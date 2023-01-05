Read full article on original website
BC Chamber honors BCHS Isabella Moore as Student of the Month
The Bridge City Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce that the January Student of the Month for Bridge City is Isabella Moore. Isabella is ranked 1 of 181 with a GPA of 4.77. Pictured: Chris Moore, Christine Moore, Isabella Moore , Chloe Tucker, Tim Woolley and Trista Leonard. Photo...
OF students attend RYLA function
Several Orangefield High School students attended the Rotary Youth Leadership Awards (RYLA) this weekend, hosted by Rotary Clubs all over the Southeast and East Texas region. These students participated in a variety of events and activities that enhanced their leadership qualities while also allowing them to learn more about themselves and build relationships with other RYLA participants. Our students did a remarkable job this weekend.
High-paying jobs growth will bring problems, too
Chemical plant operators are making $200,000, Orange Mayor Larry Spears Jr. said at a planning meeting last week. More of those high-paying jobs are coming to Orange County in the near future, along with thousands of construction jobs needed to build the new $8.5 billion Chevron-Phillips plant. Also, the county is working on tax incentives for an $850 million ethane terminal on the Neches River.
Chamber holds ribbon cutting for WOCCISD Transportation Center
The Greater Orange Texas Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony this morning for West Orange-Cove CISD's new transportation center. WOCCISD School Board President Linda Platt-Bryant stated, "We are excited to announce the grand opening of our school district's new bus barn! Here in West Orange-Cove, we (the Board) continue identifying the district's needs. This new transportation center was one of those needs."
