning record since 2017.
Sporting News
NFL playoff schedule: Dates, times, TV channels for every 2023 postseason game
The NFL playoffs are here, and it's safe to say expectations are sky-high after an incredible month of games last year. Between a divisional round featuring four games that all came down to the final seconds and a Super Bowl that was won by a touchdown drive late in the fourth quarter, it's going to be tough for the entertainment to live up to last season's playoffs.
Sporting News
NFL Draft order 2023: Updated list of picks for every non-playoff team after Week 18
The Chicago Bears are on the clock. With the early window of Week 18 games officially closed, the window for securing the No. 1 pick is shut, as well. The Bears finished out their season with a loss, securing the top spot in the draft order and kicking off three months' worth of speculation. Will the Bears stand pat at No. 1 overall? Will they trade the pick for a haul? Will they entertain taking a QB?
Sporting News
Mattress Mack bets $3 million on TCU to beat Georgia after winning millions on Astros World Series wager
Houston furniture magnate Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale made quite the wager during the World Series, placing heaps of money on the Astros during their postseason run. He made out like a bandit, pocketing $75 million in winnings when his beloved 'Stros hoisted the Commissioner's Trophy. McIngvale is nothing if not...
Sporting News
Seahawks' Quandre Diggs asks Lions for a favor vs. Packers, then helps eliminate Detroit from playoffs with timely INT
The Seahawks needed to win against the Rams in Week 18 to keep their playoff hopes alive. It wasn't an easy game for Seattle against its divisional rival. The game went to overtime and for a moment, it looked like Baker Mayfield would have a chance to complete a game-changing, downfield pass to Van Jefferson to put the Rams in range for a game-winning field goal.
Sporting News
NFL Draft scenarios 2023: How Texans or Bears can clinch the No. 1 pick in Week 18
It's a long way to the top. Or, in this case, the bottom. The Texans and Bears head into Week 18 as the No. 1 and No. 2 picks, respectively, in the 2023 NFL Draft order. The two teams are in two very different situations, though, and landing the top pick could make for two very interesting scenarios.
Sporting News
Raptors trade packages for Pascal Siakam: Top potential destinations including Mavericks, Warriors
The Raptors are going to have some big decisions to make between now and the Feb. 9 trade deadline. While Toronto entered the 2022-23 season with expectations of competing with the best of the best in the Eastern Conference, it's currently on the outside looking in on the Play-In race without a clear fix in sight.
Sporting News
Texans lose No. 1 pick in draft with wild victory over Colts, but at least Lovie Smith goes out a winner
Much was made of Lovie Smith meeting with Texans ownership during the week, but whatever the two sides talked about, the powers that be in Houston almost certainly didn't foresee the series of events Sunday that led to the Texans losing the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Sporting News
Justin Houston sack incentive bonus: Why Ravens OLB isn't out $1.5 million after scoring change, despite reports
Out of pocket... but not totally. Ravens edge rusher Justin Houston entered Week 18 with a whole lot riding on the line. The veteran pass rusher came into the final game of the year having racked up nine sacks. One more would put him at 10, activating a portion of a $1.5 million incentive written into his contract.
Sporting News
Vikings playoff picture: Breaking down Minnesota's seeding scenarios in 2023 NFL bracket
The Minnesota Vikings have had a... bizarre season. They're 11-0 in one-possession games and 1-4 in games decided by more than two scores. Minnesota lost its chance at the No. 1 seed with its thrashing at the hands of the Packers last week, so it's playing for either No. 2 or No. 3 depending on how the Eagles, 49ers, and Cowboys fare.
Sporting News
Dolphins playoff picture: How Miami can clinch AFC wild-card spot in Week 18
The Dolphins dropped their fifth straight game last Sunday, continuing a disastrous end to their season. With Tua Tagovailoa out, Teddy Bridgewater fell to injury as well, and now the Dolphins (8-8) have lost control of their fate heading into Week 18 against the Jets. Despite the trying season, Miami...
Comments / 0