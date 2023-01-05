ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

Why Josh Stein’s office isn’t prosecuting Mark Meadows for voter fraud | Opinion

By the Editorial Board
The News & Observer
The News & Observer
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s6H7h_0k4p6v7P00

North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein announced last week that his office would not be pressing charges against former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows or his wife, Debra, for allegedly registering to vote at an address they did not reside at.

In March 2022, The New Yorker published a story insinuating that Meadows did not and had never resided in the mobile home his registration was under. By April, The Washington Post reported that Meadows was also a registered voter in Virginia 2021, and was a registered voter in South Carolina after buying a house there in July 2021.

While the case seems straightforward, it wasn’t. Stein and his office listed reasons that they would not prosecute Meadows. The Department of Justice decided that he and Debra likely made the mistake with good faith. The Meadows did, in fact, lease the property for a year, and had a P.O. Box for receiving mail in North Carolina. They paid North Carolina taxes, and Meadows, as an employee of the federal government, was allowed to maintain residence in North Carolina. The registrations in Virginia and South Carolina came after Meadows was no longer a federal employee.

“My personal beliefs about Mr. Meadows and his lack of commitment to our democracy simply have no bearing on the facts and law of this case,” Stein said in a phone interview, “and I would never allow my personal feelings to influence a decision that this office makes.”

Stein is referring to Meadows’s involvement in the January 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol, and his prior efforts to stoke fears of voter fraud. Stein is providing a counterpoint to Meadows’s narrative about widespread voter fraud — that when cases of fraud do come up, the priority should be that every eligible North Carolinian is able to cast a ballot.

North Carolina law that allows federal employees to maintain residency in the state. It’s a provision that allows our elected officials to continue voting here, despite spending the majority of their time in Washington. Similar laws are in place for state representatives who come to Raleigh for the legislative session.

It seems that Meadows’s multiple voter registrations were the result of his not telling each state when he moved. He moved to Virginia when his time at the White House was over. He bought his home in South Carolina in July 2021, and now calls himself a South Carolina resident. While the whole thing looks suspicious, it is comparable to any person who moves during an election year. As long as you have lived somewhere long enough to establish residency in that state, you can move as many times as you want.

On the other hand, not prosecuting Meadows seems unfair, especially to the people who are charged with voter fraud for small mistakes. Take Lanisha Bratcher Jones , a woman who spent two years in court because she was unaware that people on felony probation in North Carolina aren’t allowed to vote (although the state court system has halted that statute). Meadows will not have to go through that process, because the charges never existed.

“If we’re not going to go after Mark Meadows, we’re not going to prosecute this person who’s so knowledgeable and make him go to court over this, why would we drag anyone into court for their single unknowing vote?” said John Carella, the lawyer on Jones’ case and several other felony voting cases in North Carolina. “It’s unjust.”

That’s the issue at the heart of Stein’s decision. He is making a fair call, and a call we would want others to make when it comes to individual voter fraud cases. It’d be better for all voters if all district attorneys were willing to give people the benefit of the doubt. The reality is that some don’t see it that way.

Stein can’t control what district attorneys do when the State Board of Elections sends them voter fraud cases. The majority of offices never prosecute these cases, but some do. Stein, for his part, is keeping in line with previous stances he’s taken on voting. He opposed a bill during his time as a state senator that would have kept people who showed up at the wrong precinct from receiving provisional ballots.

Everyone deserves equal treatment — even when they wouldn’t necessarily extend the same grace.

Comments / 0

Related
MSNBC

Voter fraud investigation takes a serious turn for Mark Meadows

At roughly this time a decade ago, Mark Meadows was probably feeling pretty good about his career in North Carolina politics. The Republican had just easily won his first congressional campaign in the state, and the future appeared bright. Local voters proceeded to re-elect him by wide margins in the next three election cycles.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
The Hill

South Carolina must redraw congressional maps after racial gerrymander, federal court rules

A panel of federal judges on Friday ruled that South Carolina lawmakers racially gerrymandered the state’s 1st Congressional District specifically to dilute the power of Black voters. Three Democratic-appointed judges, who heard the case in South Carolina’s federal district court, found that state lawmakers’ shifting some 30,000 African Americans in Charleston County to a nearby…
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WBTW News13

Georgia special grand jury wraps up probe of Trump, allies

ATLANTA (AP) — A special grand jury investigating whether then-President Donald Trump and his allies illegally tried to overturn his defeat in the 2020 election in Georgia appears to be wrapping up its work, but many questions remain. The investigation is one of several that could result in criminal charges against the former president as […]
GEORGIA STATE
Salon

Expert: Leaked memo suggests Sinema violated ethics rule by making aides perform “personal tasks”

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., arrives for a senate vote in the U.S. Capitol on Thursday, October 28, 2021. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images) According to a 37-page memo obtained by the Daily Beast, new staffers going to work for Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, I-Ariz., are expected to attend to a multitude of personal tasks for the first-term senator -- and that is raising the eyebrows of some government watchdogs.
ARIZONA STATE
People

On First Day Back in Power, Republicans Remove Metal Detectors Placed in House Chambers After Capitol Riots

Several Republicans have criticized the metal detectors since they were first erected in 2021 The metal detectors that went up outside the House chambers in the wake of the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riots — in which a violent mob of Donald Trump supporters stormed the building in a scene that eventually turned deadly — are now down after Republicans took control of the House on Tuesday. The removal of the metal detectors was among the first projects taken on by House Republicans, who have so far failed...
WASHINGTON, DC
Vice

Trump Just Made Criminal History

Congress has never recommended that a former U.S. president be charged with a crime before. But former President Donald Trump just shattered that historical precedent. The committee investigating the insurrection of Jan. 6, 2021 on Monday voted to refer Trump to the Department of Justice to be charged with multiple crimes relating to the deadly riot at the Capitol and his attempts to hold power despite losing the 2020 election. The suggested charges include conspiracy, false statements, and Trump’s alleged role in inciting and providing support to the violent mob.
GEORGIA STATE
The News & Observer

The News & Observer

Raleigh, NC
22K+
Followers
372
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The News & Observer is widely regarded as one of the nation's best regional newspapers and places a strong emphasis on investigative reporting and watchdog journalism. In 1996, the paper was awarded the Pulitzer Prize Gold Medal for Public Service for its work showing how commercial hog farms were affecting the environment and economy in Eastern North Carolina. A company with deep roots in the Raleigh, Durham, Chapel Hill area, also known as the Triangle, the team that produces The News & Observer also staffs The Durham Herald-Sun and The N.C. Insider — a daily state government email newsletter product. The company launched nando.net, one of the nation’s first internet service providers, in 1994, and today is home to newsobserver.com.

 https://www.newsobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy