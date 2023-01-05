ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2 dogs rescued from storm-swollen creek on Central Coast

By Tom Bolton
The Tribune
The Tribune
 4 days ago

Two dogs were plucked unharmed from a rain-swollen creek in Goleta on Thursday, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department .

Emergency personnel, including a swift-water rescue team, were dispatched at about 8:30 a.m. to San Jose Creek adjacent to South Kellogg Avenue, said fire Capt. Scott Safechuck.

They found two canines that had been caught in the roiling muddy water, and were unable to get out.

One dog was brought to safety by a firefighter using a rope system, Safechuck said, while the second was escorted downstream by a three-person team that entered the water.

Both animals appeared uninjured, and were reunited with their owner.

“Creeks and rivers continue to be dangerous from the storm event,” Safechuck said. “Please keep a distance from all waterways during the rains and higher creek levels.”

One of two dogs rescued from rain-swollen San Jose Creek in Goleta on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, gets a hug. Santa Barbara County Fire Department

